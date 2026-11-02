Severe cyclonic storm Murasu is spinning over the west central Bay of Bengal since November 2nd 2026. And it is currently heading straight for the Andhra Pradesh coastline. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted in its morning bulletin that the cyclone storm is moving at 22 kmph and sits about 210 km southeast of Ongole. Coastal towns are already seeing high waves and steady downpours. Cyclone Murasu wind speeds could hit 120 kmph once the storm makes landfall which can prompt authorities to move families from low areas to safety shelters. Hereon you will get to learn about the cyclone Murasu current path, imapct on rainfall today, along with its name origin history to be update about its movement and for general knowlegde. Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu Tracker: Path and Landfall Time

The weather office expects Murasu to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast somewhere between Nellore and Narsapur today. The storm should cross the shore late tonight or early tomorrow morning, November 3. Winds will blow at 100 to 110 kmph. Strong gusts of the cyclone may reach up to 120 kmph around Bapatla and Ongole. Coastal radar feeds show thick rain clouds circling tightly around the center of the storm as it nears the shore. Murasu Storm Detail IMD Update Current Stage Severe Cyclonic Storm Location West central Bay of Bengal Landfall Window Midnight Nov 2 to early morning Nov 3 Expected Spot Andhra coast (between Nellore and Narsapur) Top Wind Speed 100–110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph Control rooms are updating local maps every hour so people know where the storm is headed next.

Cyclonic Storm “MURASU” Intensifies Over the Bay of Bengal



Cyclonic Storm “MURASU” is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of 02 November 2026. It is very likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight of 02… pic.twitter.com/DaqewdH2Ro — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026 What is Today Rainfall Alert and Which Districts Face Flood Warnings Today? Heavy rainfall has started across northern Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and southern Odisha. Rain gauges in Chennai and Tiruvallur recorded steady showers since morning, while winds picked up along the beaches. Andhra Pradesh officials issued red alerts for 20 mandals. Places like Eluru and Krishna are preparing for more than 160 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh Heavy downpours will hit Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, and West Godavari. Local streams and the Budameru canal could spill over quickly. Odisha Southern districts like Ganjam and Rayagada are on alert. Officers in Gajapati identified around 150 hillside spots where loose mud could slide down roads. Tamil Nadu Skies over Chennai stay dark and cloudy with short, sharp spells of rain while the northern belt faces rough seas. Standing paddy crops are at risk. And strong winds may knock down electric poles and tree branches in villages near the sea. Why is Current Bay of Bengal Cyclone Storm Called Murasu? Countries around the North Indian Ocean take turns naming tropical storms from an agreed list of cyclone names. India suggested the name Murasu which means a traditional Tamil drum. The term was used in old times to make big public announcements.

The Bay of Bengal sees most of its severe weather from October to December annually. During these three months the seawater stays quite warm. The warm ocean water gives young storms the heat and moisture they need to grow strong quickly. The Cyclone Arnab passed through this region just days ago and the ground is already soaked by its landfall imapct so fresh rainwater will pool quickly rather than sinking into the soil. List of Cyclones in 2026 in India The 2026 North Indian Ocean cyclone season picked up speed late in October, bringing back-to-back storms within a single week. Cyclone Arnab (October 24 to 29, 2026) Arnab was the first named cyclonic storm of 2026 in the basin. Bangladesh suggested the name Arnab which means ocean in Bengali. It grew into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with winds up to 155 kmph before hitting the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam on October 28.