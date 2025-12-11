Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: BSEB Notification Released at bsebdeled.com; Apply by Dec 24

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination 2026 registrations today, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at bsebdeled.com. The applications will be accepted from December 11 to 24, 2025 via online applications. Students can check the official notice here as well. Candidates who secure the minimum passing marks will be allotted colleges based on merit and application form preferences.

Bihar DElEd Admission 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: