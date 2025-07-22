Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Last Date Today at jkbopee.gov.in, Direct Link Here

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: The JKBOPEE will close the NEET UG Registration 2025 window today, July 22, 2025 till 11:59 PM. Candidates can register online at jkbopee.gov.in. Students will need to upload their documents on the official website till July 22, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 22, 2025, 19:14 IST
JK NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration deadlink on July 22, 2025.
JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will close the JK National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Registration 2025 window today, July 22, 2025. The window to upload the documents will also be closed today. Candidates who wish to apply for NEET UG programmes in the J&K state can register online today at jkbopee.gov.in till 11:59 PM. 

JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can check the important points related to JKBOPEE NEET UG Counseling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

JK National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jkbopee.gov.in

State 

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)

Registration dates 

July 18 - 22, 2025

JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Counselling Important Dates

Students can check the important dates related to JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Counselling process:

Overview 

Details 

Registration start date 

July 18, 2025 from 10 AM

Registration last date 

July 22, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Last date to upload documents 

July 22, 2025 till 11:59 PM

How to Register for JK NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Candidates seeking to get admission in J&K NEET UG programmes can follow the mentioned steps to register themselves online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at jkbopee.gov.in 
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Online Applications’ tab, click on click on the ‘NEET-UG’ icon
  3. You will  be redirected to a new page
  4. Scroll down to click on ‘Click here to apply’
  5. Read the ‘Instructions and Procedure for online submission of Application Form’ from the new redirected tab
  6. Check the ‘I have read the instructions.’ and click on ‘Apply’
  7. Now fill in the application form and upload the required documents in stipulated sizes
  8. Press on ‘Sumbit’
  9. Now log in to your account by clicking on the ‘Sign In’ button
  10. Enter your Username and Password and solve the captcha
  11. Download the registration form and save for later

JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Registration Form DIRECT LINK

Documents Required for JK NEET Counselling 2025

Candidates must carry the following documents to the counselling verification process:

  1. NEET 2025 result
  2. NEET 2025 admit card
  3. Birth Certificate
  4. Class 10 Marksheet or equivalent 
  5. Class 12 Marksheet or equivalent
  6. State Subject Certificate
  7. Category Certificate (if applicable)
  8. P&B Certificate (if applicable)

It is advised that students carry at least two scanned copies of these documents.

Laavanya Negi

