SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Announced: Check Exam Schedule PDF

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 for Tier 2 Exam. As per the schedule, the Tier 2 exam will be held on 18 and 19 January 2026. Candidates who qualified Tier 1 exam are eligible to appear for Tier 2 exam. The admit card for the same will be issued in the second week of January 2026.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2025 Out

The commission has officially announced the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam will take place on 18 and 19 January 2026 for over 1.39 qualified candidates. Of these, 6196 candidates have been shortlisted for Junior Statistical Officer post, 2781 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II and 130418 for other posts. You can check the complete SSC CGL Exam Schedule here.

Read the official notice here.