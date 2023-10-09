The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is India’s apex vigilance institution, established to address corruption and promote integrity in government offices. It functions independently of executive authority and plays an important role in overseeing vigilance-related matters. The CVC is appointed by the President of India on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. It primarily serves as an advisory body and does not exercise adjudicatory powers.

1. When was the Central Vigilance Commission set up?

(a)1954

(b)1995

(c)1964

(c)1985 Answer. c Explanation: Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) was created in 1964 to address governmental corruption, monitor all vigilance under the central government, and advise various authorities.

2. Who is the current Central Vigilance Commissioner of India?

(a) Sanjay Kothari

(b) K. V. Chowdary

(c) Suresh Patel

(d) Rajeev Maharshi Answer. c Explanation: Suresh Patel is the current Chief Central Vigilance Commissioner of India. He took charge on June 24, 2021. 3. Which of the following statement is NOT correct about the Central Vigilance Commission of India? (a)The Central Vigilance Commissioner is to be appointed by the President of India.

(b)Tenure of Central Vigilance Commissioner is 5 years

(c) Central Vigilance Commissioner can be removed or suspended from the office by the President on the ground of misbehavior but only after the Supreme Court has held an inquiry into his case and recommended action against him.

(d) The Central Vigilance Commission is mainly an advisory body and has no adjudicatory functions.

Answer. b Explanation: The Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) is to be appointed by the President of India. He holds the office for 4 years or till the age of 65 years whichever is earlier. 4. Who of the following is not the part of the committee to select the CVC?

(a)Home Minister

(b)Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha

(c) Prime Minister of India

(d)Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Answer.d Explanation: The Central Vigilance Commissioner is to be appointed by the President of India on the recommendations of the committee comprised of the PM. Home Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. 5. Which of the following is not the function of the CVC?

(a) The Commission is mainly an advisory body and has no adjudicatory functions.

(b) To exercise superintendence over the functions of Delhi special police establishment

(c)To tender advice to the central government and all its authorities on such matters referred to it by them.

(d)All of the above

Answer. d Explanation: All are the functions of the CVC. 6. Where is the headquarter of CVC?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Kolkata

(c)New Delhi

(d) Bangaluru Answer.c Explanation: The headquarter of CVC is in New Delhi. The Commission shall consist of: A Central Vigilance Commissioner - Chairperson and not more than two Vigilance Commissioners as its Members. 7. Who was the first Central Vigilance Commissioner of India?

(a) Sharad Kumar

(b) Nittoor Srinivasa Rau

(c) T. U. Vijayasekharan

(d) B. K. Acharya Answer. b Explanation: Nittoor Srinivasa Rau, was selected as the first Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India in 1964. 8. Which committee recommends establishing the Chief Vigilance Commission in India?

(a)Santhanam Committee

(b)Goipariya Committee

(c)Raj Mananar Committee

(d) None of the above Answer.a Explanation: The Commission was set up by the Government of India Resolution on 11 February 1964. CVC was established on the recommendations of Shri K. Santhanam Committee.

9. The office of Central Vigilance Commissioner falls under the .........Ministry. (a) Ministry of Personnel and Training

(b) Home Ministry

(C) Law Ministry

(d) None of the above

Answer:d

Explanation: The Central Vigilance Commission is an independent body that is only responsible for the Parliament. So it is not controlled by any Ministry/Department. 10. Which of the following is/are correct about the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)? 1. It works on the policy of 'Zero Tolerance Against Corruption'.

2. Central Vigilance Act came into effect in the year 2003 after the CVC bill was passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (a) Only 1 (b) Only 2 (c) Both 1 and 2 (d) Neither 1 nor 2 Ans. c Explanation: CVC works on the policy of 'Zero Tolerance Against Corruption'. It came into effect in the year 2003 after the CVC bill was passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.