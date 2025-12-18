UP Board Exam Centre List 2026: UPMSP Released Class 10th, 12th Exam Centres PDF; Direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board 2026 exam centre list. Candidates appearing for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exam 2026 can check the centre list through the link on the official website.

According to the UP board Centre List 2026, this year, the board will conduct the class 10 and 12 annual exams at 7448 centres across the state.

UPMSP 10th 12th Exam Centre List 2026 - Click Here

Students can check the final UP Board Centre list 2026 for class 10 and class 12 exams on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The Centre list has been issued for each district. Candidates can download the district-wise PDF on the official website.



