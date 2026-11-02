AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 254 Posts, Check Eligibility & More Details Here

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has started the online application process for the recruitment of various posts such as PGT, TGT, Primary Teacher, Balvatika Teacher, Librarian, Principal and Vice-Principal on November 2, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 254 vacancies would be filled. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can submit their applications through the official AEES recruitment portal. Candidates must check the post wise eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit and other important details before applying online.

AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for AEES Teacher Recruitment 2026 is being conducted through the official application portal. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility requirements can complete their registration and submit the application form online on or before November 22, 2026. Candidates must keep all the necessary documents ready before starting the online application. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the table below.