IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Latest Category-Wise Cutoff Analysis

IIM Bangalore 2026: The IIM Bangalore Response to Intervention (RTI) Data in Education offers a deeper look into the institution’s admission process. It includes category-wise scores, interview shortlists, final cut-offs, and other steps. By analyzing the RTI data, candidates can learn about score range required to secure a spot in an interview and final seat at IIM Bangalore. The data provided here is based entirely on the official RTI data as per the Right to Information Act, 2005, and IIM Bangalore's PGP admission guidelines. Every year, many students appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) in the hope of getting a call from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B). If the official brochures provide some basic information regarding the eligibility, they do not mention what happens internally. The information obtained through RTI gives the clear insight into the process for the interview call, the lowest score acceptable, waitlist movement, and interview performance. Candidates can check the cutoff analysis provided for the 2025-27 academic cycle which will help in admission process for aspiring candidates shared below.

Check| Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insights IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Minimum Cutoffs & Selection Weightages The data reveals that IIM Bangalore the admission for the general category opened at 80, while the overall percentile floor. The table shows the admission process at the institute, as per the initial rules and scoring system, along with the shortlisting marks for different category candidates. Check the interview process shared below: Stage 1: Getting the call for the Interview (Pre-PI Stage): Before you attend the interview, IIM Bangalore assesses your overall profile and eligibility to proceed to the interview stage. CAT Score (55%) : This is your start point. Your score in the CAT will define more than half of the weightage you receive for the interview call.

Grades obtained in the past degree (30%): IIM Bangalore does not base its selection process only on the scores achieved in a single exam; the scores of Class 10 and 12 and the bachelor's degree are considered as well (10% weightage in each). Accumulation of scores requires continuous good performance.

Work Experience and Diversity (15%): Having a job or certification adds to your score as well. Having both certainly gives you an edge (10%), and additional info on your gender adds 5%. Stage 2: Final Selection After the qualifying stage 1 admission process, candidates get through the interview part. Personal Interview and Written Exam (50% of total marks ): The Personal Interview contributes 40% of the total marks and the Written Ability Test (WAT) gives you the remaining 10%. Hence, 50% of the final score comes from the way you speak, think, and write about the topic on the spot.

CAT Scores (25%) : The CAT score is still considered important, but it counts for only half of what it was in the first phase.

Academic and Work Experience (25% of total): Academic history and work experience still count for 5% and 10% respectively.

You require a good CAT score for your application to be taken into consideration, but in the interview, it’s the candidate’s speaking skills that matter. Category VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum Overall Percentile Floor General Category 80 75 75 85 NC-OBC / EWS 70 65 65 75 Scheduled Caste (SC) 65 60 60 70 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 55 55 55 65 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 50 50 50 60 Selection Process The selection process is explained in detailed in the table shared below. It explains the overall weightage and focus areas. Selection Component Stage 1: Pre-PI Weight Stage 2: Final Selection Weight CAT Score 55% 25% Class 10th Marks 10% 5% Class 12th Marks 10% 5% Bachelor’s Degree Marks 10% 5% Work Experience / Professional Certification 10% 10% Gender Diversity 5% — Personal Interview (PI) — 40% Written Ability Test (WAT) — 10%

IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs & Score Ranges The table highlights the cutoff range, percentile acquired and score ranges for different categories. The data reflects 2025-27 academic cycle. Category Shortlisted for WAT-PI Lowest Pre-PI Score Called Highest Pre-PI Score Called Lowest CAT %ile Called Lowest Post-PI Score Offered Lowest Admitted CAT %ile General 707 53.9553 69.1196 94.06 59.6879 92.39 NC-OBC 471 44.5504 59.5846 75.57 47.9868 81.70 EWS 155 43.9053 58.3277 86.10 47.9417 91.03 SC 299 38.4980 59.8898 73.04 45.7769 73.04 ST 148 32.2555 59.3327 66.82 37.8951 76.33 PwD 80 16.9550 56.1990 60.16 31.0400 60.16 IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Waitlist & Allocated Seats The RTI data reveals that admission to IIM Bangalore gives an extensive analysis of the admission process. Out of the total number of admission 801, including 641 direct admission offers and 160 movement from waiting lists in various categories, 525 candidates registered themselves to the batch with no remaining seats.