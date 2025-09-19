BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025: Download Subject-Wise Question Papers with Answer Key

Bihar Board 12th Question Paper 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun conducting half-yearly exams 2025 for Classes 1 to 12 across all affiliated schools. While exams for Classes 1 to 8 have already concluded, the Class 9 and 10 exams are scheduled from September 24 to 26, 2025, and the exams for Classes 11 and 12 are being held from September 19 to 27, 2025. For students preparing for these crucial half-yearly exams, practising with previous years’ question papers is one of the best ways to understand the exam pattern, identify important topics, and improve time management. Benefits of Solving Previous Year Question Papers Helps in understanding the exam pattern and marking scheme.

Provides an idea of the important topics frequently asked in exams.

Improves speed and accuracy by practising within a time limit.

Builds confidence for attempting the actual exam.

Helps in self-assessment and identifying weak areas for revision.

BSEB Half-Yearly Exam Dates 2025 The Bihar Board has announced the schedule for the half-yearly exams 2025. While the exams for Classes 1 to 8 are already completed, the exams for Classes 9 to 12 are being conducted as per the dates below. Class Exam Dates Class 1–8 Completed (September 14 to 18, 2025) Class 9–10 September 24 – 26, 2025 Class 11–12 September 19 – 27, 2025 For the detailed subject-wise exam schedule, check the complete date sheet below: BSEB Half Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2025 BSEB half-yearly exams are an important step in exam preparation as they help students evaluate their progress before the annual board exams. Practising from these BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025 with Answer Keys will not only boost confidence but also improve accuracy and speed. Students are advised to download the PDFs, practice them regularly, and revise their NCERT textbooks for scoring higher marks in upcoming exams.