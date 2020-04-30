The Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) is to be appointed by the President of India on the recommendations of the committee. The Central Vigilance Commission is mainly an advisory body and has no adjudicatory functions.

1. When was Central Vigilance Commission was set up?

(a)1954

(b)1995

(c)1964

(c)1985

Answer. c

Explanation: Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) was created in 1964 to address governmental corruption, monitoring all vigilance under the central government, and advising various authorities.

2. Who is the current Central Vigilance Commissioner of India?

(a) Sanjay Kothari

(b) K. V. Chowdary

(c) Pradeep Kumar

(d) Rajeev Maharshi

Answer. a

Explanation: Sh. Sanjay Kothari is the current Chief Central Vigilance Commissioner of India. He took charge on 25 April 2020.

3. Which of the following statement is NOT correct about the Central Vigilance Commission of India?

(a)The Central Vigilance Commissioner is to be appointed by the President of India.

(b)Tenure of Central Vigilance Commissioner is 5 years

(c) Central Vigilance Commissioner can be removed or suspended from the office by the President on the ground of misbehavior but only after the Supreme Court has held an inquiry into his case and recommended action against him.

(d) The Central Vigilance Commission is mainly an advisory body and has no adjudicatory functions.

Answer. b

Explanation: The Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) is to be appointed by the President of India. He holds the office for 4 years or till the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

4. Who of the following is not the part of the committee to select the CVC?

(a)Home Minister

(b)Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha

(c) Prime Minister of India

(d)Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha

Answer.d

Explanation: The Central Vigilance Commissioner is to be appointed by the President of India on the recommendations of the committee comprises of the PM. Home Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

5. Which of the following is not the function of the CVC?

(a) The Commission is mainly an advisory body and has no adjudicatory functions.

(b) To exercise superintendence over the functions of Delhi special police establishment

(c)To tender advice to the central government and all its authorities on such matters referred to it by them.

(d)All of the above

Answer. d

Explanation: All are the functions of the CVC.

6. Where is the headquarter of CVC?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Kolkata

(c)New Delhi

(d) Bangaluru

Answer.c

Explanation: The headquarter of CVC is in New Delhi. The Commission shall consist of: A Central Vigilance Commissioner - Chairperson and not more than two Vigilance Commissioners as its Members.

7. Who was the first Central Vigilance Commissioner of India?

(a) Sharad Kumar

(b) Nittoor Srinivasa Rau

(c) T. U. Vijayasekharan

(d) B. K. Acharya

Answer. b

Explanation: Nittoor Srinivasa Rau, was selected as the first Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India in 1964.

8. Which committee recommends to establish the Chief Vigilance Commission in India?

(a)Santhanam Committee

(b)Goipariya Committee

(c)Raj Mananar Committee

(d) None of the above

Answer.a

Explanation: The Commission was set up by the Government of India Resolution on 11 February 1964. CVC was established on the recommendations of Shri K. Santhanam Committee.

9. The office of Central Vigilance Commissioner falls under the .........Ministry.

(a) Ministry of Personnel and Training

(b) Home Ministry

(C) Law Ministry

(d) None of the above

Answer:d

Explanation: The Central Vigilance Commission is an independent body that is only responsible for the Parliament. So it is not controlled by any Ministry/Department.

