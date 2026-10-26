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IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Latest Category-Wise Cutoff Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 14:47 IST

Candidates looking for admission to IIM Bangalore can check 2026 admission process, through RTI data. It offers a detailed evaluation beyond CAT scores, and includes academic performance, work experience etc based on 2025-27 academic cycle. The analysis details category-wise cutoffs, selection weightages, and significant waitlist movements, highlighting the crucial role of personal interviews and written tests.

IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Latest Category-Wise Cutoff Analysis
IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Latest Category-Wise Cutoff Analysis

IIM Bangalore 2026: The IIM Bangalore Response to Intervention (RTI) Data in Education offers a deeper look into the institution’s admission process. It includes category-wise scores, interview shortlists, final cut-offs, and other steps. By analyzing the RTI data, candidates can learn about score range required to secure a spot in an interview and final seat at IIM Bangalore. 

The data provided here is based entirely on the official RTI data as per the Right to Information Act, 2005, and IIM Bangalore's PGP admission guidelines. Every year, many students appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) in the hope of getting a call from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B). If the official brochures provide some basic information regarding the eligibility, they do not mention what happens internally. The information obtained through RTI gives the clear insight into the process for the interview call, the lowest score acceptable, waitlist movement, and interview performance. Candidates can check the cutoff analysis provided for the 2025-27 academic cycle which will help in admission process for aspiring candidates shared below. 

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IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Minimum Cutoffs & Selection Weightages 

The data reveals that IIM Bangalore the admission for the general category opened at 80, while the overall percentile floor. The table shows the admission process at the institute, as per the initial rules and scoring system, along with the shortlisting marks for different category candidates. Check the interview process shared below: 

Stage 1: Getting the call for the Interview (Pre-PI Stage): Before you attend the interview, IIM Bangalore assesses your overall profile and eligibility to proceed to the interview stage.

  • CAT Score (55%): This is your start point. Your score in the CAT will define more than half of the weightage you receive for the interview call.

  • Grades obtained in the past degree (30%): IIM Bangalore does not base its selection process only on the scores achieved in a single exam; the scores of Class 10 and 12 and the bachelor's degree are considered as well (10% weightage in each). Accumulation of scores requires continuous good performance.

  • Work Experience and Diversity (15%): Having a job or certification adds to your score as well. Having both certainly gives you an edge (10%), and additional info on your gender adds 5%.

Stage 2: Final Selection

After the qualifying stage 1 admission process, candidates get through the interview part. 

  • Personal Interview and Written Exam (50% of total marks): The Personal Interview contributes 40% of the total marks and the Written Ability Test (WAT) gives you the remaining 10%. Hence, 50% of the final score comes from the way you speak, think, and write about the topic on the spot.

  • CAT Scores (25%): The CAT score is still considered important, but it counts for only half of what it was in the first phase.

  • Academic and Work Experience (25% of total): Academic history and work experience still count for 5% and 10% respectively.

You require a good CAT score for your application to be taken into consideration, but in the interview, it’s the candidate’s speaking skills that matter.

Category

VARC Minimum

DILR Minimum

QA Minimum

Overall Percentile Floor

General Category

80

75

75

85

NC-OBC / EWS

70

65

65

75

Scheduled Caste (SC)

65

60

60

70

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

55

55

55

65

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

50

50

50

60

Selection Process 

The selection process is explained in detailed in the table shared below. It explains the overall weightage and focus areas. 

Selection Component

Stage 1: Pre-PI Weight

Stage 2: Final Selection Weight

CAT Score

55%

25%

Class 10th Marks

10%

5%

Class 12th Marks

10%

5%

Bachelor’s Degree Marks

10%

5%

Work Experience / Professional Certification

10%

10%

Gender Diversity

5%

Personal Interview (PI)

40%

Written Ability Test (WAT)

10%

IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs & Score Ranges

The table highlights the cutoff range, percentile acquired and score ranges for different categories. The data reflects 2025-27 academic cycle. 

Category

Shortlisted for WAT-PI

Lowest Pre-PI Score Called

Highest Pre-PI Score Called

Lowest CAT %ile Called

Lowest Post-PI Score Offered

Lowest Admitted CAT %ile

General

707

53.9553

69.1196

94.06

59.6879

92.39

NC-OBC

471

44.5504

59.5846

75.57

47.9868

81.70

EWS

155

43.9053

58.3277

86.10

47.9417

91.03

SC

299

38.4980

59.8898

73.04

45.7769

73.04

ST

148

32.2555

59.3327

66.82

37.8951

76.33

PwD

80

16.9550

56.1990

60.16

31.0400

60.16

IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Waitlist & Allocated Seats 

The RTI data reveals that admission to IIM Bangalore gives an extensive analysis of the admission process. Out of the total number of admission 801, including 641 direct admission offers and 160 movement from waiting lists in various categories, 525 candidates registered themselves to the batch with no remaining seats.

Category

Prime List Offers

Waitlist Cleared

Total Offers Made

Actually Registered

Vacant Seats

General

250

61

311

201

0

NC-OBC

170

28

198

138

0

EWS

50

16

66

50

0

SC

85

38

123

77

0

ST

60

07

67

39

0

PwD

26

10

36

20

0

Total PGP Batch

641

160

801

525

0

The marks from 10th, 12th, and college graduation constitute 30% of the score for interview calls. A student with a CAT score of 99.8 percentile may miss an invitation from IIM Bangalore because of their mediocre school scores. On the other hand, a student with only 95 percentile in CAT along with great marks in school receives an invitation easily.

Final Verdict 

The actual cutoff to enter the interview room for General students is at least 9–10 percentile points higher than the brochure claims.A high CAT score does not guarantee a seat: The personal interview counts for 40% of the final decision. A bad interview will ruin a 100-percentile score. While more than 1 in 4 students who joined the batch came through waitlist movement.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 14:47 IST
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