UPSC EPFO Result 2025 OUT: Download EO/AO Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) Written Exam Result 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC EPFO Result 2025 has been declared in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for interview.
The UPSC EPFO Written Exam was conducted on November 30, 2025 and UPSC released the result PDF on December 22, 2025. The exam was conducted to fill 156 vacancies for the post of enforcement officer/accounts officer (EO/AO) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 PDF Download Link
UPSC has released the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 PDF Download Link on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on November 30, 2025, can now download their result PDF. The merit list PDF is purely provisional and the roll number provided here does not guarantee appointment. The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the combined marks of the written test and the interview. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 PDF.
|
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 PDF Download
UPSC EPFO Result 2025: Overview
The UPSC EPFO Result was declared on December 22, 2025 to shortlist eligible candidates for the interview round. The result pdf contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Check the table below for Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UPSC EPFO EO/AO 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Result Date
|
December 22, 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
EO/AO: 156
|
Result Format
|
PDF (Roll Number-wise)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test (75%) + Interview (25%)
|
Official Website
|
upsc.gov.in
How to Check UPSC EPFO Result 2025?
Candidates can check the UPSC EPFO result by downloading the PDF from the link provided above or they can follow the step listed below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Whats New
- Now click on the link titled, “156 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in EPFO”
- Click on the PDF link and A new window will open displaying the list of qualified roll numbers.
- Use the 'Ctrl + F' shortcut to search for your specific roll number.
- Save the PDF for future reference and document verification.
What’s Next After the UPSC EPFO Result?
Candidates declared successful in the written exam result will now be called to attempt Interview/Personality Test which contains the weightage of 25% in the final merit list.
Shortlisted candidates are now required to fill out a Detailed Application Form (DAF) on the UPSC ORA portal. If the candidate fails to submit the DAF within the stipulated time, it will lead to disqualification.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation