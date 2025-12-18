AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

Key Points
- Candidates can download the round 1 seat allotment result at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Candidates allotted seats must report to colleges from December 19 to 24, 2025
- Round 2 Seat Allotment Results to be announced on January 9, 2026
AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be releasing the AIIMS INI CET 2025 seat allotment result today, December 18, 2025. According to the schedule released, candidates can download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result through the link on the official website today.
Candidates allotted seats in the AIIMS INI CET 2025 first round of counselling can complete the online acceptance of the allocated seat from December 19 to 24, 2025. Candidates can also report to the colleges allotted within the given time.
The AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available for download on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result through the link given here.
AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
Important INI CET 2025 Counselling Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat allotment for mock round
|
December 11, 2025
|
Round-1 choice filling for INI CET 2025
|
December 12 to 13, 2025
|
Round-1 counselling result
|
December 18, 2025
|
Round-1 Reporting
|
December 19 to 24, 2025
Steps to Download AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
The AIIMS INI CET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available as a PDF file. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS
Step 2: Click on Postgraduate Academic courses
Step 3: Click on INI CET
Step 4: Click on the round 1 seat allocation result
Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation