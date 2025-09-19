RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025: Download Subject-Wise Question Papers with Answer Key

By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 19, 2025, 16:29 IST

Download BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025 with Answer Key PDF for all major subjects. Practice previous years’ papers to understand the exam pattern, important topics, and boost your preparation for the BSEB half-yearly exam 2025.

Download BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025 with Answer Key PDF

Bihar Board 12th Question Paper 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun conducting half-yearly exams 2025 for Classes 1 to 12 across all affiliated schools. While exams for Classes 1 to 8 have already concluded, the Class 9 and 10 exams are scheduled from September 24 to 26, 2025, and the exams for Classes 11 and 12 are being held from September 19 to 27, 2025. For students preparing for these crucial half-yearly exams, practising with previous years’ question papers is one of the best ways to understand the exam pattern, identify important topics, and improve time management.

Benefits of Solving Previous Year Question Papers

  • Helps in understanding the exam pattern and marking scheme.
  • Provides an idea of the important topics frequently asked in exams.
  • Improves speed and accuracy by practising within a time limit.
  • Builds confidence for attempting the actual exam.
  • Helps in self-assessment and identifying weak areas for revision.

In this article, we have provided the BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025 for all major subjects along with their answer keys. Students can download these papers in PDF format and use them for effective exam preparation.

BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025 with Answer Key (Download PDF)

Below are the subject-wise BSEB Class 12 Half-Yearly Question Papers 2025 along with their answer keys in downloadable PDF format:

Subject

Question Paper

Answer Key

Mathematics

Question Paper 2025

Answer Key

Physics

Question Paper 2025

Answer Key

Chemistry

Question Paper 2025

Answer Key

Biology

Question Paper 2025

Answer Key

English

Question Paper 2025

Answer Key

Hindi

Question Paper 2025

-

Political Science

Question Paper 2025

Answer Key

Accountancy

Question Paper 2025

Answer Key

Business Studies

Question Paper 2025

-

Economics

Question Paper 2025

-

BSEB Half-Yearly Exam Dates 2025

The Bihar Board has announced the schedule for the half-yearly exams 2025. While the exams for Classes 1 to 8 are already completed, the exams for Classes 9 to 12 are being conducted as per the dates below.

Class

Exam Dates

Class 1–8

Completed (September 14 to 18, 2025)

Class 9–10

September 24 – 26, 2025

Class 11–12

September 19 – 27, 2025

For the detailed subject-wise exam schedule, check the complete date sheet below:

BSEB Half Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2025

BSEB half-yearly exams are an important step in exam preparation as they help students evaluate their progress before the annual board exams. Practising from these BSEB Class 12 Question Papers 2025 with Answer Keys will not only boost confidence but also improve accuracy and speed. Students are advised to download the PDFs, practice them regularly, and revise their NCERT textbooks for scoring higher marks in upcoming exams.

