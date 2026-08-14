Census 2027: Complete List of 40 Questions and What’s New, Download PDF Link
40 questions for first phase of census 2027
The decennial census is one of the largest administrative exercises undertaken by the country and plays an important role in policy-making, distribution of resources and overall welfare of millions of people. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the complete framework and questionnaire for Census 2027.
Census 2027 is India’s first census conducted completely through digital mode and introduces new technology of self-enumeration in addition to the historic cast enumeration.
The census will be executed with an estimated budget of ₹11,718.24 crores. The authorities included a set of 33 questions in the beginning and then added 6 extra parameters related to socio-economic conditions and the digital identification system increasing the total number of population schedule parameters to 40.
Key Highlights of Census 2027
The 16th Census of India comprises two phases:
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Phase 1: Houselisting and Housing Census (April to September 2026)- The main focus will be on the location of houses, possessions, and services available to the people.
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Phase 2: Population Enumeration (PE) (February 2027 and September 2026 for areas which are snow-bound like Ladakh and parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand)- The main focus will be on people living in that area, their background, and other particulars.
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First Digital Census: The data collection will utilize mobile apps to facilitate data collection, thus reducing paperwork and simplifying real-time entry.
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Self-Enumeration Option: People will be able to fill the forms on their own through the online portal before the enumerators reach them.
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Historic Caste Enumeration: For the first time since independence, caste-related data from all castes will be collected in detail.
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New Items: New items to be introduced, like digital literacy, information on the number of COVID vaccination centers, bank accounts, and unique identification documents.
Complete List of 40 Questions for Census 2027
The official notification outlines the following 40 parameters that enumerators will record during the Population Enumeration or First Phase of Census 2027
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Q. No.
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Parameter / Question Focus
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Description
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1
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Name of the person
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Full legal name of the individual.
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2
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Relationship to head
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Familial or residential relationship with the head of the household.
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3
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Sex
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Male, Female, or Third Gender.
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4
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Date of Birth and Age
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Exact date of birth and completed years of age.
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5
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Current Marital Status
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Married, unmarried, widowed, divorced, or separated.
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6
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Age at Marriage
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Age of the individual at the time of marriage.
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7
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Spouse’s Name
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Name of the husband or wife (if applicable).
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8
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Nationality
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Nationality as officially declared.
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9
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Religion
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Religious community identity.
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10
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Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Caste
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Explicit category and specific caste name declaration.
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11
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Father’s Particulars
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Basic identity details of the father.
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12
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Mother’s Particulars
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Basic identity details of the mother.
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13
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Disability
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Assessment of physical or mental disabilities, if any.
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14
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Mother Tongue & Other Languages Known
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Primary language spoken at home and secondary linguistic capabilities.
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15
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Literacy Status
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Ability to read and write with understanding.
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16
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Digital Literacy Status
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Proficiency in operating digital gadgets and computers/smartphones.
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17
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Educational Institution Attendance
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Current status of enrollment or school/college attendance.
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18
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Highest Educational Level Attained
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Maximum qualification achieved along with stream/discipline.
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19
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Employment Status (Last Year)
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Whether the individual worked at any time during the previous year.
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20
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Category of Economic Activity
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Main worker, marginal worker, or non-worker status.
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21
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Occupation
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Nature of job, trade, or professional role.
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22
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Nature of Industry, Trade, or Service
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Sector of employment or commercial activity.
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23
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Class of Worker
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Employer, employee, single worker, or unpaid family worker.
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24
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Non-Economic Activity
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Details for non-working individuals (students, dependents, pensioners).
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25
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Seeking or Available for Work
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Job-seeking status for marginal and non-workers.
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26
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Travel to Place of Work
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Mode of transport and distance/time taken to commute.
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27
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Birth Place
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Native village, town, or country of birth.
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28
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Place of Last Residence
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Location where the individual lived prior to current settlement.
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29
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Reason for Migration
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Employment, marriage, education, or other migration triggers.
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30
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Duration of Stay Since Migration
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Time spent living in the current town or village since shifting.
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31
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Permanent Residential Address
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Long-term permanent home location details.
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32
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Surviving Children (Women Only)
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Total number of children surviving at present (for ever-married women).
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33
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Children Ever Born Alive (Women Only)
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Total historical live births.
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34
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Children Born Alive Last Year
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Number of children born in the preceding 12 months.
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35
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Place of COVID-19 Vaccination
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Location or center where vaccination doses were received.
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36
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Total Number of Bank Accounts
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Active financial savings/current accounts held by the individual.
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37
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Mobile Number
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Primary active contact phone number.
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38
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Aadhaar Number
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Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) details.
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39
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Voter ID & Passport Number
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Electoral photo identity card details and passport holding status.
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40
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Driving Licence Availability
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Possession status of an official driving permit.
What’s New in the Census 2027 Questionnaire?
The 2027 Census Questionnaire is not a typical census. While the previous censuses always asked about age, sex and literacy. The 2027 census will cater to contemporary socio-economic factors as well.
There will be several new areas in the 2027 Census Questionnaire like:
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Caste Data: Recording the caste of individuals.
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Digital Literacy: Assessing the ability to use technology.
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Banking and Health Data: Counting the number of active bank accounts and place of Covid-19 vaccination.
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Identification Data: Collecting the information about mobile numbers, Aadhaar number, Voter ID, Passport number, Driving Licence, etc.
Download the Census 2027 Questionnaire PDF
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To explore the official gazette notifications, format templates and structural guidelines released by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, you can get in touch with the official website directly.
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Official Website Link: For the official announcements and notifications, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the website of the Census of India because it would provide you with the direct links for the final enumeration schedules.
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Census 2027 is a great achievement in upgrading the national statistics in India. By bringing together technological aspects and all kinds of social parameters including caste details, IT literacy, and financial inclusion, the Indian government aspires to produce very particular welfare schemes for the masses.
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Therefore, remember to have all the basic documents ready like Aadhaar, bank documents, vaccination records, etc. to take part in this counting process.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com