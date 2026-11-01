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BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon For 33,320 Teacher Posts, Check Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 1, 2026, 11:18 IST

BPSC TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: The BPSC will close the online application process for 33,320 teacher posts on November 3, 2026. Candidates can pay till November 2, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, vacancy details and application process, steps to apply and more details.

BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon For 33,320 Teacher Posts, Check Direct Link Here
BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon For 33,320 Teacher Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • The application deadline for BPSC TRE-4 is November 3, 2026; fee payment by Nov 2.
  • A total of 33,320 teacher vacancies will be filled across Bihar schools.
  • Apply online via bpsc.bihar.gov.in; official notification released Aug 18, 2026.

BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to close the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 on November 3, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 32,320 teacher vacancies will be filled in primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary schools across Bihar. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their application forms through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The official notification for BPSC TRE 4.0 was released on August 18, 2026  and the initial deadline for submitting online applications was October 26, 2026. The deadline was extended following the Supreme Court's order dated August 1, 2026 in the case of Raman Kumar Mandal and Others vs The State of Bihar. This recruitment drive offers good opportunities for candidates aspiring to become teachers in Bihar.

BPSC TRE-4 Vacancy 2026 Apply Link

The BPSC TRE-4 application process has already been started from the official recruitment portal. The last date to submit the application form is November 3 while the exam can be paid up to November 2, 2026 Check the direct link to apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026 in the table below.

BPSC TRE-4 Recruitment 2026 Link 

    Click Here

BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026 Highlights 

The BPSC has announced a total 33,320 vacancies across Primary Teacher posts, Middle School Teacher posts, Secondary Teacher posts and Senior Secondary Teacher posts. Check the details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Bihar Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0

Advt No 

15/2026

No of Vacancies

32,320

Application Start Date

September 25, 2026

Last Date to Submit Online Applications

November 3, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

November 2, 2026

Application Mode

Online

Exam Date

To be notified

Teaching Levels

Classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11 to 12

Official Website

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC TRE-4 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment must fulfill the eligibility criteria given in the official notification. Check details below.

1. Educational Qualification-

Check the qualification for the respective posts in the table below.

Posts

Qualification

Primary Teacher

Candidates must have completed Class 12 along with the prescribed D.Ed, JBT or B.El.Ed qualification and CTET/BTET Paper-I. 

Middle School Teacher

Candidates must have done graduation with B.Ed/B.El.Ed and CTET/BTET Paper-II is required.

Secondary Teacher

Must have done graduation  along with B.Ed/B.El.Ed and STET Paper-I requirement.

Senior Secondary Teacher

Must have a postgraduate degree with B.Ed/B.El.Ed and STET Paper-II is required.

2. Age Limit- 

The age limit differs as per the posts. Check all the crucial details below.

Teacher Post / Category

Minimum Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit (General/UR)

Age Relaxation

Primary School Teacher

18 Years

37 Years

Applicable as per state rules

Middle School Teacher

18 Years

37 Years

Applicable as per state rules

Secondary Teacher

21 Years

37 Years

Applicable as per state rules

Senior Secondary Teacher

21 Years

37 Years

Applicable as per state rules

How to Apply for BPSC TRE-4 Vacancy 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process

  • Go to the official BPSC website or the BPSC online application portal.

  • Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if not done

  • Log in using the login credentials  

  • Now click on the BPSC TRE-4.0 Recruitment 2026 link.

  • Enter personal, educational and other required details.

  • Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature .

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Submit the application form and review details before final submission of online forms.

  • Download and save a copy for the future references.

For more details and official updates related to the recruitment process candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly. 

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:18 IST
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