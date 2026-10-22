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Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026? Check Names and Locations

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 09:45 IST

India has 103 Ramsar Sites as of October 2026. Check the latest additions, Sukhna Wetland and Sauj Jheel along with the complete list of wetlands and their locations.

Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026? Check Names and Locations
Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026? Check Names and Locations

India has 103 Ramsar Sites as of October 2026. The latest additions are Sukhna Wetland in Chandigarh and Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh. These additions were announced on October 15, 2026. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Ramsar Sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026?

The two latest additions to India’s Ramsar list are Sukhna Wetland and Sauj Jheel. Their inclusion has brought India’s total to 103 sites.

Ramsar Site Location Ramsar Site Number
Sukhna Wetland Chandigarh 2602
Sauj Jheel Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh 2603

1. Sukhna Wetland, Chandigarh

Sukhna Wetland is located at the edge of Chandigarh, near the foothills of the Outer Himalayas. It is a peri-urban reservoir that supports resident and migratory waterbirds.

2. Sauj Jheel, Uttar Pradesh

Sauj Jheel is a shallow freshwater lake in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. It lies in the Ganga floodplain and is surrounded by agricultural land. The wetland provides an important habitat for waterbirds and other wildlife.

Complete List of All 103 Ramsar Sites in India in 2026

The following table lists all 103 Ramsar Sites in India, along with their states or Union Territories and locations. The list is updated to October 2026 and includes the two latest additions.

No. Ramsar Site State/Union Territory Location
1 Chilika Lake Odisha Puri, Khordha and Ganjam
2 Keoladeo National Park Rajasthan Bharatpur
3 Wular Lake Jammu and Kashmir Bandipora
4 Harike Wetland Punjab Tarn Taran and Firozpur
5 Loktak Lake Manipur Bishnupur
6 Sambhar Lake Rajasthan Near Jaipur, across several districts
7 Kanjli Wetland Punjab Kapurthala
8 Ropar Wetland Punjab Rupnagar
9 Ashtamudi Wetland Kerala Kollam
10 Bhitarkanika Mangroves Odisha Kendrapara
11 Bhoj Wetland Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
12 Deepor Beel Assam Kamrup Metropolitan, near Guwahati
13 East Kolkata Wetlands West Bengal Kolkata and North and South 24 Parganas
14 Kolleru Lake Andhra Pradesh Between the Krishna and Godavari deltas
15 Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Nagapattinam
16 Pong Dam Lake Himachal Pradesh Kangra
17 Sasthamkotta Lake Kerala Kollam
18 Tsomoriri Ladakh Leh
19 Vembanad-Kol Wetland Kerala Alappuzha, Kottayam and neighbouring districts
20 Chandertal Wetland Himachal Pradesh Lahaul and Spiti
21 Hokersar Wetland Jammu and Kashmir Near Srinagar
22 Renuka Wetland Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur
23 Rudrasagar Lake Tripura Sepahijala
24 Surinsar-Mansar Lakes Jammu and Kashmir Jammu division
25 Upper Ganga River Uttar Pradesh Brijghat to Narora
26 Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary Gujarat Ahmedabad district
27 Sundarban Wetland West Bengal North and South 24 Parganas
28 Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary Punjab Rupnagar
29 Beas Conservation Reserve Punjab Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran
30 Sandi Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Hardoi
31 Nandur Madhameshwar Maharashtra Nashik
32 Sarsai Nawar Jheel Uttar Pradesh Etawah
33 Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Unnao
34 Saman Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Mainpuri
35 Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve Punjab Gurdaspur
36 Samaspur Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Raebareli
37 Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Gonda
38 Kabartal Wetland Bihar Begusarai
39 Asan Conservation Reserve Uttarakhand Dehradun
40 Sur Sarovar Uttar Pradesh Agra
41 Lonar Lake Maharashtra Buldhana
42 Tso Kar Wetland Complex Ladakh Leh
43 Wadhvana Wetland Gujarat Vadodara
44 Sultanpur National Park Haryana Gurugram
45 Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary Gujarat Mehsana
46 Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary Haryana Jhajjar
47 Haiderpur Wetland Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor
48 Khijadiya Wildlife Sanctuary Gujarat Jamnagar
49 Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Sant Kabir Nagar
50 Karikili Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram
51 Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest Tamil Nadu Chennai and Chengalpattu
52 Pichavaram Mangrove Tamil Nadu Cuddalore
53 Sakhya Sagar Madhya Pradesh Shivpuri
54 Pala Wetland Mizoram Siaha
55 Satkosia Gorge Odisha Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh and Cuttack
56 Nanda Lake Goa South Goa
57 Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi
58 Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary Karnataka Mandya
59 Vembannur Wetland Complex Tamil Nadu Kanniyakumari
60 Vellode Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Erode
61 Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Tiruvarur
62 Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Chengalpattu
63 Sirpur Wetland Madhya Pradesh Indore
64 Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli
65 Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram
66 Ansupa Lake Odisha Cuttack
67 Shallabugh Wetland Conservation Reserve Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar and Ganderbal
68 Tampara Lake Odisha Ganjam
69 Thane Creek Maharashtra Thane, Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban
70 Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram
71 Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex Tamil Nadu Kanniyakumari
72 Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Tiruvarur
73 Hirakud Reservoir Odisha Bargarh and Sambalpur
74 Yashwant Sagar Madhya Pradesh Indore
75 Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla
76 Aghanashini Estuary Karnataka Uttara Kannada
77 Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve Karnataka Vijayanagara
78 Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve Karnataka Gadag
79 Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Ariyalur
80 Longwood Shola Reserve Forest Tamil Nadu Nilgiris
81 Nagi Bird Sanctuary Bihar Jamui
82 Nakti Bird Sanctuary Bihar Jamui
83 Tawa Reservoir Madhya Pradesh Narmadapuram
84 Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Villupuram
85 Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Tiruppur
86 Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary Jharkhand Sahibganj
87 Khecheopalri Wetland Sikkim Gyalshing
88 Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram
89 Therthangal Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram
90 Menar Wetland Complex Rajasthan Udaipur
91 Khichan Wetland Rajasthan Phalodi, Jodhpur
92 Gokul Jalashay Bihar Buxar
93 Udaipur Jheel Bihar West Champaran
94 Gogabeel Lake Bihar Katihar
95 Siliserh Lake Rajasthan Alwar
96 Kopra Jalashay Chhattisgarh Bilaspur
97 Chhari Dhand Gujarat Kachchh
98 Patna Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Etah
99 Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary Uttar Pradesh Aligarh
100 Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary, Surha Tal Uttar Pradesh Ballia
101 Glaw Lake Arunachal Pradesh Lohit
102 Sukhna Wetland Chandigarh Chandigarh
103 Sauj Jheel Uttar Pradesh Mainpuri

Which State Has the Highest Number of Ramsar Sites in India?

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Ramsar Sites in India, with 20 sites as of October 2026. Uttar Pradesh ranks second with 14 sites.

Rank

State / Union Territory

Number of Ramsar Sites

1

Tamil Nadu

20

2

Uttar Pradesh

14

3

Bihar

6

3

Odisha

6

3

Punjab

6

6

Gujarat

5

6

Jammu and Kashmir

5

6

Madhya Pradesh

5

6

Rajasthan

5

10

Karnataka

4

What Is a Ramsar Site?

A Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as internationally important under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. The convention was adopted in Ramsar, Iran in 1971 to promote wetland conservation and the wise use of wetland resources.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 16:39 IST
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