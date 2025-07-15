You Have Eagle Eyes and 130+ IQ if You Can Find “Ball” in 5 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions are not only fun to solve but can also be a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing. Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

In this optical illusion picture, the word “Ball” is hiding in plain sight among “Bells”. Only those with eagle eyes can find “Ball” in 5 seconds. Ready to test your eyes? Let’s get started!

Optical Illusion: Find “BALL” in 5 Seconds!

Source: Pinterest

This image depicts an 11 by 14 grid containing the word “Bell”. However, one of the words is different in the grid. That word is “Ball”.