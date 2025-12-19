SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced: Check Exam Schedule PDF

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 Tier 2: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date on its official portal. Candidates who have qualified Tier 1 can find details about exam schedule, exam city, and admit card release date below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 for Tier 2 Exam. As per the schedule, the Tier 2 exam will be held on 18 and 19 January 2026. Candidates who qualified Tier 1 exam are eligible to appear for Tier 2 exam. The admit card for the same will be issued in the second week of January 2026.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Out

The commission has officially announced the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam will take place on 18 and 19 January 2026 for over 1.39 qualified candidates. Of these, 6196 candidates have been shortlisted for Junior Statistical Officer post, 2781 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II and 130418 for other posts. You can check the complete SSC CGL Exam Schedule here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date Notice

Read the official notice here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted over two days and will include multiple papers and sections. On the first day, candidates will appear for the online examination, while on the second day, they will have to appear for the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).

Exam Date

Paper

Sections

Subjects

18 January 2026 (Day 1)

Paper I

Section I

Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence
 

Section II

English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness
 

Section III

Computer Knowledge

Paper II

Statistics

19 January 2026 (Day 2)

Paper I

Section IV

Skill Test (DEST)

