India vs New Zealand ODI Squad Changes: BCCI Announce Major Update Ahead of the Series
The BCCI has made another change to India's squad for the New Zealand ODI series 2026. Check the updated squads for all 5 matches, complete schedule and captaincy details.
The India vs New Zealand ODI series is just around the corner. The first match of the series will take place on November 4, 2026.
The BCCI has made a few changes to India's squad ahead of the crucial assignment against the Kiwi side. The series will be important for India as they prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.
In the latest development, pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury.
What Are the Latest Changes in India's Squad for the New Zealand ODI Series?
Young Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been included in India's squad as his replacement. He was earlier named for the 4th and 5th ODIs but has now been added to the squad for the first 3 matches as well.
Nabi has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket, especially in the Ranji Trophy. His performances have earned him this opportunity to be part of the Indian team.
With some senior players missing, Nabi's inclusion will be important for India's bowling options in the series.
🚨 News 🚨 Auqib Nabi added to #TeamIndia squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand Details 🔽 | #NZvIND https://t.co/32rAdCiiDh— BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2026
Check out the updated India squads for the New Zealand ODI series below.
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1st ODI
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2nd and 3rd ODIs
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4th and 5th ODIs
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Shubman Gill (Captain)
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Shubman Gill (Captain)
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Shreyas Iyer (Captain)
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Rohit Sharma
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Rohit Sharma
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Rohit Sharma
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Virat Kohli
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Virat Kohli
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Virat Kohli
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Shreyas Iyer
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Shreyas Iyer
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Tilak Varma
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Naman Dhir
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Naman Dhir
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Naman Dhir
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Ruturaj Gaikwad
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Ruturaj Gaikwad
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Ruturaj Gaikwad
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Nitish Kumar Reddy
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Axar Patel
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Axar Patel
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Axar Patel
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Anshul Kamboj
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Auqib Nabi
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Anshul Kamboj
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KL Rahul
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Ishan Kishan
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KL Rahul
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Ishan Kishan
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Kumar Kushagra
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Ishan Kishan
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Auqib Nabi
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Gurnoor Brar
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Gurnoor Brar
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Gurnoor Brar
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Arshdeep Singh
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Arshdeep Singh
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Arshdeep Singh
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Mohammed Siraj
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Mohammed Siraj
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Mohammed Siraj
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Yash Thakur
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Kuldeep Yadav
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Yash Thakur
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Kuldeep Yadav
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Auqib Nabi
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Kuldeep Yadav
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—
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Schedule
The schedule for the 5-match India vs New Zealand ODI series is given below.
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Match
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Date
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Venue
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Time (IST)
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1st ODI
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November 4, 2026 (Wednesday)
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Eden Park, Auckland
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7:30 AM
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2nd ODI
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November 7, 2026 (Saturday)
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Hnry Stadium, Wellington
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7:30 AM
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3rd ODI
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November 10, 2026 (Tuesday)
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Seddon Park, Hamilton
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7:30 AM
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4th ODI
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November 13, 2026 (Friday)
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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7:30 AM
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5th ODI
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November 15, 2026 (Sunday)
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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7:30 AM
All matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time in New Zealand).
Who Will Captain India in the New Zealand ODI Series?
Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in the first 3 ODIs of the series. For the last 2 matches, Shreyas Iyer will take over as captain and lead the side.
Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play all 5 matches of the ODI series?
Yes, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been named in India's squad for the entire 5-match ODI series. However, their participation in each match will depend on the team's requirements and playing XI selection.
Also READ:New Zealand Beat India After 7 Years: Glenn Phillips' Ton, Record Score and Shreyas Iyer's Unwanted Record
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