SBI PO Salary 2025: Check In-hand Salary Structure and Pay Slip PDF

SBI PO Salary 2025: The SBI Probationary Officer (PO) is a highly respected position among all the public sector banks in India. Along with the competitive salary, the role offers a stable banking career with job security and long-term benefits. Presently, the starting basic pay for the post will be Rs 48,480 per month (Plus 4 advance increments), while the recently revised approximate CTC at the Mumbai Centre now stands at Rs 20.43 lakhs. Beyond the attractive basic pay, the appointed officials will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, Medical benefits, etc. We have compiled below the detailed SBI PO salary per month, including pay scale, job profile, allowances, and other factors for the candidate’s reference. SBI PO Salary 2025 The State Bank of India has released 541 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officers posts. The appointed candidates can be posted anywhere in India. It is a great opportunity for graduates seeking a rewarding and promising career path. Candidates eyeing this post should check the revised salary structure to avoid any confusion later on. The pay scale applicable to the SBI PO (Junior Management Grade Scale-I) is Rs 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920. Candidates should also carefully assess the job responsibilities to determine if they align with their career goals and expectations.

SBI Probationary Officer Salary Structure The SBI PO pay structure offers a financially secure job, making it an attractive career option in public sector banking. With the attractive pay, benefits and promising career progression, the role attracts thousands of applicants every year. The starting basic pay is 48,480 (Plus 4 advance increments) in the pay scale, ranging from Rs 48480 to Rs 85920. Along with basic pay, the selected candidates will be entitled to Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Medical Benefits, etc. Here is the breakdown of the SBI PO salary structure for reference purposes: Parameters Amount (INR) Basic Pay Rs. 56,480 (Rs. 48,480 + advanced increments) Special Allowance (SA) Rs. 14,967 House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 4,518 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 15,327 Location Allowance Rs. 1,200 Learning Allowance Rs. 850 Gross Salary Rs. 93000 (approx) Deduction (PF/Income Tax/Professional Tax/Pension) Rs. 12000 (approx) Net Salary Rs. 80,000-Rs 82000 per month (approx)

SBI PO Salary Deductions Typically, the monthly deductions are subtracted from the gross salary of SBI PO to arrive at the net salary. The applicable deductions include components like Professional Tax, Employee PF Contribution, Contributory Pension Fund, etc. The monthly deduction is expected to be around Rs 12000 per month. Given below is the breakdown of the SBI PO Salary Deduction for reference purposes. Particulars Amount Employee PF Contribution Rs. 5,648 Professional Tax Rs. 200 Contribution Pension Fund Rs. 6,845 Union Association Membership Rs. 300 Total Deductions Rs. 12000 (approx) SBI PO Salary In Hand SBI PO In-Hand Salary includes basic pay of Rs 48480 plus allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, etc. The allowance amount may vary depending on the posting city of the employees. However, the SBI PO salary in hand is expected to be somewhere between Rs. 80,000-Rs 82000 per month, and the approximate CTC at Mumbai Centre will be Rs. 20.43 Lacs.