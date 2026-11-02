Tamil Nadu USRB Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 OUT: Check Category-wise Cutoff Marks and Other Details
Tamil Nadu USRB has released the Provisional Selection List and the category-wise cut-off marks for the Common Recruitment 2026 for Grade II PC, Jail Warder, Fireman. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- TNUSRB released the Final Provisional Selection List for CR 2025 on its official website.
- For CR 2026, Fireman (Open PSTM Men GT) recorded the highest cutoff at 90 marks.
- CR 2026 final cutoffs are compiled from Mains, PET, and special marks out of 100.
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the Final Provisional Selection List for the CR 2025 for the posts of the Grade II Police Constable (Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police), Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman on the official website, i.e., www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format, which includes the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The candidates who have qualified went for the Medical Exam, Document Verification, and the Verification of Character and Antecedents by the appointing authority, as per the applicable recruitment rules. Along with the merit list, the category-wise cutoff marks have also been released.
Tamil Nadu USRB Constable Cutoff Marks 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Tamil Nadu USRB Constable cutoff marks 2026:-
- The highest overall cutoff marks have been scored in the Fireman post under the Open PSTM Men (GT) at 90 marks.
- The Open category (GT) cutoff marks are highest for the Fireman post at 88, which has been followed by Jail Warder (87) marks and the Police Constable at 84.50 marks.
- For General Turn (GT), Open Women cutoff marks stood at 81 for Jail Warder and 74 for Police Constable.
- The Ex-Servicemen and Destitute Widows (DW) saw significantly relaxed thresholds, with cutoffs ranging between 25 and 65 depending on the quota and community.
- The Result PDF also mentioned the Date of Birth (DOB) alongside every cutoff mark to resolve identical-score scenarios, prioritising older candidates.
Tamil Nadu USRB Constable Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise and post-wise cut marks for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board for various posts:-
Grade II Police Constable Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the date of birth for the Grade II Police Constable posts 2026:-
Grade II Jail Warder (Men) Category-wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the birth date for the posts of the Grade II Jail Warder (Men) 2026:-
Grade II Jail Warder (Women) Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the birth date for the posts of the Grade II Jail Warder (Women) 2026:-
Fireman Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the category-wise cutoff marks along with the birth date for the posts of the Fireman 2026:-
How is the TNUSRB CR Final Cutoff Marks 2026 Compiled?
Unlike the prelims written exam, the final provisional selection cutoff marks are determined using composite scoring that aggregates performance across multiple recruitment components:-
- Marks scored by the candidates in the Mains Written Exam. The Part I Tamil Language Eligibility Test is qualifying and is not added to the final merit list.
- The marks scored out of 24 in the Physical Efficiency Test are also used to compile the final cutoff marks for the TNUSRB CR.
- Special marks are also awarded for the recognised credentials like the NCC certificate, NSS certificate, and Sports or Games Representation.
- Final marks and rank list are derived from a grand total of 100 marks.
Also check, TNUSRB Constable Result 2026 Out
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.