Which Crop Is Known as the Poor Man’s Crop?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 16, 2025, 11:36 IST

Millets are known as the Poor Man’s Crop because they are low cost nutritious drought resistant grains that support food security and sustainable agriculture.

Poor Man’s Crop: Millets are known as the Poor Man’s Crop because they are affordable nutritious and easy to grow. These ancient grains have supported rural populations and food security for thousands of years especially in dry regions.

Why Millets Are Called the Poor Man’s Crop?

Millets require very little water fertiliser or pesticides and grow well in poor soil conditions. This makes them ideal for small farmers low income regions and drought prone areas.

Types of Millets Grown in India

Common millets include jowar bajra ragi foxtail millet little millet and pearl millet. These crops are widely grown across India and form an important part of traditional diets.

Nutritional Benefits of Millets

Millets are rich in dietary fibre plant protein iron calcium magnesium and essential minerals. They support digestion heart health blood sugar control and long lasting energy.

Climate Resilient and Sustainable Crop

Millets are drought tolerant climate resilient and environmentally sustainable. They help conserve water improve soil health and reduce dependency on chemical inputs.

Uses of Millets in Food

Millets are used to prepare roti porridge dosa idli khichdi snacks breakfast cereals health foods and baby foods. They are also used in organic and traditional farming systems.

Interesting Facts About Millets

Low Cost High Nutrition Grain

Millets provide high nutrition at a very low cost making them essential for food security and affordable diets. They help reduce malnutrition by providing vital nutrients economically.

Suitable for Diabetic and Heart Health

Millets have a low glycaemic index which helps regulate blood sugar and supports heart health. They also aid digestion and cholesterol management.

Ancient Cultivated Crop

Millets were cultivated by ancient civilizations and are among the earliest domesticated grains known to humans. Their history highlights their role in survival farming.

Supports Sustainable Agriculture

Millets require fewer resources reduce water usage and support eco friendly farming practices. They are ideal for drought prone and rainfed regions.

Global Recognition as Super Grains

Millets are now promoted worldwide as super grains due to their nutritional value climate resilience and health benefits. Their popularity is increasing among health conscious consumers.

Millets are known as the Poor Man’s Crop because they are affordable nutritious sustainable and climate friendly. They play a vital role in global food security and healthy diets. Keep reading for more topics like this.

