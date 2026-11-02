Gold Price in India Today: The precious yellow metal is witnessing a downfall today. Gold prices have seen a massive correction ahead of Diwali 2026. Now, the domestic good news is that this price dip is offering a big opportunity for buyers. Especially for Indians who traditionally believe in buying gold on Dhanteras, this could be a good opportunity for them to purchase gold at a lower price. According to analysts, there is also a greater possibility of gold prices falling further before Diwali arrives. This gold price fall does not have a domestic reason behind it; it is due to the global gold correction. The yellow metal, which touched record highs in January, has lost more than ₹42,000 per 10 grams, raising questions about whether this is the right time to invest in gold. On November 2, the average price of 24K gold stands at ₹13,888 per gram, while 22K gold is available at ₹12,730 per gram.

From changing global economic conditions to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, several factors are driving the decline. But will prices recover before Diwali? Also Read: Gold Price Today: Why Are Gold Rates Falling Ahead Of Dhanteras And Diwali? Check The 30-Day Trend City-Wise 22K And 24K Gold Rates Today Gold prices have declined significantly from their earlier highs. Here is a look at the average gold rates across different purity levels on November 2, 2026. City / Region 22K Gold Price (Per 10g) 24K Gold Price (Per 10g) Delhi ₹1,27,900 ₹1,39,520 Mumbai ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Bengaluru ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Chennai ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Hyderabad ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Kerala ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Kolkata ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Pune ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Ahmedabad ₹1,27,800 ₹1,39,420 Jaipur ₹1,27,900 ₹1,39,520 Lucknow ₹1,27,900 ₹1,39,520 Chandigarh ₹1,27,900 ₹1,39,520 Bhubaneswar ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Surat ₹1,27,800 ₹1,39,420 Nagpur ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Patna ₹1,27,800 ₹1,39,420 Coimbatore ₹1,27,750 ₹1,39,370 Nashik ₹1,27,780 ₹1,39,400 Vadodara ₹1,27,800 ₹1,39,420

Note: Prices are per 10 grams, as provided. Rates are indicative and may vary during the day. Month-by-Month Indian Gold Rate Comparison (October 2025 – October 2026) Month Indian Gold Price (24K/10g) Monthly Return (%) Core Catalyst & Indian Market Reason October 2025 ₹1,21,907 +11.24% Strong Baselines: Emerging central bank buying and festive and wedding demand elevated gold rates. November 2025 ₹1,22,961 +0.86% Global Easing Bets: Expectations of upcoming global interest rate cuts supported the bullion market. December 2025 ₹1,31,171 +6.68% Year-End Hedging: Defensive local portfolio rebalancing drove steady accumulation. January 2026 ₹1,45,946 +11.26% Safe-Haven Surge: Macroeconomic uncertainty triggered a sharp rally, with gold reaching a peak of ₹1,83,050. February 2026 ₹1,54,038 +5.54% Peak Rally: Strong institutional momentum and global short squeezes pushed prices to record averages. March 2026 ₹1,53,298 -0.48% Profit Booking: Domestic investors booked gains following the overbought rally, triggering a technical correction. April 2026 ₹1,49,927 -2.20% Sticky Economy: Prices cooled as a resilient US economy delayed expectations of global interest rate cuts. May 2026 ₹1,54,756 +3.22% Currency Friction: Local market consolidation was influenced by fluctuations in the USD-INR exchange rate. June 2026 ₹1,45,954 -5.68% Rupee/Dollar Shift: A strengthening US dollar weighed on imported gold prices. July 2026 ₹1,49,402 +2.36% Physical Dip Buying: Domestic retailers bought gold during price dips, supporting a modest recovery. August 2026 ₹1,62,458 +8.73% Seasonal Rebound: Early festive-season buying and macroeconomic uncertainty pushed prices higher. September 2026 ₹1,49,570 -7.93% Yield Pressures: Rising international bond yields increased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. October 2026 ₹1,38,419 -7.45% Liquidity Squeeze: Higher US PCE inflation fuelled interest rate concerns. A global equity sell-off also forced institutions to liquidate gold holdings to meet margin calls, contributing to a decline in futures prices.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling Ahead Of Diwali? The decline in gold prices is linked to several international economic developments: - US Federal Reserve Policy: Expectations of higher interest rates have reduced gold's appeal. After all, investors may prefer interest-bearing assets over bullion that offers no regular returns. - Stronger US Dollar: A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for international buyers using other currencies, potentially weakening demand and putting additional pressure on global bullion prices. - Rising Crude Oil Prices: Higher crude oil prices have fuelled inflation concerns, raising expectations of tighter monetary policies. This has created another hurdle for gold's price recovery. - Investor Liquidation: Selling pressure in global equity markets has pushed some investors to liquidate gold holdings to meet margin calls and liquidity requirements, adding to the metal's downward pressure.

- Weak Global Demand: Subdued jewellery demand in major Asian markets has added pressure to bullion prices. When traditional buyers step back, gold loses an important source of support. - Higher Treasury Yields: The World Gold Council highlighted rising US Treasury yields, dollar strength and reduced futures positioning as factors behind September's decline. However, festive demand has offered some support to Indian gold prices. Is It the Right Time to Buy Gold Before Diwali 2026? The recent fall and rise in gold prices are evident, and to be honest, this is the basic nature of the precious metal: staying volatile. According to me, there is no fixed time to buy gold, as prices are going to remain volatile for a longer period until geopolitical tensions settle. The recent correction in gold prices may offer a window of opportunity for buyers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or gold investments ahead of Diwali.