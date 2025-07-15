You Have Eagle Eyes and 130+ IQ if You Can Find “Ball” in 5 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Optical illusions are not only fun to solve but can also be a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing. Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.
In this optical illusion picture, the word “Ball” is hiding in plain sight among “Bells”. Only those with eagle eyes can find “Ball” in 5 seconds. Ready to test your eyes? Let’s get started!
You Are a Genius With Hawk Eyes if You Can Find 3 Mistakes in 11 Seconds!
Optical Illusion: Find “BALL” in 5 Seconds!
Source: Pinterest
This image depicts an 11 by 14 grid containing the word “Bell”. However, one of the words is different in the grid. That word is “Ball”.
The challenge is quite simple: you must find the word “Ball” in 5 seconds!
While it may appear easy for those with excellent observation skills and sharp brains, others may need more time to find the hidden word.
The blurry text pattern makes it tough to spot the hidden word; readers need to check the image attentively to spot it.
Have you spotted the word?
Hurry up!
Final few seconds to go!
Look at the image one final time.
And…
Time’s up.
How many of you were able to successfully spot the hidden word in the picture?
Congratulations to those who found it; you have the eyes of an eagle.
Those who couldn’t find the hidden word can check out the solution below.
Only 3% With 120+ IQ Can Guess the Country Name in 5 Seconds!
Optical Illusion: Solution
The word “Ball” can be spotted at the 8th column and the 13th row on the right.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, then you can further test your intelligence by solving the math puzzle in 9 seconds. If you could, you would have an IQ above 140!
Only Geniuses With 140+ IQ Can Solve the Math Puzzle in 9 Seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation