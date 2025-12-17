Which Crop Is Called the White Gold of India?

White Gold of India: Cotton is called the White Gold of India because of its high economic value, wide industrial use, large-scale employment generation, and strong contribution to exports. From agriculture to textiles, cotton connects farmers, industries, and global markets, making it one of the most valuable crops in the country. Why Is Cotton Called the White Gold of India? Cotton earns the title “White Gold” due to its ability to generate income at multiple levels of the economy. It supports farmers through crop sales, fuels the textile and garment industry, creates employment in rural and urban areas, and contributes significantly to foreign exchange earnings. Its white fibre and gold-like economic importance give cotton this popular nickname. Importance of Cotton in Indian Agriculture Cotton is one of the most important commercial crops in India. It is grown over a large area and supports millions of farming households. The crop requires a warm climate, moderate rainfall, and well-drained black or alluvial soil. Cotton cultivation plays a crucial role in stabilising farm incomes in many regions.

Largest Producer of Cotton in India Gujarat is the largest producer of cotton in India, contributing the highest share to national production. The state benefits from favourable climate conditions, improved irrigation facilities, and the widespread use of high-yielding seed varieties. Other major cotton-producing states include Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Largest Producer of Cotton in the World India is the largest producer of cotton in the world, producing more cotton than any other country. Its vast agricultural land, suitable climatic conditions, and large farming workforce help maintain this global position. Countries like China, the United States, Brazil, and Pakistan follow India in cotton production. Role of Cotton in the Textile Industry Cotton is the primary raw material for India’s textile and apparel industry, one of the oldest and largest industries in the country. The industry depends on cotton to produce yarn, fabric, and garments for domestic use and export. A strong cotton sector directly supports industrial growth and manufacturing output.

Contribution of Cotton to Exports Cotton and cotton-based products contribute significantly to India’s export earnings. India exports raw cotton, cotton yarn, fabrics, and finished garments to many countries. These exports help earn foreign exchange, strengthen trade relations, and enhance India’s global reputation in the textile market. Government Support for Cotton Farmers The Indian government supports cotton farmers through Minimum Support Price (MSP) to protect them from price fluctuations. Additional support includes crop insurance schemes, improved seed distribution, irrigation projects, and farmer training programs aimed at increasing productivity and reducing risks. Interesting Facts About Cotton (White Gold of India) Backbone of India’s Textile Sector Cotton forms the foundation of India’s textile industry, which contributes significantly to industrial production, exports, and employment. Without cotton, the textile value chain would be severely affected.