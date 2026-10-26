Who is Lula da Silva? Know All About Brazil’s President Who Won a Fourth Presidential Term

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election on Sunday October 25 2026 securing a fourth presidential term after defeating Flavio Bolsonaro in the runoff. The result was confirmed by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court with Lula receiving 51.79% of the valid votes against Bolsonaros 48.21%. The victory marks another major milestone in Lula's political career. From working in a factory to becoming a trade union leader and eventually Brazil's president his journey has seen several ups and downs. Know more about Lula da Silva's early life, education, family political career and achievements. Who is Lula da Silva? Lula da Silva is the leader of the Workers' Party. He was born on October 27, 1945, in Garanhuns, Pernambuco, Brazil. He grew up in a poor family and started working at a young age.

JUST IN: 🇧🇷 Lula da Silva wins Brazil's Presidential election, defeating Flavio Bolsonaro. https://t.co/CYk5GkZoF3 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) October 25, 2026 Here are some key details about Lula da Silva. Detail Information Full Name Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Popular Name Lula da Silva Date of Birth October 27, 1945 Age 80 years Birthplace Garanhuns, Pernambuco, Brazil Profession Politician and former trade union leader Political Party Workers' Party (PT) Current Position President of Brazil Lula moved with his family to Santos when he was a child. At the age of 14, he started working as an apprentice in a factory. He later received vocational training as a lathe operator. How Did Lula da Silva Begin His Political Career? Lula da Silva entered the Brazilian labour movement in the 1970s. He was elected president of the Metalworkers' Union of Sao Bernardo do Campo and Diadema in 1975. He became famous because of his ability to conduct strikes and be the representative of workers during the military dictatorship of Brazil. In 1980, Lula helped create the Workers' Party.

He contested for presidency for the first time in 1989 but lost to Fernando Collor de Mello. He lost in the elections in 1994 and 1998. But Lula won the presidential elections in 2002 and 2006. What Are Lula da Silva's Major Achievements as President? Lula first served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010. His governments introduced and expanded several welfare programmes to support low-income families and improve access to basic services. Scheme Main Objective Family Allowance Provides financial assistance to eligible low-income families My House, My Life Helps eligible families access affordable housing University for All Provides scholarships to eligible students Popular Pharmacy Improves access to medicines Light for All Expands electricity access in rural areas

These programmes became an important part of Lula's social welfare policies. Source: Government of Brazil Why Did Lula da Silva Return to Power in 2023? In 2018, Lula was charged with corruption, imprisoned, and hence could not run for presidency during that year. He spent 580 days in jail until his conviction was declared null and void by Brazil’s Supreme Court in 2021. He came back into the race for presidency in 2022 and emerged victorious against Jair Bolsonaro. He assumed office in January 2023. How Did Lula da Silva Win His Fourth Presidential Term? Lula defeated Flavio Bolsonaro in the presidential runoff held on October 25, 2026. According to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, Lula received more than 64.2 million votes, while Bolsonaro secured around 59.8 million votes. Candidate Political Party Vote Share Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Workers' Party (PT) 51.79% Flávio Bolsonaro Liberal Party (PL) 48.21%