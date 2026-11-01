BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon For 33,320 Teacher Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points The application deadline for BPSC TRE-4 is November 3, 2026; fee payment by Nov 2.

A total of 33,320 teacher vacancies will be filled across Bihar schools.

Apply online via bpsc.bihar.gov.in; official notification released Aug 18, 2026.

BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to close the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 on November 3, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 32,320 teacher vacancies will be filled in primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary schools across Bihar. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their application forms through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The official notification for BPSC TRE 4.0 was released on August 18, 2026 and the initial deadline for submitting online applications was October 26, 2026. The deadline was extended following the Supreme Court's order dated August 1, 2026 in the case of Raman Kumar Mandal and Others vs The State of Bihar. This recruitment drive offers good opportunities for candidates aspiring to become teachers in Bihar.

विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0), विज्ञापन संख्या 15/2026 के अंतर्गत 33,320 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि विस्तारित की गई है। अभ्यर्थी अब शुल्क भुगतान 02 नवंबर 2026 तक तथा ऑनलाइन आवेदन 03 नवंबर 2026 तक कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थी विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/ogUS7t2MFT पर विजिट करें। #BPSC #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #TRE4 #TRE #TeacherRecruitment #BiharTeacher — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) October 26, 2026 BPSC TRE-4 Vacancy 2026 Apply Link The BPSC TRE-4 application process has already been started from the official recruitment portal. The last date to submit the application form is November 3 while the exam can be paid up to November 2, 2026 Check the direct link to apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026 in the table below.

BPSC TRE-4 Recruitment 2026 Link Click Here BPSC Bihar TRE-4 Recruitment 2026 Highlights The BPSC has announced a total 33,320 vacancies across Primary Teacher posts, Middle School Teacher posts, Secondary Teacher posts and Senior Secondary Teacher posts. Check the details related to the recruitment drive in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 Advt No 15/2026 No of Vacancies 32,320 Application Start Date September 25, 2026 Last Date to Submit Online Applications November 3, 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment November 2, 2026 Application Mode Online Exam Date To be notified Teaching Levels Classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11 to 12 Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC TRE-4 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for the BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment must fulfill the eligibility criteria given in the official notification. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualification- Check the qualification for the respective posts in the table below. Posts Qualification Primary Teacher Candidates must have completed Class 12 along with the prescribed D.Ed, JBT or B.El.Ed qualification and CTET/BTET Paper-I. Middle School Teacher Candidates must have done graduation with B.Ed/B.El.Ed and CTET/BTET Paper-II is required. Secondary Teacher Must have done graduation along with B.Ed/B.El.Ed and STET Paper-I requirement. Senior Secondary Teacher Must have a postgraduate degree with B.Ed/B.El.Ed and STET Paper-II is required.

2. Age Limit- The age limit differs as per the posts. Check all the crucial details below. Teacher Post / Category Minimum Age Limit Maximum Age Limit (General/UR) Age Relaxation Primary School Teacher 18 Years 37 Years Applicable as per state rules Middle School Teacher 18 Years 37 Years Applicable as per state rules Secondary Teacher 21 Years 37 Years Applicable as per state rules Senior Secondary Teacher 21 Years 37 Years Applicable as per state rules How to Apply for BPSC TRE-4 Vacancy 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the online application process Go to the official BPSC website or the BPSC online application portal.

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if not done

Log in using the login credentials

Now click on the BPSC TRE-4.0 Recruitment 2026 link.

Enter personal, educational and other required details.

Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature .

Pay the application fees online.

Submit the application form and review details before final submission of online forms.

Download and save a copy for the future references.