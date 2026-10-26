IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Latest Category-Wise Cutoff Analysis
Candidates looking for admission to IIM Bangalore can check 2026 admission process, through RTI data. It offers a detailed evaluation beyond CAT scores, and includes academic performance, work experience etc based on 2025-27 academic cycle. The analysis details category-wise cutoffs, selection weightages, and significant waitlist movements, highlighting the crucial role of personal interviews and written tests.
IIM Bangalore 2026: The IIM Bangalore Response to Intervention (RTI) Data in Education offers a deeper look into the institution’s admission process. It includes category-wise scores, interview shortlists, final cut-offs, and other steps. By analyzing the RTI data, candidates can learn about score range required to secure a spot in an interview and final seat at IIM Bangalore.
The data provided here is based entirely on the official RTI data as per the Right to Information Act, 2005, and IIM Bangalore's PGP admission guidelines. Every year, many students appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) in the hope of getting a call from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B). If the official brochures provide some basic information regarding the eligibility, they do not mention what happens internally. The information obtained through RTI gives the clear insight into the process for the interview call, the lowest score acceptable, waitlist movement, and interview performance. Candidates can check the cutoff analysis provided for the 2025-27 academic cycle which will help in admission process for aspiring candidates shared below.
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IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Minimum Cutoffs & Selection Weightages
The data reveals that IIM Bangalore the admission for the general category opened at 80, while the overall percentile floor. The table shows the admission process at the institute, as per the initial rules and scoring system, along with the shortlisting marks for different category candidates. Check the interview process shared below:
Stage 1: Getting the call for the Interview (Pre-PI Stage): Before you attend the interview, IIM Bangalore assesses your overall profile and eligibility to proceed to the interview stage.
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CAT Score (55%): This is your start point. Your score in the CAT will define more than half of the weightage you receive for the interview call.
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Grades obtained in the past degree (30%): IIM Bangalore does not base its selection process only on the scores achieved in a single exam; the scores of Class 10 and 12 and the bachelor's degree are considered as well (10% weightage in each). Accumulation of scores requires continuous good performance.
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Work Experience and Diversity (15%): Having a job or certification adds to your score as well. Having both certainly gives you an edge (10%), and additional info on your gender adds 5%.
Stage 2: Final Selection
After the qualifying stage 1 admission process, candidates get through the interview part.
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Personal Interview and Written Exam (50% of total marks): The Personal Interview contributes 40% of the total marks and the Written Ability Test (WAT) gives you the remaining 10%. Hence, 50% of the final score comes from the way you speak, think, and write about the topic on the spot.
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CAT Scores (25%): The CAT score is still considered important, but it counts for only half of what it was in the first phase.
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Academic and Work Experience (25% of total): Academic history and work experience still count for 5% and 10% respectively.
You require a good CAT score for your application to be taken into consideration, but in the interview, it’s the candidate’s speaking skills that matter.
|
Category
|
VARC Minimum
|
DILR Minimum
|
QA Minimum
|
Overall Percentile Floor
|
General Category
|
80
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
NC-OBC / EWS
|
70
|
65
|
65
|
75
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
65
|
60
|
60
|
70
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
Selection Process
The selection process is explained in detailed in the table shared below. It explains the overall weightage and focus areas.
|
Selection Component
|
Stage 1: Pre-PI Weight
|
Stage 2: Final Selection Weight
|
CAT Score
|
55%
|
25%
|
Class 10th Marks
|
10%
|
5%
|
Class 12th Marks
|
10%
|
5%
|
Bachelor’s Degree Marks
|
10%
|
5%
|
Work Experience / Professional Certification
|
10%
|
10%
|
Gender Diversity
|
5%
|
—
|
Personal Interview (PI)
|
—
|
40%
|
Written Ability Test (WAT)
|
—
|
10%
IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs & Score Ranges
The table highlights the cutoff range, percentile acquired and score ranges for different categories. The data reflects 2025-27 academic cycle.
|
Category
|
Shortlisted for WAT-PI
|
Lowest Pre-PI Score Called
|
Highest Pre-PI Score Called
|
Lowest CAT %ile Called
|
Lowest Post-PI Score Offered
|
Lowest Admitted CAT %ile
|
General
|
707
|
53.9553
|
69.1196
|
94.06
|
59.6879
|
92.39
|
NC-OBC
|
471
|
44.5504
|
59.5846
|
75.57
|
47.9868
|
81.70
|
EWS
|
155
|
43.9053
|
58.3277
|
86.10
|
47.9417
|
91.03
|
SC
|
299
|
38.4980
|
59.8898
|
73.04
|
45.7769
|
73.04
|
ST
|
148
|
32.2555
|
59.3327
|
66.82
|
37.8951
|
76.33
|
PwD
|
80
|
16.9550
|
56.1990
|
60.16
|
31.0400
|
60.16
IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Waitlist & Allocated Seats
The RTI data reveals that admission to IIM Bangalore gives an extensive analysis of the admission process. Out of the total number of admission 801, including 641 direct admission offers and 160 movement from waiting lists in various categories, 525 candidates registered themselves to the batch with no remaining seats.
|
Category
|
Prime List Offers
|
Waitlist Cleared
|
Total Offers Made
|
Actually Registered
|
Vacant Seats
|
General
|
250
|
61
|
311
|
201
|
0
|
NC-OBC
|
170
|
28
|
198
|
138
|
0
|
EWS
|
50
|
16
|
66
|
50
|
0
|
SC
|
85
|
38
|
123
|
77
|
0
|
ST
|
60
|
07
|
67
|
39
|
0
|
PwD
|
26
|
10
|
36
|
20
|
0
|
Total PGP Batch
|
641
|
160
|
801
|
525
|
0
The marks from 10th, 12th, and college graduation constitute 30% of the score for interview calls. A student with a CAT score of 99.8 percentile may miss an invitation from IIM Bangalore because of their mediocre school scores. On the other hand, a student with only 95 percentile in CAT along with great marks in school receives an invitation easily.
Final Verdict
The actual cutoff to enter the interview room for General students is at least 9–10 percentile points higher than the brochure claims.A high CAT score does not guarantee a seat: The personal interview counts for 40% of the final decision. A bad interview will ruin a 100-percentile score. While more than 1 in 4 students who joined the batch came through waitlist movement.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.