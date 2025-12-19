UPSC ESE Topper List 2025: Check the Roll Number and Toppers Names in the PDF

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 19, 2025, 20:07 IST

The UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 results have been out and along with the final results, the list of toppers have also been released separately for different engineering streams. Check this article to know who topped the UPSC ESE 2025 across all the engineering streams.

UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025
UPSC ESE Toppers List: UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 Final Results have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. The commission has released the branch-wise list of the top rank holders including the AIR-1 in Electrical Engineering Rajan Kumar and other top achievers across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Aspirants can check the toppers list across various branches of engineering from this page.

The UPSC has conducted the ESE on 08th June 2025. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination appeared for the Mains exam on 10th August 2025, and the personality test/interview were conducted in Oct-Nov 2025. Now the final results have been declared on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in. Rajan Kumar has topped in the Electrical Engineering branch of Engineering Services 2025. 

This year a total of 458 candidates are selected for appointment in the different branches of UPSC Engineering Services. The branch-wise candidates number are as follows:

  • Civil Engineering: 202

  • Mechanical Engineering: 61

  • Electrical Engineering: 79

  • E & T Engineering: 116

UPSC ESE 2025 Toppers by Discipline

Here we are providing the list of Top 20 candidates who get selected across different branches of UPSC Engineering Services.

Civil Engineering

Rank

Roll Number

Candidate Name

1

2602186

Mohammad Shaquib

2

3600074

Prakhar Shri

3

1600018

Arjun Sharma

4

0806020

Bolla Ushneesh Nandan

5

0802026

Keshav

6

0801623

Space Gupta

7

0805433

Tushar Aggarwal

8

0806476

Ayush Jain

9

0802009

Aditya Pratap Singh

10

0400067

Pushpendra Kumar Rathore

11

0801445

Nakkala Praveen Sai

12

1000551

Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu

13

3700027

Sunil Godara

14

0805388

Asaad Amin Ansari

15

0801135

Priyansh Goyal

16

0803247

Abhishek Kumar

17

5400062

Kishan Kumar Rauniyar

18

3500289

Gaurav

19

0802543

Karan Gupta

20

0800055

Garima Katiyar

Mechanical Engineering

Rank

Roll Number

Candidate Name

1

0809248

Nimesh Chandra

2

0809932

Ashok Kumar

3

0807664

Hari Singh

4

0503635

Rao Siddesh Shripad

5

1004537

Gollangi Sateesh

6

0807577

Avinash Verma

7

0807458

Prashant Singh

8

0808060

Monu Kumar

9

4901178

Nikhil Kumar Saha

10

0808321

Amit Kumar Singh

11

0809438

Ashutosh Kumar

12

0601368

Dhruba Mitra

13

1300844

Munish Kumar

14

5000336

Gundrathi Sai Goutham Goud

15

0808448

Saad Mustafa Rizvi

16

0301460

Amit Kumar

17

0502991

Shinde Sanket Vasant

18

0808929

Manish Kumar Meena

19

1503169

Vishal Shrivastav

20

3501231

Nitin Garg

Electrical Engineering

Rank

Roll Number

Candidate Name

1

0811114

Rajan Kumar

2

1103625

Vishnu Saini

3

0811574

Omprakash Rajput

4

0810945

Tushar Chaudhary

5

0812289

Ram Kumar

6

0811482

Punit Meena

7

0602320

Jyoti Krishna Panda

8

5101433

Dumpa Achyutha Sai Ram Reddy

9

0811155

Dhruv Kawat

10

5400436

Akshit Parashari

11

0811853

Prateek Jadaun

12

0812144

Rahul Bachkheti

13

0809998

Chejarla Aswani Kumar

14

0504305

Abhishek Arela

15

0302482

Virendera Kumar

16

0811830

Shobhna Singh Kurmi

17

0811445

Om Mishra

18

0202401

Atul Mishra

19

1104274

Suresh Kumar Prajapati

20

0504494

Akshay Kumar Tamrakar

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Rank

Roll Number

Candidate Name

1

1505627

Utkarsh Pathak

2

0814637

Rajesh Tiwari

3

5101707

Prashant Lavania

4

0812707

Pradeep Shukla

5

0814048

Ashish Singh Patel

6

0814164

Tanya Tyagi

7

0202754

Palak Mishra

8

0202595

Hayat Ali

9

1401303

Vidhu Shree

10

0813517

Ram Pal Singh

11

1202624

Abhishek Kumar Pandey

12

0813891

Naresh Agarwal

13

0303144

Vinay

14

0701962

Tanmay Panda

15

0813055

Ayush Kr Tiwari

16

0814466

Aakash Garg

17

1202591

Hrittik Bania

18

0812852

Ravi Choudhary

19

2604418

Shubham Shukla

20

5101888

Patnala N S M S Santhoshi Matha

Download UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025 PDF

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC ESE 2025 can download the UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025 from the official website through the direct link provided here:

UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025

Download PDF

How to Download the UPSC ESE Result 2025 PDF

  • Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” section and click on the “Final Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025”.

  • The UPSC ESE 2025 result PDF will open on your screen.

  • Download and save it for future reference.

