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TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Out at tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Download Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 11:01 IST

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)  for the Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Fireman. Check download link and more details here. 

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Out at tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Download Link Here
TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Out at tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Download Link Here

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially declared the provisional result for the Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Fireman. All those candidates who appeared in the different rounds, including Medical Examination, Certificate Genuineness Verification and others, can download the result PDF at the official webstie-https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Download Link 

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the download link for the TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 for 3,644 various posts. Candidates appeared in the written exam followed by the Medical Examination, Certificate Genuineness Verification and others can download their result pdf thorugh the link given below-

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Download Link 

 

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026: Key Highligts

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has launched the recruitment drive for the Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Fireman posts. Candidates can check the overview of important details in the table below: 

Details

Information

Organization

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Posts

Police Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman

Total Vacancies

3,644

Exam Category

Result

Result status

Out

Selection Process

Written Test/PET & PMT /Endurance Test/Document/ Verification

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 10:57 IST
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