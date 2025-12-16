Which Crop Is Known as the Poor Man’s Crop?

Poor Man’s Crop: Millets are known as the Poor Man’s Crop because they are affordable nutritious and easy to grow. These ancient grains have supported rural populations and food security for thousands of years especially in dry regions.

Why Millets Are Called the Poor Man’s Crop?

Millets require very little water fertiliser or pesticides and grow well in poor soil conditions. This makes them ideal for small farmers low income regions and drought prone areas.

Types of Millets Grown in India

Common millets include jowar bajra ragi foxtail millet little millet and pearl millet. These crops are widely grown across India and form an important part of traditional diets.

Nutritional Benefits of Millets

Millets are rich in dietary fibre plant protein iron calcium magnesium and essential minerals. They support digestion heart health blood sugar control and long lasting energy.