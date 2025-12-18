IB SA Result 2025 PDF
News

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 18, 2025, 09:23 IST

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 seat allocation result 2025 will be announced shortly. Candidates can download the allotment result PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today
Key Points

  • Candidates can download the round 1 seat allotment result at aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Candidates allotted seats must report to colleges from December 19 to 24, 2025
  • Round 2 Seat Allotment Results to be announced on January 9, 2026

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the AIIMS INI CET 2025 seat allotment result today, December 18, 2025. According to the schedule released, candidates can download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result through the link on the official website today.

Candidates allotted seats in the AIIMS INI CET 2025 first round of counselling can complete the online acceptance of the allocated seat from December 19 to 24, 2025. Candidates can also report to the colleges allotted within the given time. 

The AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available for download on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result through the link given here.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

Important INI CET 2025 Counselling Dates

Events

Dates

Seat allotment for mock round

December 11, 2025

Round-1 choice filling for INI CET 2025

December 12 to 13, 2025

Round-1 counselling result

December 18, 2025

Round-1 Reporting

December 19 to 24, 2025

Steps to Download AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available as a PDF file. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS 

Step 2: Click on Postgraduate Academic courses

Step 3: Click on INI CET

Step 4: Click on the round 1 seat allocation result

Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference


