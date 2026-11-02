Two Cyclones in Less Than 7 Days: Arnab and Murasu Threaten India’s East Coast Again, Check IMD State-Wise Rain Alert

India’s east coast is preparing for another cyclone within a week. Cyclone Arnab affected Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha on October 28, 2026. Now, another severe cyclonic storm named Murasu, is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Murasu will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, from late November 2 to the early hours of November 3. The storm is expected to bring wind speeds of 100–110 kmph with gusts reaching 120 kmph. Keep reading to know in detail. Two Cyclones in Less Than 7 Days: What Happened? Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu have developed over the Bay of Bengal within a short period. While Arnab has already affected the east coast, Murasu is moving towards south Andhra Pradesh. India Today’s November 2 report said that more than 1.8 lakh people had been evacuated across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha during preparations for Cyclone Arnab.

Detail Cyclone Arnab Cyclone Murasu Formation and movement Bay of Bengal weather system Bay of Bengal weather system Landfall or expected landfall October 28, 2026 Late November 2 to early November 3, 2026 Main affected area Andhra Pradesh and Odisha South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining regions Wind speed Reported to have reached around 130 kmph in earlier forecasts and reports 100–110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph at landfall Main risks Heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and damage to infrastructure Heavy rain, strong winds, rough sea, and possible coastal flooding Preparedness concerns Evacuation, relief, and restoration Readiness of shelters, warning systems, and essential services after Arnab Cyclone Murasu: What Is the IMD’s Latest Landfall Prediction? According to the IMD’s November 2 coastal weather bulletin, Cyclone Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. At 5:30 am on November 2 the system was located approximately 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore and 260 km southeast of Ongole. The IMD forecast that it would move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole.

IMD Forecast Detail Information Cyclone name Murasu System category Severe Cyclonic Storm Location on November 2 morning West-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal Expected landfall South Andhra Pradesh coast Likely landfall area Between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole Expected landfall period 11:30 pm on November 2 to 4:00 am on November 3 Wind speed at landfall 100–110 kmph Maximum gusts Up to 120 kmph Main risk areas South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal regions IMD Weather Forecast: State-Wise Rain Alert for November 3 Cyclone Murasu is expected to influence rainfall across several southern and eastern states. The IMD’s forecast covers Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. State or Region IMD Rainfall Forecast Important Dates Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam Isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 2 and isolated very heavy rainfall on November 3 November 2–3 Rayalaseema Isolated very heavy rainfall November 2–3 Odisha Isolated very heavy rainfall November 3–4 Tamil Nadu Isolated heavy rainfall in parts of the state November 2–3 Puducherry and Karaikal Isolated heavy rainfall November 2–3 Telangana Isolated heavy rainfall in some districts November 2–3 Kerala and Mahe Isolated heavy rainfall November 1–4 Coastal Karnataka Isolated heavy rainfall November 3 North Interior Karnataka Isolated heavy rainfall November 3

Odisha: Heavy Rainfall Warning for November 3 and 4 Odisha is also likely to receive rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Murasu. The IMD has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall in the state on November 3 and 4. Southern coastal districts, including Ganjam and Gajapati are among the areas being closely monitored. Date Odisha Weather Forecast November 2 Rain and thunderstorms at many places along the coast November 3 Isolated very heavy rainfall likely November 4 Isolated very heavy rainfall likely Tamil Nadu: Rain Alert in Chennai and Other Districts Tamil Nadu is likely to experience rainfall as Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur on November 2. Other districts covered by the November 2 rainfall forecast included Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris. For November 3, isolated heavy rainfall was expected to continue in the Nilgiris.

District or Region Forecast Chennai Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for November 2 Tiruvallur Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for November 2 Chengalpattu Heavy rainfall possible on November 2 Kancheepuram Heavy rainfall possible on November 2 Ranipet and Vellore Heavy rainfall possible on November 2 Nilgiris Isolated heavy rainfall possible on November 3 Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala: Other States Under Rainfall Watch The IMD has also included parts of Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala in its rainfall forecast. State Areas or Regions Mentioned Forecast Period Telangana Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy (under orange alert for isolated heavy rainfall on November 2) November 2–3 Karnataka Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka November 3 Kerala Kerala and Mahe November 1–4