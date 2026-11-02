JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 2,863 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Here
The JKSSB will close the online applications for 2,863 vacancies for Class IV MTS and Sanitation Worker posts on November 3, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, important dates, steps to apply, fees and more details.
Key Points
- JKSSB announces 2863 vacancies for Class IV MTS & Sanitation Worker posts.
- Online applications for JKSSB Class IV opened Oct 14, 2026; close Nov 12, 2026.
- Eligibility includes J&K domicile and specific educational qualifications (Matric/Class 8).
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to close the online application process for 2863 vacancies for Class IV Multi Tasking Posts (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts on November 3, 2026. The online application process has already commenced from October 14, 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms till now can do so through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the online forms and payment of application fees is November 12, 2026.
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, application fees, steps to apply and more details.
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 through the official website. The recruitment drive includes UT, divisional and district cadre posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB Class 4 MTS Recruitment and official notification in the table below.
|
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Link
|
JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
JKSSB Class IV Notification 2026: Overview
JKSSB has announced a total of 2863 vacancies through this recruitment hiring. Out of which 105 posts are reserved under the UT Cadre, 1093 under the Divisional Cadre – Jammu, 897 under the Divisional Cadre – Kashmir and 768 under the District Cadre. Check the table below for key details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker
|
Advertisement Number
|
09 of 2026
|
No of Vacancies
|
2,863
|
Notification Release Date
|
September 1, 2026
|
Application Start Date
|
October 14, 2026
|
Last Date to Submit Online Applications
|
November 12, 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Class IV Vacancy 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria as given in the official notification. Check all details below.
1. Educational Qualification
-
Class IV (MTS) posts: Candidates must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) and the maximum qualification is 10+2.
-
Sanitation Worker posts: Candidates must have passed at least Class 8 and the maximum educational qualification is 10+2.
2. Age Limit (As on January 1, 2026)
The category-wise maximum age limits are given below.
|
Category
|
Maximum Age
|
Open Merit (OM)
|
40 years
|
SC, ST-1, ST-2, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS and OBC
|
43 years
|
Persons with Disabilities
|
42 years
|
Eligible Ex-Servicemen
|
As per prescribed rules
3. Domicile Requirement
-
Candidates who want to apply must be a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
-
In addition they should also have a valid domicile certificate issued by the competent authority.
How to Apply for JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to complete the online application form-
-
Go to the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
-
On the homepage you have to visit the recruitment section and click on Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026.
-
Complete the registration process using relevant details.
-
Now you have to login and fill the online application form as per the detailed instructions.
-
Upload the photograph, signature and other documents.
-
Pay the application fees as per the category.
-
Check all details once and submit the online application form.
-
Download and save the application form for future references.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates who want to apply must pay the application fee online while submitting the online application. Payment can be done using various payment methods such as Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. The category wise fee distribution is given below.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/Other eligible categories
|
Rs 600
|
SC, ST-1 and ST- 2
|
Rs 500
|
EWS and PwBD
|
Rs 500
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.