Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026? Check Names and Locations
India has 103 Ramsar Sites as of October 2026. Check the latest additions, Sukhna Wetland and Sauj Jheel along with the complete list of wetlands and their locations.
India has 103 Ramsar Sites as of October 2026. The latest additions are Sukhna Wetland in Chandigarh and Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh. These additions were announced on October 15, 2026. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Ramsar Sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026?
The two latest additions to India’s Ramsar list are Sukhna Wetland and Sauj Jheel. Their inclusion has brought India’s total to 103 sites.
|Ramsar Site
|Location
|Ramsar Site Number
|Sukhna Wetland
|Chandigarh
|2602
|Sauj Jheel
|Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh
|2603
1. Sukhna Wetland, Chandigarh
Sukhna Wetland is located at the edge of Chandigarh, near the foothills of the Outer Himalayas. It is a peri-urban reservoir that supports resident and migratory waterbirds.
2. Sauj Jheel, Uttar Pradesh
Sauj Jheel is a shallow freshwater lake in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. It lies in the Ganga floodplain and is surrounded by agricultural land. The wetland provides an important habitat for waterbirds and other wildlife.
Complete List of All 103 Ramsar Sites in India in 2026
The following table lists all 103 Ramsar Sites in India, along with their states or Union Territories and locations. The list is updated to October 2026 and includes the two latest additions.
|No.
|Ramsar Site
|State/Union Territory
|Location
|1
|Chilika Lake
|Odisha
|Puri, Khordha and Ganjam
|2
|Keoladeo National Park
|Rajasthan
|Bharatpur
|3
|Wular Lake
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Bandipora
|4
|Harike Wetland
|Punjab
|Tarn Taran and Firozpur
|5
|Loktak Lake
|Manipur
|Bishnupur
|6
|Sambhar Lake
|Rajasthan
|Near Jaipur, across several districts
|7
|Kanjli Wetland
|Punjab
|Kapurthala
|8
|Ropar Wetland
|Punjab
|Rupnagar
|9
|Ashtamudi Wetland
|Kerala
|Kollam
|10
|Bhitarkanika Mangroves
|Odisha
|Kendrapara
|11
|Bhoj Wetland
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal
|12
|Deepor Beel
|Assam
|Kamrup Metropolitan, near Guwahati
|13
|East Kolkata Wetlands
|West Bengal
|Kolkata and North and South 24 Parganas
|14
|Kolleru Lake
|Andhra Pradesh
|Between the Krishna and Godavari deltas
|15
|Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Nagapattinam
|16
|Pong Dam Lake
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|17
|Sasthamkotta Lake
|Kerala
|Kollam
|18
|Tsomoriri
|Ladakh
|Leh
|19
|Vembanad-Kol Wetland
|Kerala
|Alappuzha, Kottayam and neighbouring districts
|20
|Chandertal Wetland
|Himachal Pradesh
|Lahaul and Spiti
|21
|Hokersar Wetland
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Near Srinagar
|22
|Renuka Wetland
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sirmaur
|23
|Rudrasagar Lake
|Tripura
|Sepahijala
|24
|Surinsar-Mansar Lakes
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Jammu division
|25
|Upper Ganga River
|Uttar Pradesh
|Brijghat to Narora
|26
|Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad district
|27
|Sundarban Wetland
|West Bengal
|North and South 24 Parganas
|28
|Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary
|Punjab
|Rupnagar
|29
|Beas Conservation Reserve
|Punjab
|Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran
|30
|Sandi Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Hardoi
|31
|Nandur Madhameshwar
|Maharashtra
|Nashik
|32
|Sarsai Nawar Jheel
|Uttar Pradesh
|Etawah
|33
|Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Unnao
|34
|Saman Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Mainpuri
|35
|Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve
|Punjab
|Gurdaspur
|36
|Samaspur Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Raebareli
|37
|Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Gonda
|38
|Kabartal Wetland
|Bihar
|Begusarai
|39
|Asan Conservation Reserve
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
|40
|Sur Sarovar
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
|41
|Lonar Lake
|Maharashtra
|Buldhana
|42
|Tso Kar Wetland Complex
|Ladakh
|Leh
|43
|Wadhvana Wetland
|Gujarat
|Vadodara
|44
|Sultanpur National Park
|Haryana
|Gurugram
|45
|Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary
|Gujarat
|Mehsana
|46
|Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary
|Haryana
|Jhajjar
|47
|Haiderpur Wetland
|Uttar Pradesh
|Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor
|48
|Khijadiya Wildlife Sanctuary
|Gujarat
|Jamnagar
|49
|Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|50
|Karikili Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram
|51
|Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai and Chengalpattu
|52
|Pichavaram Mangrove
|Tamil Nadu
|Cuddalore
|53
|Sakhya Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shivpuri
|54
|Pala Wetland
|Mizoram
|Siaha
|55
|Satkosia Gorge
|Odisha
|Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh and Cuttack
|56
|Nanda Lake
|Goa
|South Goa
|57
|Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve
|Tamil Nadu
|Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi
|58
|Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
|Karnataka
|Mandya
|59
|Vembannur Wetland Complex
|Tamil Nadu
|Kanniyakumari
|60
|Vellode Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Erode
|61
|Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvarur
|62
|Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Chengalpattu
|63
|Sirpur Wetland
|Madhya Pradesh
|Indore
|64
|Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Tirunelveli
|65
|Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Ramanathapuram
|66
|Ansupa Lake
|Odisha
|Cuttack
|67
|Shallabugh Wetland Conservation Reserve
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar and Ganderbal
|68
|Tampara Lake
|Odisha
|Ganjam
|69
|Thane Creek
|Maharashtra
|Thane, Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban
|70
|Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Ramanathapuram
|71
|Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex
|Tamil Nadu
|Kanniyakumari
|72
|Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvarur
|73
|Hirakud Reservoir
|Odisha
|Bargarh and Sambalpur
|74
|Yashwant Sagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|Indore
|75
|Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Baramulla
|76
|Aghanashini Estuary
|Karnataka
|Uttara Kannada
|77
|Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve
|Karnataka
|Vijayanagara
|78
|Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve
|Karnataka
|Gadag
|79
|Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Ariyalur
|80
|Longwood Shola Reserve Forest
|Tamil Nadu
|Nilgiris
|81
|Nagi Bird Sanctuary
|Bihar
|Jamui
|82
|Nakti Bird Sanctuary
|Bihar
|Jamui
|83
|Tawa Reservoir
|Madhya Pradesh
|Narmadapuram
|84
|Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Villupuram
|85
|Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Tiruppur
|86
|Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary
|Jharkhand
|Sahibganj
|87
|Khecheopalri Wetland
|Sikkim
|Gyalshing
|88
|Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Ramanathapuram
|89
|Therthangal Bird Sanctuary
|Tamil Nadu
|Ramanathapuram
|90
|Menar Wetland Complex
|Rajasthan
|Udaipur
|91
|Khichan Wetland
|Rajasthan
|Phalodi, Jodhpur
|92
|Gokul Jalashay
|Bihar
|Buxar
|93
|Udaipur Jheel
|Bihar
|West Champaran
|94
|Gogabeel Lake
|Bihar
|Katihar
|95
|Siliserh Lake
|Rajasthan
|Alwar
|96
|Kopra Jalashay
|Chhattisgarh
|Bilaspur
|97
|Chhari Dhand
|Gujarat
|Kachchh
|98
|Patna Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Etah
|99
|Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary
|Uttar Pradesh
|Aligarh
|100
|Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, Surha Tal
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ballia
|101
|Glaw Lake
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Lohit
|102
|Sukhna Wetland
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|103
|Sauj Jheel
|Uttar Pradesh
|Mainpuri
Which State Has the Highest Number of Ramsar Sites in India?
Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Ramsar Sites in India, with 20 sites as of October 2026. Uttar Pradesh ranks second with 14 sites.
|
Rank
|
State / Union Territory
|
Number of Ramsar Sites
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
20
|
2
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
14
|
3
|
Bihar
|
6
|
3
|
Odisha
|
6
|
3
|
Punjab
|
6
|
6
|
Gujarat
|
5
|
6
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
5
|
6
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
5
|
6
|
Rajasthan
|
5
|
10
|
Karnataka
|
4
What Is a Ramsar Site?
A Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as internationally important under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. The convention was adopted in Ramsar, Iran in 1971 to promote wetland conservation and the wise use of wetland resources.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.