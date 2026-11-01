KEA VAO Final Score List 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Village Administrative Officer District-Wise Final Merit List Link
KEA VAO Final Score List 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the district-wise provisional and final score lists for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). All prospective candidates can check and download their KEA VAO Score List 2026 in PDF format from the official website.
KEA VAO Final Score list 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). The KEA VAO Final Score list 2026 has been released by the KEA in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts. Candidates can download the final score list for Paper-1 and Paper-2 for the exam held on October 4, 2026, through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The KEA has launched the recruitment drive to fill various Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka. Candidates can check and download their KEA VAO Score List 2026 in PDF format from the official website. To download the KEA VAO Score List 2026 PDF, candidates need to click the district-wise scorecard download link on the official website.
KEA VAO Final Score List 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the district-wise provisional and final score lists for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre and in the rest of Karnataka in the Revenue Department (Residual Parent Cadre). The KEA VAO Final Score List 2026 is available in PDF format on the official website. Candidates can download the scorecard, which is available in a district-wise list after clicking the concerned link.
|Name of District
|PDF download link
|Udupi
|Click Here
|Tumakuru
|Click Here
|Shivamogga
|Click Here
|Raichur
|Click Here
|Mysuru
|Click Here
|Mandya
|Click Here
|Kolar
|Click Here
|Haveri
|Click Here
|Hassan
|Click Here
|
Gadag
|Click Here
|Dakshina Kannada
|Click Here
|Chitradurga
|Click Here
|Chikkamagaluru
|Click Here
|Chikkaballapura
|Click Here
|Chamarajanagara
|Click Here
|Bidar
|Click Here
|Bengaluru South
|Click Here
|Bagalkote
|Click Here
KEA VAO Final Score List 2026: Key Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the district-wise provisional and final score lists for VAO posts in the Revenue Department. Check the table below for important details related to the recruitment process. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Authority
|Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|Total Vacancies
|572 Posts
|Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) Vacancies
|505 Posts
|Kalyana-Karnataka (KK) Vacancies
|67 Posts
|Final Score Card Status
|Out
|Selection Process
|Document Verification (DV) & Merit Posting
|Official website
|https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
How to Download KEA VAO Final Score List 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA VAO Final Score List 2026 from the official online portal after selecting the concerned district link. The KEA has published the district-wise final score list PDF with the individual scorecards, and you can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Go to the official website @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Find “Recruitment” on the homepage.
- Click on the link named KEA VAO Final Score List 2026.
- Select the district-wise link displayed on the homepage.
- Download and save the KEA VAO Score Card PDF to the device for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.