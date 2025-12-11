EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: BSEB Notification Released at bsebdeled.com; Apply by Dec 24

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 11, 2025, 12:29 IST

BSEB has opened registrations for the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 today, December 11, 2025. Candidates can register online at bsebdeled.com until December 24, 2025. The official notice is also available.

Key Points

  • BSEB has started Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 registrations today, December 11, 2025.
  • Candidates can register online at bsebdeled.com until December 24, 2025.
  • The official notice is also available.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination 2026 registrations today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at bsebdeled.com. The applications will be accepted from December 11 to 24, 2025 via online applications. Students can check the official notice here as well. Candidates who secure the minimum passing marks will be allotted colleges based on merit and application form preferences.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the Bihar DElEd Admission 2026:

Overview  Details
Event name  Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 registrations 
Exam name Joint Entrance Examination
Board name  Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
Academic year  2026–28
Official website  bsebdeled.com
State  Bihar 
Stream  Education 
Level  Diploma 
Programme  Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)
Registration dates  December 11 - 24, 2025
Total seats  30,000
Participating colleges  306

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 Official Notice

DElEd Joint Entrance Exam Eligibility

Candidates can check the Bihar D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Exam 2026 eligibility here: 

  • Candidates are required to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class 12.
  • Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be awarded a 5 percent relaxation.
  • Applicants who have passed the Maulvi examination with at least 50 percent marks are also eligible to apply.
  • The applicant must be at least 17 years old, as calculated the first day of the first month of the admission year.

DIRECT LINK - Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 Registration

DElEd Joint Entrance Exam Exam Pattern

Check the DElEd Joint Entrance Exam Exam Pattern here: 

Overview  Details 
Total questions  120
Question format  Objective-type questions
Exam duration  2 hours 30 minutes
Sectional Marks The paper is divided into the following sections:
  • General Hindi/Urdu: 25 questions
  • Mathematics: 25 questions
  • Science: 20 questions
  • Social Studies: 20 questions
  • General English: 20 questions
  • Reasoning and Analytical Ability: 10 questions
Qualifying marks 

UR: 35%

Reserved: 30%

