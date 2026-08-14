The decennial census is one of the largest administrative exercises undertaken by the country and plays an important role in policy-making, distribution of resources and overall welfare of millions of people. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the complete framework and questionnaire for Census 2027.

Census 2027 is India’s first census conducted completely through digital mode and introduces new technology of self-enumeration in addition to the historic cast enumeration.

The census will be executed with an estimated budget of ₹11,718.24 crores. The authorities included a set of 33 questions in the beginning and then added 6 extra parameters related to socio-economic conditions and the digital identification system increasing the total number of population schedule parameters to 40.