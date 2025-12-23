This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 December

Every day has a history behind it. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 23? Why does this day matter? What stories are tied to it? When we look back, we find events that changed art, science, politics, sport, and even everyday life. On December 23, people made decisions that shaped nations and culture. On this day in history in 1888, famous painter Vincent van Gogh cut off his own ear in a moment of personal crisis. In 1913, the Federal Reserve Act was signed, creating the United States Federal Reserve System. In 1975, the U.S. chose the metric system as its preferred system of weights and measures. On December 23, people also witnessed legendary sports plays, major scientific breakthroughs, and key political shifts. In pop culture, December 23 is known as the day Festivus is celebrated each year, a quirky holiday popularised by Seinfeld. In this article, we'll explore more of the significant events that happened on this day.
What Happened On This Day—December 23?
Here's what happened in history on December 23:
1888 – Vincent van Gogh Cuts Off His Ear
- On December 23, 1888, artist Vincent van Gogh cut off his ear.
- The incident happened during a mental health crisis.
- It became one of the most talked-about moments in art history.
1805 – Joseph Smith Is Born
- Joseph Smith was born on December 23, 1805.
- He later founded the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- He became the church's first president in 1830.
1929 – Chet Baker Is Born
- Jazz musician Chet Baker was born on this day in 1929.
- He was a famous trumpeter and vocalist.
- He became known as the "Prince of Cool" in the cool jazz movement.
1946 – Susan Lucci Is Born
- Actress Susan Lucci was born on December 23, 1946.
- She became famous for her role on All My Children.
- She earned the title "Daytime's Leading Lady".
1975 – Metric Conversion Act Signed in the U.S.
- On December 23, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed the Metric Conversion Act.
- The metric system was declared the preferred system of measurement.
- Even after 50 years, the U.S. still mainly uses miles and pounds.
1620 – Construction of Plymouth Settlement Begins
- Plymouth was founded in present-day Massachusetts.
- The Mayflower had arrived one week earlier.
- It became the first permanent European settlement in New England.
1783 – George Washington Resigns as Commander-in-Chief
- George Washington resigned after the Revolutionary War.
- The Treaty of Paris had just been signed.
- He returns home to Mount Vernon.
1823 – "A Visit From St. Nicholas" Is Published
- The famous Christmas poem was first published.
- It appears in a New York newspaper.
- The poem shapes the modern image of Santa Claus.
1867 – Madam C.J. Walker Is Born
- Sarah Breedlove was born in Louisiana.
- She later becomes Madam C.J. Walker.
- She becomes a self-made millionaire and entrepreneur.
1944 – Execution of Eddie Slovik Authorised
- General Dwight Eisenhower approves Eddie Slovik's execution.
- Slovik was convicted of desertion during World War II.
- He was the only U.S. soldier executed for this crime in WWII.
1948 – Japanese War Criminals Executed
- Former Japanese leader Hideki Tojo is executed in Tokyo.
- Six other top leaders are also hanged.
- They were convicted of war crimes after World War II.
1959 – Chuck Berry Indicted
- Rock musician Chuck Berry is charged under the Mann Act.
- The case involves transporting a minor across state lines.
- The event profoundly impacts his career.
1968 – USS Pueblo Crew Released
- North Korea releases the USS Pueblo crew.
- They had been held for 11 months.
- The incident caused significant tension between nations.
1972 – Immaculate Reception in NFL History
- Franco Harris scores on a famous last-second play.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Oakland Raiders.
- It becomes one of the greatest NFL moments ever.
1982 – Times Beach, Missouri, Evacuated
- The town is found to be contaminated with dioxin.
- Residents are told to leave permanently.
- The town is later demolished.
1982 – Chaminade Shocks No. 1 Virginia
- Chaminade defeats top-ranked Virginia in college basketball.
- The small school has only 900 students.
- It becomes one of the biggest sports upsets ever.
1983 – Nuclear Winter Theory Published
- The journal Science publishes a significant report.
- Scientists warn about the global effects of nuclear war.
- The term "nuclear winter" enters public discussion.
1986 – Voyager Completes Global Flight
- The Voyager aircraft lands in California.
- It completes the first nonstop flight around the world.
- The plane flew without refuelling.
1997 – Woody Allen Marries Soon-Yi Previn
- Woody Allen marries Soon-Yi Previn in Italy.
- She is Mia Farrow's adopted daughter.
- The marriage draws worldwide attention.
2009 – "Balloon Boy" Parents Sentenced
- Richard Heene is sentenced to jail for a hoax.
- He claimed his son floated away in a balloon.
- The incident shocked and embarrassed authorities.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 23?
December 23 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 23
1805 – Joseph Smith
- American prophet and founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
1929 – Chet Baker
- American trumpeter and vocalist known as the "Prince of Cool".
1946 – Susan Lucci
- American actress known as "Daytime's Leading Lady".
1923 – Bob Barker
- American TV host famous for The Price Is Right.
1943 – Harry Shearer
- American actor, comedian, and voice artist on The Simpsons.
1978 – Estella Warren
- Canadian actress and former synchronised swimmer.
1991 – Kyren Wilson
- English professional snooker player.
2002 – Finn Wolfhard
- Canadian actor and musician known for Stranger Things.
Notable Deaths on December 23
1907 – Pierre Janssen
- French astronomer who discovered helium.
1973 – Gerard P. Kuiper
- Dutch-American astronomer who discovered moons of Uranus and Neptune.
2004 – P. V. Narasimha Rao
- Indian lawyer and politician; 9th Prime Minister of India.
2000 – Victor Borge
- Danish-American comedian, pianist, and conductor.
1954 – René Iché
- French soldier and sculptor.
1961 – Kurt Meyer
- German general.
1970 – Peggy Guggenheim
- American-Italian art collector.
1992 – Vincent Fourcade
- French interior designer.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation