Tamil Nadu USRB Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 OUT: Check Category-wise Cutoff Marks and Other Details

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Tamil Nadu USRB Constable cutoff marks 2026:-

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the Final Provisional Selection List for the CR 2025 for the posts of the Grade II Police Constable (Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police), Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman on the official website, i.e., www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format, which includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The candidates who have qualified went for the Medical Exam, Document Verification, and the Verification of Character and Antecedents by the appointing authority, as per the applicable recruitment rules. Along with the merit list, the category-wise cutoff marks have also been released.

Given below are the category-wise and post-wise cut marks for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for various posts:-

The Result PDF also mentioned the Date of Birth (DOB) alongside every cutoff mark to resolve identical-score scenarios, prioritising older candidates.

The Ex-Servicemen and Destitute Widows (DW) saw significantly relaxed thresholds, with cutoffs ranging between 25 and 65 depending on the quota and community.

For General Turn (GT), Open Women cutoff marks stood at 81 for Jail Warder and 74 for Police Constable.

The Open category (GT) cutoff marks are highest for the Fireman post at 88, which has been followed by Jail Warder (87) marks and the Police Constable at 84.50 marks.

The highest overall cutoff marks have been scored in the Fireman post under the Open PSTM Men (GT) at 90 marks.

Grade II Police Constable Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026

Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the date of birth for the Grade II Police Constable posts 2026:-

Grade II Jail Warder (Men) Category-wise Cutoff Marks 2026

Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the birth date for the posts of the Grade II Jail Warder (Men) 2026:-

Grade II Jail Warder (Women) Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026

Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the birth date for the posts of the Grade II Jail Warder (Women) 2026:-

Fireman Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026

Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the birth date for the posts of the Fireman 2026:-

How is the TNUSRB CR Final Cutoff Marks 2026 Compiled?

Unlike the prelims written exam, the final provisional selection cutoff marks are determined using composite scoring that aggregates performance across multiple recruitment components:-