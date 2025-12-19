UPSC ESE Topper List 2025: Check the Roll Number and Toppers Names in the PDF

UPSC ESE Toppers List: UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 Final Results have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. The commission has released the branch-wise list of the top rank holders including the AIR-1 in Electrical Engineering Rajan Kumar and other top achievers across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Aspirants can check the toppers list across various branches of engineering from this page.

UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025

The UPSC has conducted the ESE on 08th June 2025. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination appeared for the Mains exam on 10th August 2025, and the personality test/interview were conducted in Oct-Nov 2025. Now the final results have been declared on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in. Rajan Kumar has topped in the Electrical Engineering branch of Engineering Services 2025.