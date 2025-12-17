School Holiday on December 18, 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Weather and Local Events

School holiday tomorrow on 18 December 2025 (Thursday) has become an important topic for students and parents across India due to changing weather conditions, air pollution, and local administrative decisions. In some states, including the Delhi school holiday announcement, schools are closed or shifted to online classes because of severe cold or poor air quality, while in other states, classes are running with revised winter timings. Different state governments and district authorities have issued separate guidelines to ensure student safety and health. This article provides a state-wise update on school holiday tomorrow, school closures, online classes, hybrid learning, and holiday announcements so that parents and students can stay informed and plan accordingly. Bihar Schools Reopen with Winter Timings After Elections

Schools in Bihar have reopened from 16 December 2025 after the election-related restrictions were removed. All schools have started regular classes as usual. However, due to cold weather, many schools, especially primary schools are following winter timings. These adjusted school hours help students stay safe, comfortable, and healthy during cold winter mornings. Delhi Schools Closed Due to Severe Air Pollution The air quality in Delhi and nearby areas has reached the severe level, causing health problems like breathing trouble, sore throat, and eye irritation. Due to this, the Delhi government has applied GRAP Stage 4 rules. As per the order, all government and private schools for Nursery to Class 5 are closed until further notice. Classes from Class 6 to 11 will run in hybrid mode (online and offline). However, Class 10 and 12 students must attend school because of upcoming board exams.

Also, government and private offices will work with 50% staff, while the remaining employees will work from home. Noida Schools Update: Online and Hybrid Classes Announced As per the latest district guidelines, schools in Noida are not fully closed but are following a changed study plan. Nursery to Class 5: Classes will be held online only.

Class 6 and above: Schools will follow hybrid mode, which means online and offline classes. Parents and students are advised to stay in contact with their schools to get daily updates about class timings and attendance rules. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh Schools Open with Winter Safety Guidelines Schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will remain open on 18 December. However, due to cold weather in many areas, the education departments have issued cold-wave advisories. In districts facing severe cold, school timings have been changed, especially in the morning, to protect students from low temperatures and ensure their safety and comfort during winter.

Tamil Nadu Declares 12-Day School Holidays From December 24 Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a 12-day holiday for school students across the state starting from 24 December. The holidays will begin after the completion of the half-yearly examinations. This year, students will enjoy a longer break than usual. Normally, the holiday after exams is about nine days, but the extended vacation gives students more time to rest, relax, and spend time with family. As per tradition, schools in Tamil Nadu close immediately after half-yearly exams. Safety and School Updates for Parents and Students Monitor official school circulars for the latest notices on holidays, class timings, and online classes.

Follow district administration updates shared through official websites or verified news sources.

Stay alert for last-minute holiday or timing changes, especially due to weather or pollution.

Maintain regular contact with school teachers or authorities for daily attendance and class instructions.

Ensure student safety and health, particularly during extreme cold or poor air quality conditions.