Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025 OUT at shs.bihar.gov.in: Download Dec 17 to 20 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025: The State Health Society, Bihar is expected on December 11, has released the Admit Card for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) and Ophthalmic Assistant posts on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The Society is all set to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam on December 17, 2025 onwards. The exam for ANM posts will be held on December 17 to 19, 2025. The written exam for Ophthalmic Assistant will be conducted on December 20, 2025 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of State Health Society, Bihar -https://shs.bihar.gov.in. Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025 Link Candidates can download their hall ticket for the posts of Ophthalmic Assistant (Advertisement No. 07/2025) and ANM (Advertisement No. 08/2025) through the link available on the official website. The admit card contains complete details regarding the exam shifts time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.

Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025 Direct Link Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025 Qualifying Marks To clear the Computer Based Test (CBT) for ANM posts, candidates will have to obtain the category wise minimum qualifying marks. Candidates should note that obtaining the minimum qualifying marks is mandatory for the selection process and merit list. As per the detailed notification released, the minimum qualifying marks for passing the Computer Based Test (CBT) are as follows- Name of Category Minimum qualifying marks General Category 40% Backward Class 36.5% Extremely Backward Class 34% Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST), Female, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates 32% Bihar ANM Exam 2025 Selection Process The selection for the posts of ANM will be based on a merit list prepared from the scores of the Computer Based Test (CBT) and work experience (if applicable). The written exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 80 Marks. (CBT percentage will be multiplied by a factor of 0.8).

Work Experience (for ANM provisionally engaged during COVID-19): 5 marks per year, maximum 20 marks. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification pdf for details of the work experience and selection process. Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025 Overview Earlier State Health Society, Bihar had launched the recruitment drive for 5006 contractual posts of ANM 220 contractual posts of Ophthalmic Assistant . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization State Health Society, Bihar Post Name Ophthalmic Assistant and ANM Advt. No. 07/2025 and 08/2025 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Official Website https://shs.bihar.gov.in/ How to Download Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025?