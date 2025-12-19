Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
SBI PO Final Result 2025 OUT at sbi.bank.in: Download Merit List PDF; Check Where, and How to Access

By Mohd Salman
Dec 19, 2025, 17:50 IST

The SBI PO Final Result 2025 is officially out for 541 vacancies: Candidates can download the merit list on the official website. The result was released on December 19, 2025. Candidates are selected on the basis of a 75:25 weighted score of Mains and Interviews. Direct link to download result pdf provided here

SBI PO Final Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI PO Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Group Exercises and Personal Interviews conducted in November 2025 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.bank.in. SBI has prepared the final merit list PDF on the basis of the combined marks of the Phase II (Mains) and Phase III (Interview/GD) rounds.

SBI has released the Probationary Officer Final result to shortlist candidates for 541 vacancies (500 regular and 41 backlog). Shortlisted candidates will now proceed toward the document verification (DV) process and medical examination before receiving their final appointment letters.

SBI PO Final Result 2025 PDF Download Link

SBI has released the SBI PO Final Result PDF on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF, which contains the roll numbers of those provisionally selected for the 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates can visit the careers page of official website or they can click on the direct link below.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Result 202 has been released at sbi.bank.in. The Final result has been released in the PDF format containing the Roll numbers of Candidates Provisionally Selected as Probationary Officers. Check the table below for SBI PO Final Result 2025 Key Highlights 

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name

Probationary Officer (PO)

Total Vacancies

541 (500 Regular + 41 Backlog)

Mains Result Date

November 6, 2025

Phase III (Interview/GD)

November 24 to 30, 2025

Final Result Date

December 2025 (OUT)

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Psychometric Test, GE & Interview

Official Website

sbi.bank.in/careers

How to Download SBI PO Final Result 2025 at sbi.bank.in?

Candidates can download the SBI PO Final Result by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage click on the homepage click on the career button
  • Now click on the Recruitment Result Tab and click on the PO Final Result
  • A new PDF will open up press Ctrl + F and find your roll number in the merit list.
  • Save the PDF for future reference during document verification.

What After the SBI PO Final Result?

Candidates declared successful in the SBI PO Final Result 2025 must start preparing for Document Verification (DV). Here candidates are required to produce original certificates for age, education, and category reservation. After successful verification, appointment letters will be sent to the registered email IDs of shortlisted candidates.

