SSC JE Exam 2026: Check CBT 1 Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings & Reporting Time Here

Key Points SSC JE CBT 1 Phase 1: November 2-6, 2026; Phase 2: November 30 - December 1, 2026.

The Tier 1 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centers.

Candidates must carry printed Admit Card & original valid photo ID for verification.

SSC JE Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 1 Examination in two phases for different types of post. The 1st Phase is from November 2, 2026 to November 6, 2026 & the 2nd Phase of exam will be from November 30, 2026 to December 1, 2026. The Tier 1 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centres allotted across various centers . Candidates who will appear for this exam must check their admit card for the exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre details. With the examination nearby candidates must know the important exam day instructions and documents required to be carried inside the exam hall. Reaching the exam centre on time and following the instructions mentioned on the admit card helps to avoid last minute problems that can arise on the exam da

SSC JE Exam Shift Timing 2026 The SSC JE Paper 1 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. The exact shift and reporting time is mentioned on the Admit Card. Candidates must check their individual hall ticket for the examination details. The test will be held in the computer based mode and candidates will have to report to the examination centre as per the timings given on their admit card. The Commission has also instructed candidates to read the instructions on the Hall Ticket before they appear for the exam. Below in the table we have shared exam shift timings along with the reporting time and duration of the exam. SSC JE Exam 2026 Shift Reporting Time Gate Closure Time Exam Duration Shift 1 (Morning) 8:00 AM 8:30 AM 9 AM to 11 AM Shift 2 (Evening) 12:00 PM 12:30 PM 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Shift 3 ( Afternoon) 4:00 PM 4:30 PM 5 PM to 7 PM

SSC JE Exam Day Guidelines 2026 Candidates who will take part in the SSC JE Paper 1 exam must follow all the instructions released by the Commission. Check some of the important exam day advisory below. Candidates must carry with themselves a printed copy of the SSC JE Admit Card to the examination venue.

Candidates must have one original valid photo ID proof for verification.

The details on the photo ID, particularly the date of birth must match with the details mentioned on the Admission Certificate. In case of a mismatch additional original proof is required.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the reporting time to complete verification and security checks.

Candidates must read and follow the instructions appearing on the computer screen and those given by the exam officials.

Candidates must keep their face clearly visible during the examination as live photographs will be captured during the exam.

Those who are found using unfair meanings there candidates can be cancelled as per the exam rules.

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam 2026 Important Documents Required Candidates will have to carry the necessary documents at the exam venue. Some of the important documents include- SSC JE Admit Card: A clear printout of the Hall Ticket is required for entry into the examination centre.

Original Photo ID Proof: Candidates must have Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID or another valid government approved id.

Other Documents Mentioned on Hall Ticket: Candidates must bring required documents as mentioned in their hall ticket. SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2026 List of Prohibited Items Candidates must avoid the following items inside the SSC JE examination centre- Mobile phones

Smartwatches or digital watches

Bluetooth devices

Earphones or headphones

Tablets and laptops

Calculators

Books and study material

Notes, chits or written papers

Bags and other unnecessary belongings

Cameras or recording devices

Pen drives or other storage devices

Any other electronic gadgets or communication devices