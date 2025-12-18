School Holiday on December 19, 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Weather and Local Events

School Holiday on December 19, 2025 (Friday): As Central India is experiencing the extreme cold weather and rise in pollution, many schools across states are announcing shift in school timings, going online mode and are closing due to cold waves. Whilst, schools in Goa might be closed due to the state holiday for Goa Liberation Day. As the state celebrates the end of Portuguese rule in 1961. Students and Parents are always suggested to closely monitor the school closure updates through official announcements, and schools only. With northern India seeing a dense blanket of fog covering almost most states, schools in these states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan have started changing the school timings and releasing holiday notices for classes till 8. To comply with winter guidelines, Jammu & Kashmir is also continuing with its seasonal vacation. However, the national capital and Delhi NCR will have school holidays today till early level classes and in the coming days because of the rise in pollution and cold weather.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday: Update As the state grips into extreme cold waves and foggy days, the district magistrates have released school closures for winter vacation from December 20, 2025 till further notice. In Jammu and Kashmir, a 7-day holiday (Dec 13–19) has already been declared for the winter zone. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh schools are set to begin their 12-day winter vacation on December 20, making Dec 19 the last working day for many. Delhi School Closure Due To Rise In Pollution Air pollution in Delhi continues to get worse, with the AQI reaching above 450. The Delhi Government has applied GRAP Stage 4 to control and curb pollution, and has released strict guidelines for schools and offices till further notice. The regulation applies to both government and private schools. School Updates:

As per the new guidelines following the GRAP Stage 4 regulations, schools across Delhi from Nursery to Class 5 will be closed till further notice. Whereas, for Classes 6-11 will have to follow hybrid mode, and class 10 & 12 have to attend the school as usual. Offices in Delhi also have to work with 50% staff offline and 50% have to work from home to prevent pollution driven diseases. Winter Vacation 2025-26 in Jammu Kashmir In Jammu & Kashmir, schools are already closed for 7 days starting from December 13, 2025 to December 19, 2025 because of its extreme winter zone. Schools in most districts including Bareilly have already closed schools across the district till class 8. Check with the school announcements and district orders for further details. Noida School Holiday Updates In Noida, schools are yet not closed as the authorities have not announced school closures for the city because of shifts in temperature and extreme pollution. Instead, the schools in the city will have to follow certain guidelines released by district authorities.

Nursery to Class 5: Online Classes till further notice. Class 6 and above: Schools will be running in hybrid/ online and offline mode. Schools are advised to follow the guidelines strictly because of the ongoing pollution issue. The winter vacation schedule may also be confirmed for the city schools in later months. Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Regular Closure after Exams Students can enjoy school holidays after their half yearly examinations in Tamil Nadu. The state usually sees a 9 day holiday starting from Christmas eve, but this time the holidays will extend to 12 days following Christmas and seasonal school holiday. School Closure State-Wise List Due to Cold Wave, Pollution, Local Event and Fog Here’s a complete school closure state-wise list due to various reasons. Check the details and confirm with your schools for the same.