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India vs New Zealand ODI Squad Changes: BCCI Announce Major Update Ahead of the Series

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 1, 2026, 11:08 IST

The BCCI has made another change to India's squad for the New Zealand ODI series 2026. Check the updated squads for all 5 matches, complete schedule and captaincy details.

Indian Team (Image Source: BCCI)
Indian Team (Image Source: BCCI)

The India vs New Zealand ODI series is just around the corner. The first match of the series will take place on November 4, 2026. 

The BCCI has made a few changes to India's squad ahead of the crucial assignment against the Kiwi side. The series will be important for India as they prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

In the latest development, pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury.

What Are the Latest Changes in India's Squad for the New Zealand ODI Series?

Young Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been included in India's squad as his replacement. He was earlier named for the 4th and 5th ODIs but has now been added to the squad for the first 3 matches as well.

Nabi has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy. His performances have earned him this opportunity to be part of the Indian team.

With some senior players missing, Nabi's inclusion will be important for India's bowling options in the series.

Check out the updated India squads for the New Zealand ODI series below.

1st ODI

2nd and 3rd ODIs

4th and 5th ODIs

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Shreyas Iyer (Captain)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Tilak Varma

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

Anshul Kamboj

Auqib Nabi

Anshul Kamboj

KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan

KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan

Kumar Kushagra

Ishan Kishan

Auqib Nabi

Gurnoor Brar

Gurnoor Brar

Gurnoor Brar

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Yash Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Yash Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Auqib Nabi

Kuldeep Yadav

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Schedule

The schedule for the 5-match India vs New Zealand ODI series is given below.

Match

Date

Venue

Time (IST)

1st ODI

November 4, 2026 (Wednesday)

Eden Park, Auckland

7:30 AM

2nd ODI

November 7, 2026 (Saturday)

Hnry Stadium, Wellington

7:30 AM

3rd ODI

November 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

Seddon Park, Hamilton

7:30 AM

4th ODI

November 13, 2026 (Friday)

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

7:30 AM

5th ODI

November 15, 2026 (Sunday)

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

7:30 AM

All matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time in New Zealand).

Who Will Captain India in the New Zealand ODI Series?

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in the first 3 ODIs of the series. For the last 2 matches, Shreyas Iyer will take over as captain and lead the side.

Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play all 5 matches of the ODI series?

Yes, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been named in India's squad for the entire 5-match ODI series. However, their participation in each match will depend on the team's requirements and playing XI selection.

Also READ:New Zealand Beat India After 7 Years: Glenn Phillips' Ton, Record Score and Shreyas Iyer's Unwanted Record 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 1, 2026, 10:32 IST
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