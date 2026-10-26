UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 (Official): Check UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Response Sheet PDF Shortly at upsssc.gov.in, Expected Date Here

Key Points UPSSSC PET 2026 exams concluded on 1 November 2026; answer key expected soon.

Provisional answer key for UPSSSC PET 2026 is expected around 3-4 November 2026.

Candidates will have about a week to raise objections after the provisional key is released.

UP PET Answer Key 2026:The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is being conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Examiation on 25 October and 30 October, and the last exam is being held today, 1 November 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. All candidates are now waiting for the key. With the help of the answer key, candidates can match their marked answers, estimate their probable score and raise objections if any answer looks wrong. In this article, we share the expected release date, download steps, objection process and other important details candidates must know. UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 Release Date The UPSSSC PET 2026 exam runs until 1 November 2026, and the commission has not announced an official date for the answer key yet. Based on how the commission has worked in the past, here is what candidates can expect.

The provisional answer key is likely to come out within 2-3 days of the last paper, so around 3-4 November 2026. Last year, the PET 2025 exam was held on 6 and 7 September, and the provisional answer key was uploaded on 9 September 2025, just two days after the last paper. Once the key is out, candidates get a few days to raise objections. Last year this window stayed open until 17 September, about a week after the key was released. The final answer key comes after all objections are reviewed. Event Expected Date Last Exam Date 1 November 2026 Provisional Answer Key Around 3–4 November 2026 (expected) Objection Window A few days after the key is released (to be announced) Final Answer Key After review of objections (to be announced) Check: UP PET Question Paper 2026

UPSSSC PET Answer Key Past Trends Looking at how the commission released the answer key in earlier years helps candidates guess the likely timeline for this year. The gap between the last exam and the provisional key has not been the same every time, so the 2026 release could also vary. Year Exam Dates Provisional Answer Key Last Date for Objection 2023 28–29 October 2023 6 November 2023 15 November 2023 2025 6–7 September 2025 9 September 2025 17 September 2025 In 2023, the UP PET Answer key came out about 8 days after the last paper, while in 2025 it came out just 2 days. In both years, candidates got roughly one week or more to raise objections. In 2023, the commission also charged Rs 100 per objection, so candidates should check the fee details in this year's notice.

For 2026, the key is expected around 3-4 November, as the last exam is on 1 November. If the commission takes more time, as it did in 2023, it could be released a few days later. UP PET Answer Key 2026 Highlights The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will upload the answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test on its official website. Here are the key details in one place so candidates can quickly check the latest status. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 Advertisement Number 16-Exam/2026 Exam Dates 25 October, 30 October and 1 November 2026 Exam Shifts Two shifts daily Answer Key Status Releasing soon Answer Key Release Date To be announced Type of Answer Key Provisional answer key first, then final answer key Objection Window To be announced with the provisional key Negative Marking 0.25 marks for each wrong answer Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UP PET 2026 Exam Analysis for 25 October As per the early feedback from candidates, the first and second shifts of the UPSSSC PET 2026 exam analysis on 25 October were easy to moderate overall. The 100-question paper included Hindi unseen passages, graph interpretation and table interpretation, along with other sections. Since every wrong answer cost 0.25 marks, careful attempts mattered more than speed. What Candidates Can Expect in the Paper on 30 October Candidates appearing on 30 October can expect the same pattern and marking scheme as the first day. The paper is likely to follow the 100-question format, with Hindi passages, graph and table questions, reasoning, maths, and general knowledge. Since both shifts were easy to moderate, a similar level is expected, though it may vary slightly between shifts. Candidates should focus on accuracy because of the negative marking.

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern 2026 The UP Preliminary Eligibility Test is an objective paper with 100 questions, and the syllabus is divided into 15 sections. Knowing the pattern helps candidates check their answers properly and estimate their score once the key is out. Particulars Details Mode of Exam Offline (OMR-based) Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Marks per Correct Answer 1 mark Negative Marking 0.25 marks for each wrong answer Exam Duration 2 hours (120 minutes) Hindi Unseen Passages 2 passages, 10 marks (10 questions) Graph Interpretation 2 graphs, 10 marks (10 questions) Table Interpretation and Analysis 2 tables, 10 marks (10 questions) The remaining sections cover subjects such as general knowledge, current affairs, maths, reasoning, and Hindi.