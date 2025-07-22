JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Last Date Today at jkbopee.gov.in, Direct Link Here

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will close the JK National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Registration 2025 window today, July 22, 2025. The window to upload the documents will also be closed today. Candidates who wish to apply for NEET UG programmes in the J&K state can register online today at jkbopee.gov.in till 11:59 PM.
JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights
Students can check the important points related to JKBOPEE NEET UG Counseling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
JK National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jkbopee.gov.in
|
State
|
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)
|
Registration dates
|
July 18 - 22, 2025
JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Counselling Important Dates
Students can check the important dates related to JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Counselling process:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Registration start date
|
July 18, 2025 from 10 AM
|
Registration last date
|
July 22, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Last date to upload documents
|
July 22, 2025 till 11:59 PM
How to Register for JK NEET UG Counselling 2025?
Candidates seeking to get admission in J&K NEET UG programmes can follow the mentioned steps to register themselves online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at jkbopee.gov.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘Online Applications’ tab, click on click on the ‘NEET-UG’ icon
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Scroll down to click on ‘Click here to apply’
- Read the ‘Instructions and Procedure for online submission of Application Form’ from the new redirected tab
- Check the ‘I have read the instructions.’ and click on ‘Apply’
- Now fill in the application form and upload the required documents in stipulated sizes
- Press on ‘Sumbit’
- Now log in to your account by clicking on the ‘Sign In’ button
- Enter your Username and Password and solve the captcha
- Download the registration form and save for later
JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Registration Form DIRECT LINK
Documents Required for JK NEET Counselling 2025
Candidates must carry the following documents to the counselling verification process:
- NEET 2025 result
- NEET 2025 admit card
- Birth Certificate
- Class 10 Marksheet or equivalent
- Class 12 Marksheet or equivalent
- State Subject Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- P&B Certificate (if applicable)
It is advised that students carry at least two scanned copies of these documents.
