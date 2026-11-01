KEA VAO Final Score List 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Village Administrative Officer District-Wise Final Merit List Link

KEA VAO Final Score list 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). The KEA VAO Final Score list 2026 has been released by the KEA in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts. Candidates can download the final score list for Paper-1 and Paper-2 for the exam held on October 4, 2026, through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KEA has launched the recruitment drive to fill various Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka. Candidates can check and download their KEA VAO Score List 2026 in PDF format from the official website. To download the KEA VAO Score List 2026 PDF, candidates need to click the district-wise scorecard download link on the official website.