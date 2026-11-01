SSC JE Exam 2026: Check CBT 1 Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings & Reporting Time Here
SSC JE Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 1 examination from November 2 to 6, 2026 and from November 30 to December 1, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can check this article for details on shift timings, reporting time, important documents to carry and exam day guidelines.
Key Points
- SSC JE CBT 1 Phase 1: November 2-6, 2026; Phase 2: November 30 - December 1, 2026.
- The Tier 1 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centers.
- Candidates must carry printed Admit Card & original valid photo ID for verification.
SSC JE Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 1 Examination in two phases for different types of post. The 1st Phase is from November 2, 2026 to November 6, 2026 & the 2nd Phase of exam will be from November 30, 2026 to December 1, 2026. The Tier 1 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centres allotted across various centers . Candidates who will appear for this exam must check their admit card for the exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre details.
With the examination nearby candidates must know the important exam day instructions and documents required to be carried inside the exam hall. Reaching the exam centre on time and following the instructions mentioned on the admit card helps to avoid last minute problems that can arise on the exam da
SSC JE Exam Shift Timing 2026
The SSC JE Paper 1 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. The exact shift and reporting time is mentioned on the Admit Card. Candidates must check their individual hall ticket for the examination details.
The test will be held in the computer based mode and candidates will have to report to the examination centre as per the timings given on their admit card. The Commission has also instructed candidates to read the instructions on the Hall Ticket before they appear for the exam. Below in the table we have shared exam shift timings along with the reporting time and duration of the exam.
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SSC JE Exam 2026 Shift
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Reporting Time
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Gate Closure Time
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Exam Duration
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Shift 1 (Morning)
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8:00 AM
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8:30 AM
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9 AM to 11 AM
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Shift 2 (Evening)
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12:00 PM
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12:30 PM
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1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
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Shift 3 ( Afternoon)
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4:00 PM
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4:30 PM
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5 PM to 7 PM
SSC JE Exam Day Guidelines 2026
Candidates who will take part in the SSC JE Paper 1 exam must follow all the instructions released by the Commission. Check some of the important exam day advisory below.
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Candidates must carry with themselves a printed copy of the SSC JE Admit Card to the examination venue.
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Candidates must have one original valid photo ID proof for verification.
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The details on the photo ID, particularly the date of birth must match with the details mentioned on the Admission Certificate. In case of a mismatch additional original proof is required.
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Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the reporting time to complete verification and security checks.
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Candidates must read and follow the instructions appearing on the computer screen and those given by the exam officials.
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Candidates must keep their face clearly visible during the examination as live photographs will be captured during the exam.
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Those who are found using unfair meanings there candidates can be cancelled as per the exam rules.
SSC JE Paper 1 Exam 2026 Important Documents Required
Candidates will have to carry the necessary documents at the exam venue. Some of the important documents include-
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SSC JE Admit Card: A clear printout of the Hall Ticket is required for entry into the examination centre.
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Original Photo ID Proof: Candidates must have Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID or another valid government approved id.
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Other Documents Mentioned on Hall Ticket: Candidates must bring required documents as mentioned in their hall ticket.
SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2026 List of Prohibited Items
Candidates must avoid the following items inside the SSC JE examination centre-
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Mobile phones
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Smartwatches or digital watches
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Bluetooth devices
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Earphones or headphones
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Tablets and laptops
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Calculators
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Books and study material
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Notes, chits or written papers
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Bags and other unnecessary belongings
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Cameras or recording devices
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Pen drives or other storage devices
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Any other electronic gadgets or communication devices
Candidates must read the guidelines mentioned on the SSC JE Admit Card 2026. Jagran Josh wishes all the aspirants best of luck as they are set to appear for the Junior Engineer Examination.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.