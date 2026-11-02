AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 254 Posts, Check Eligibility & More Details Here
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has started the online application process for 254 teaching and other vacancies including PGT, TGT, PRT, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal posts. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 started on November 2, 2026.
- The application deadline for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 is November 22, 2026.
- A total of 254 vacancies are available for various teaching posts in AEES.
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has started the online application process for the recruitment of various posts such as PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal on November 2, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 254 vacancies would be filled. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can submit their applications through the official AEES recruitment portal. Candidates must check the post wise eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details before applying online.
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 is being conducted through the official application portal. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements can complete their registration and submit the application form online on or before November 22, 2026. Candidates must keep all the necessary documents ready before starting the online application. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.
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AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Link
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AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
AEES Teacher Notification 2026 Highlights
The recruitment notification provides all the crucial details about the available posts, vacancies, pay levels and application process. Candidates can check the key highlights related to the recruitment drive below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES)
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Advt No
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01/2026
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Post Name
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PGT, TGT, PRT, Balvatika Teacher and Others
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Total Vacancies
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254
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Application Mode
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Online
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Job Location
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Across India
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Application Start Date
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November 2, 2026
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Application End Date
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November 22, 2026
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PGT Pay Level
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Level 8
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TGT Pay Level
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Level 7
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PRT Pay Level
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Level 6
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Official Website
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aees.gov.in
AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the educational qualification and age requirements required for the post. Check all the details below.
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Post
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Essential Qualification
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Upper Age Limit
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PGT
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Master's degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.Ed. or equivalent qualification
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40 years
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TGT
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Graduation in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks, B.Ed. or equivalent and CTET Paper-II (where applicable)
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35 years
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Primary Teacher
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Class 12 with at least 50% marks, D.El.Ed./B.El.Ed. or equivalent and CTET Paper-I
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30 years
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Balvatika Teacher
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Class 12 with 50% marks and a recognised nursery/early childhood education diploma or B.Ed. (Nursery)
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30 years
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Librarian
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Bachelor's degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science with 50% marks
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35 years
Steps to Apply for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official AEES application portal at aees.onlineregistrationforms.com.
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Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
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Log in and select the post you want to apply for.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other documents .
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save for future reference.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.