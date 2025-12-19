SBI PO Final Result 2025 OUT at sbi.bank.in: Download Merit List PDF; Check Where, and How to Access

SBI PO Final Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI PO Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Group Exercises and Personal Interviews conducted in November 2025 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.bank.in. SBI has prepared the final merit list PDF on the basis of the combined marks of the Phase II (Mains) and Phase III (Interview/GD) rounds.
SBI has released the Probationary Officer Final result to shortlist candidates for 541 vacancies (500 regular and 41 backlog). Shortlisted candidates will now proceed toward the document verification (DV) process and medical examination before receiving their final appointment letters.
SBI PO Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link
SBI has released the SBI PO Final Result PDF on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF, which contains the roll numbers of those provisionally selected for the 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates can visit the careers page of official website or they can click on the direct link below.
|
SBI PO Final Result 2025
SBI PO Final Result 2025: Overview
The SBI PO Result 202 has been released at sbi.bank.in. The Final result has been released in the PDF format containing the Roll numbers of Candidates Provisionally Selected as Probationary Officers. Check the table below for SBI PO Final Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officer (PO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
541 (500 Regular + 41 Backlog)
|
Mains Result Date
|
November 6, 2025
|
Phase III (Interview/GD)
|
November 24 to 30, 2025
|
Final Result Date
|
December 2025 (OUT)
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, Psychometric Test, GE & Interview
|
Official Website
|
sbi.bank.in/careers
How to Download SBI PO Final Result 2025 at sbi.bank.in?
Candidates can download the SBI PO Final Result by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed
- Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
- On the homepage click on the homepage click on the career button
- Now click on the Recruitment Result Tab and click on the PO Final Result
- A new PDF will open up press Ctrl + F and find your roll number in the merit list.
- Save the PDF for future reference during document verification.
What After the SBI PO Final Result?
Candidates declared successful in the SBI PO Final Result 2025 must start preparing for Document Verification (DV). Here candidates are required to produce original certificates for age, education, and category reservation. After successful verification, appointment letters will be sent to the registered email IDs of shortlisted candidates.
