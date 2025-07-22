JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Last Date Today at jkbopee.gov.in, Direct Link Here

JK NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will close the JK National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Registration 2025 window today, July 22, 2025. The window to upload the documents will also be closed today. Candidates who wish to apply for NEET UG programmes in the J&K state can register online today at jkbopee.gov.in till 11:59 PM.

JKBOPEE NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights

Students can check the important points related to JKBOPEE NEET UG Counseling 2025: