Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SBI PO Salary 2025: Check In-hand Salary Structure and Pay Slip PDF

SBI PO Salary 2025: The starting basic pay of the Probationary Officer (PO) will be Rs 48,480 per month (Plus 4 advance increments). They will also receive DA, HRA, CCA, etc, along with basic pay, making the role more attractive. Check the revised SBI PO Salary structure, allowances, job profile, etc here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 22, 2025, 13:35 IST
Check SBI PO Salary, including monthly salary, in-hand pay, pay slip pdf here.
Check SBI PO Salary, including monthly salary, in-hand pay, pay slip pdf here.

SBI PO Salary 2025: The SBI Probationary Officer (PO) is a highly respected position among all the public sector banks in India. Along with the competitive salary, the role offers a stable banking career with job security and long-term benefits. Presently, the starting basic pay for the post will be Rs 48,480 per month (Plus 4 advance increments), while the recently revised approximate CTC at the Mumbai Centre now stands at Rs 20.43 lakhs. Beyond the attractive basic pay, the appointed officials will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, Medical benefits, etc. We have compiled below the detailed SBI PO salary per month, including pay scale, job profile, allowances, and other factors for the candidate’s reference.

SBI PO Salary 2025

The State Bank of India has released 541 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officers posts. The appointed candidates can be posted anywhere in India. It is a great opportunity for graduates seeking a rewarding and promising career path. Candidates eyeing this post should check the revised salary structure to avoid any confusion later on. The pay scale applicable to the SBI PO (Junior Management Grade Scale-I) is Rs 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920. Candidates should also carefully assess the job responsibilities to determine if they align with their career goals and expectations.

SBI Probationary Officer Salary Structure

The SBI PO pay structure offers a financially secure job, making it an attractive career option in public sector banking. With the attractive pay, benefits and promising career progression, the role attracts thousands of applicants every year. The starting basic pay is 48,480 (Plus 4 advance increments) in the pay scale, ranging from Rs 48480 to Rs 85920. Along with basic pay, the selected candidates will be entitled to Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Medical Benefits, etc. Here is the breakdown of the SBI PO salary structure for reference purposes:

Parameters

Amount (INR)

Basic Pay

Rs. 56,480 (Rs. 48,480 + advanced increments)

Special Allowance (SA)

Rs. 14,967

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Rs. 4,518

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Rs. 15,327

Location Allowance

Rs. 1,200

Learning Allowance

Rs. 850

Gross Salary

Rs. 93000 (approx)

Deduction (PF/Income Tax/Professional Tax/Pension)

Rs. 12000 (approx)

Net Salary

Rs. 80,000-Rs 82000 per month (approx)

SBI PO Salary Deductions

Typically, the monthly deductions are subtracted from the gross salary of SBI PO to arrive at the net salary. The applicable deductions include components like Professional Tax, Employee PF Contribution, Contributory Pension Fund, etc. The monthly deduction is expected to be around Rs 12000 per month. Given below is the breakdown of the SBI PO Salary Deduction for reference purposes.

Particulars

Amount

Employee PF Contribution

Rs. 5,648

Professional Tax

Rs. 200

Contribution Pension Fund

Rs. 6,845

Union Association Membership

Rs. 300

Total Deductions

Rs. 12000 (approx)

SBI PO Salary In Hand

SBI PO In-Hand Salary includes basic pay of Rs 48480 plus allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, etc. The allowance amount may vary depending on the posting city of the employees. However, the SBI PO salary in hand is expected to be somewhere between Rs. 80,000-Rs 82000 per month, and the approximate CTC at Mumbai Centre will be Rs. 20.43 Lacs.

SBI PO Salary Per Month

The SBI PO monthly salary includes various components such as basic pay, allowances, and applicable deductions. The starting basic pay of the Probationary Officer (PO) will be Rs 48480, which can eventually go up to Rs 85920 per month over the years with fixed annual increments.

SBI PO Salary in Delhi

The SBI PO salary in Delhi is expected to range between Rs 80,000 and Rs 82,000 per month in the revised pay scale of Rs 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920 applicable to the Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The actual in-hand salary also depends on the job location of the employees.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What allowances are included in the SBI PO in hand salary?
    +
    Some allowances included in the monthly salary are DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, Medical Facility, etc.
  • What is the SBI PO Salary?
    +
    The SBI PO salary in hand is expected to range between Rs. 80,000-Rs 82000 per month and the approximate CTC at in Mumbai Centre will be Rs. 20.43 Lacs.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News