AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the AIIMS INI CET 2025 seat allotment result today, December 18, 2025. According to the schedule released, candidates can download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result through the link on the official website today.

Candidates allotted seats in the AIIMS INI CET 2025 first round of counselling can complete the online acceptance of the allocated seat from December 19 to 24, 2025. Candidates can also report to the colleges allotted within the given time.

The AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available for download on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result through the link given here.