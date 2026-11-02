JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 2,863 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Here

JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to close the online application process for 2863 vacancies for Class IV Multi Tasking Posts (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts on November 3, 2026. The online application process has already commenced from October 14, 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms till now can do so through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the online forms and payment of application fees is November 12, 2026.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees, steps to apply and more details.

JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Interested candidates can apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 through the official website. The recruitment drive includes UT, divisional and district cadre posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB Class 4 MTS Recruitment and official notification in the table below.