UPSC ESE Topper List 2025: Check the Roll Number and Toppers Names in the PDF

UPSC ESE Toppers List: UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 Final Results have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. The commission has released the branch-wise list of the top rank holders including the AIR-1 in Electrical Engineering Rajan Kumar and other top achievers across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Aspirants can check the toppers list across various branches of engineering from this page.
UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025
The UPSC has conducted the ESE on 08th June 2025. The candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination appeared for the Mains exam on 10th August 2025, and the personality test/interview were conducted in Oct-Nov 2025. Now the final results have been declared on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in. Rajan Kumar has topped in the Electrical Engineering branch of Engineering Services 2025.
This year a total of 458 candidates are selected for appointment in the different branches of UPSC Engineering Services. The branch-wise candidates number are as follows:
Civil Engineering: 202
Mechanical Engineering: 61
Electrical Engineering: 79
E & T Engineering: 116
UPSC ESE 2025 Toppers by Discipline
Here we are providing the list of Top 20 candidates who get selected across different branches of UPSC Engineering Services.
Civil Engineering
Rank
Roll Number
Candidate Name
1
2602186
Mohammad Shaquib
2
3600074
Prakhar Shri
3
1600018
Arjun Sharma
4
0806020
Bolla Ushneesh Nandan
5
0802026
Keshav
6
0801623
Space Gupta
7
0805433
Tushar Aggarwal
8
0806476
Ayush Jain
9
0802009
Aditya Pratap Singh
10
0400067
Pushpendra Kumar Rathore
11
0801445
Nakkala Praveen Sai
12
1000551
Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu
13
3700027
Sunil Godara
14
0805388
Asaad Amin Ansari
15
0801135
Priyansh Goyal
16
0803247
Abhishek Kumar
17
5400062
Kishan Kumar Rauniyar
18
3500289
Gaurav
19
0802543
Karan Gupta
20
0800055
Garima Katiyar
Mechanical Engineering
Rank
Roll Number
Candidate Name
1
0809248
Nimesh Chandra
2
0809932
Ashok Kumar
3
0807664
Hari Singh
4
0503635
Rao Siddesh Shripad
5
1004537
Gollangi Sateesh
6
0807577
Avinash Verma
7
0807458
Prashant Singh
8
0808060
Monu Kumar
9
4901178
Nikhil Kumar Saha
10
0808321
Amit Kumar Singh
11
0809438
Ashutosh Kumar
12
0601368
Dhruba Mitra
13
1300844
Munish Kumar
14
5000336
Gundrathi Sai Goutham Goud
15
0808448
Saad Mustafa Rizvi
16
0301460
Amit Kumar
17
0502991
Shinde Sanket Vasant
18
0808929
Manish Kumar Meena
19
1503169
Vishal Shrivastav
20
3501231
Nitin Garg
Electrical Engineering
Rank
Roll Number
Candidate Name
1
0811114
Rajan Kumar
2
1103625
Vishnu Saini
3
0811574
Omprakash Rajput
4
0810945
Tushar Chaudhary
5
0812289
Ram Kumar
6
0811482
Punit Meena
7
0602320
Jyoti Krishna Panda
8
5101433
Dumpa Achyutha Sai Ram Reddy
9
0811155
Dhruv Kawat
10
5400436
Akshit Parashari
11
0811853
Prateek Jadaun
12
0812144
Rahul Bachkheti
13
0809998
Chejarla Aswani Kumar
14
0504305
Abhishek Arela
15
0302482
Virendera Kumar
16
0811830
Shobhna Singh Kurmi
17
0811445
Om Mishra
18
0202401
Atul Mishra
19
1104274
Suresh Kumar Prajapati
20
0504494
Akshay Kumar Tamrakar
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
Rank
Roll Number
Candidate Name
1
1505627
Utkarsh Pathak
2
0814637
Rajesh Tiwari
3
5101707
Prashant Lavania
4
0812707
Pradeep Shukla
5
0814048
Ashish Singh Patel
6
0814164
Tanya Tyagi
7
0202754
Palak Mishra
8
0202595
Hayat Ali
9
1401303
Vidhu Shree
10
0813517
Ram Pal Singh
11
1202624
Abhishek Kumar Pandey
12
0813891
Naresh Agarwal
13
0303144
Vinay
14
0701962
Tanmay Panda
15
0813055
Ayush Kr Tiwari
16
0814466
Aakash Garg
17
1202591
Hrittik Bania
18
0812852
Ravi Choudhary
19
2604418
Shubham Shukla
20
5101888
Patnala N S M S Santhoshi Matha
Download UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025 PDF
Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC ESE 2025 can download the UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025 from the official website through the direct link provided here:
UPSC ESE Toppers List 2025
How to Download the UPSC ESE Result 2025 PDF
Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” section and click on the “Final Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025”.
The UPSC ESE 2025 result PDF will open on your screen.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
