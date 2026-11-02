TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Out at tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Download Link Here

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially declared the provisional result for the Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Fireman. All those candidates who appeared in the different rounds, including Medical Examination, Certificate Genuineness Verification and others, can download the result PDF at the official webstie-https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Download Link

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the download link for the TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 for 3,644 various posts. Candidates appeared in the written exam followed by the Medical Examination, Certificate Genuineness Verification and others can download their result pdf thorugh the link given below-