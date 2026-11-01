Assam School Holiday in November 2026: Check Dates for Diwali, Chhath Puja and Rain Alerts

Assam School Holiday list for November 2026 brings several festival holidays for students across the state. According to the official holiday calendar released by the Assam government, schools will remain closed on November 8 for Kali Puja and Diwali, November 11 for Bhai Dooj, November 15 for Chhath Puja, and November 24 for Lachit Divas and Guru Nanak Jayanti. The holiday list was issued by the General Administration Department through an official notification. These holidays will help families plan their festive celebrations, travel and study schedules in advance. Kali Puja is particularly important in Assam, where homes, streets and markets are decorated with lights and lamps during Diwali. However, Diwali and Chhath Puja fall on Sundays this year, so students will get no additional weekday break for these two festivals.

November brings a mix of religious festivals, cultural celebrations and regular weekly breaks for schools across Assam. While some occasions fall on weekdays, others coincide with Sundays. The second and fourth Saturdays are also included in the monthly break schedule. Students and parents can check the table given below to see all the important dates and plan their month accordingly.

Assam Rain Alert in November 2026: Check IMD Weather Updates

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam may receive varying amounts of rainfall during the first half of November 2026. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has predicted above-normal rainfall across the state from October 30 to November 5. From November 6 to 12, most parts of Assam are expected to receive normal rainfall, while some areas in Northeast Assam may get more rain than usual. However, these are general weather forecasts and not confirmed heavy rain alerts for specific districts. Residents should follow the latest IMD updates for district-wise weather warnings.

When Will Schools Reopen in Assam After the November Holidays?

The Assam school holiday calendar for November 2026 includes separate holidays for different festivals rather than one long vacation. Schools will reopen on Thursday, November 12, after the Bhai Dooj holiday on Wednesday. After Chhath Puja on Sunday, November 15, regular classes will resume on Monday, November 16. Similarly, students will return to school on Wednesday, November 25, following the Lachit Divas and Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on Tuesday. This means students will have regular classes between the festival holidays, with no extended break during the month. However, some private schools may announce additional holidays around Govardhan Puja or Chhath Puja, depending on their academic calendars. Parents should check their school's official notices for any changes.