Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: BSEB Notification Released at bsebdeled.com; Apply by Dec 24

Key Points
- BSEB has started Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 registrations today, December 11, 2025.
- Candidates can register online at bsebdeled.com until December 24, 2025.
- The official notice is also available.
Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination 2026 registrations today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at bsebdeled.com. The applications will be accepted from December 11 to 24, 2025 via online applications. Students can check the official notice here as well. Candidates who secure the minimum passing marks will be allotted colleges based on merit and application form preferences.
Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table for the Bihar DElEd Admission 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 registrations
|Exam name
|Joint Entrance Examination
|Board name
|Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|Academic year
|2026–28
|Official website
|bsebdeled.com
|State
|Bihar
|Stream
|Education
|Level
|Diploma
|Programme
|Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)
|Registration dates
|December 11 - 24, 2025
|Total seats
|30,000
|Participating colleges
|306
Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 Official Notice
DElEd Joint Entrance Exam Eligibility
Candidates can check the Bihar D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Exam 2026 eligibility here:
- Candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class 12.
- Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be awarded a 5 percent relaxation.
- Applicants who have passed the Maulvi examination with at least 50 percent marks are also eligible to apply.
- The applicant must be at least 17 years old, as calculated the first day of the first month of the admission year.
DIRECT LINK - Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 Registration
DElEd Joint Entrance Exam Exam Pattern
Check the DElEd Joint Entrance Exam Exam Pattern here:
|Overview
|Details
|Total questions
|120
|Question format
|Objective-type questions
|Exam duration
|2 hours 30 minutes
|Sectional Marks
|The paper is divided into the following sections:
|Qualifying marks
|
UR: 35%
Reserved: 30%
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation