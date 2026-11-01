India vs New Zealand ODI Squad Changes: BCCI Announce Major Update Ahead of the Series

The India vs New Zealand ODI series is just around the corner. The first match of the series will take place on November 4, 2026.

The BCCI has made a few changes to India's squad ahead of the crucial assignment against the Kiwi side. The series will be important for India as they prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

In the latest development, pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury.

What Are the Latest Changes in India's Squad for the New Zealand ODI Series?

Young Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been included in India's squad as his replacement. He was earlier named for the 4th and 5th ODIs but has now been added to the squad for the first 3 matches as well.

Nabi has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy. His performances have earned him this opportunity to be part of the Indian team.