TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Out at tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Download Link Here
TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for the Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Fireman. Check download link and more details here.
TNUSRB Constable Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially declared the provisional result for the Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Fireman. All those candidates who appeared in the different rounds, including Medical Examination, Certificate Genuineness Verification and others, can download the result PDF at the official webstie-https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Download Link
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the download link for the TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 for 3,644 various posts. Candidates appeared in the written exam followed by the Medical Examination, Certificate Genuineness Verification and others can download their result pdf thorugh the link given below-
|TNUSRB Constable Result 2026
|Download Link
TNUSRB Constable Result 2026: Key Highligts
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has launched the recruitment drive for the Common Recruitment for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Fireman posts. Candidates can check the overview of important details in the table below:
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Details
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Information
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Organization
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Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
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Posts
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Police Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman
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Total Vacancies
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3,644
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Exam Category
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Result
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Result status
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Out
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Selection Process
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Written Test/PET & PMT /Endurance Test/Document/ Verification
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.