SBI PO Final Result 2025 OUT at sbi.bank.in: Download Merit List PDF; Check Where, and How to Access

SBI PO Final Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI PO Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Group Exercises and Personal Interviews conducted in November 2025 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.bank.in. SBI has prepared the final merit list PDF on the basis of the combined marks of the Phase II (Mains) and Phase III (Interview/GD) rounds.

SBI has released the Probationary Officer Final result to shortlist candidates for 541 vacancies (500 regular and 41 backlog). Shortlisted candidates will now proceed toward the document verification (DV) process and medical examination before receiving their final appointment letters.

SBI PO Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link

SBI has released the SBI PO Final Result PDF on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF, which contains the roll numbers of those provisionally selected for the 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates can visit the careers page of official website or they can click on the direct link below.