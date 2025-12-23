This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 23 December

Every day has a history behind it. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 23? Why does this day matter? What stories are tied to it? When we look back, we find events that changed art, science, politics, sport, and even everyday life. On December 23, people made decisions that shaped nations and culture. On this day in history in 1888, famous painter Vincent van Gogh cut off his own ear in a moment of personal crisis. In 1913, the Federal Reserve Act was signed, creating the United States Federal Reserve System. In 1975, the U.S. chose the metric system as its preferred system of weights and measures. On December 23, people also witnessed legendary sports plays, major scientific breakthroughs, and key political shifts. In pop culture, December 23 is known as the day Festivus is celebrated each year, a quirky holiday popularised by Seinfeld. In this article, we'll explore more of the significant events that happened on this day.