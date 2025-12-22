UPSC EPFO Result 2025 OUT: Download EO/AO Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) Written Exam Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC EPFO Result 2025 has been declared in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for interview.

The UPSC EPFO Written Exam was conducted on November 30, 2025 and UPSC released the result PDF on December 22, 2025. The exam was conducted to fill 156 vacancies for the post of enforcement officer/accounts officer (EO/AO) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 PDF Download Link

UPSC has released the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 PDF Download Link on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on November 30, 2025, can now download their result PDF. The merit list PDF is purely provisional and the roll number provided here does not guarantee appointment. The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the combined marks of the written test and the interview. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 PDF.