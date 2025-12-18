CTET 2026 Application Form
UP Board Exam Centre List 2026: UPMSP Released Class 10th, 12th Exam Centres PDF; Direct link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 18, 2025, 11:04 IST

UP Board Exam Centre List 2026: UPMSP has released the Class 10th & 12th Exam Centres PDF. Check the direct link for all UP Board exam center details for the upcoming 2026 exams. Stay updated with the official UP Board Exam Centre list for smooth exam preparation

UPMSP Released Class 10th, 12th Exam Centres PDF
Key Points

  • Candidates can download the UPMSP 10th 12th Centre list at upmsp.edu.in
  • The Centre list has been released for each district
  • UP board 10th 12th exam 2026 to be held from February 18 and March 12, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board 2026 exam centre list. Candidates appearing for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exam 2026 can check the centre list through the link on the official website. 

According to the UP board Centre List 2026, this year, the board will conduct the class 10 and 12 annual exams at 7448 centres across the state. 

UPMSP 10th 12th Exam Centre List 2026 - Click Here

Students can check the final UP Board Centre list 2026 for class 10 and class 12 exams on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The Centre list has been issued for each district. Candidates can download the district-wise PDF on the official website. 


