Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026? Check Names and Locations

India has 103 Ramsar Sites as of October 2026. The latest additions are Sukhna Wetland in Chandigarh and Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh. These additions were announced on October 15, 2026. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Ramsar Sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Are the Latest Ramsar Sites Added to India in 2026?

The two latest additions to India’s Ramsar list are Sukhna Wetland and Sauj Jheel. Their inclusion has brought India’s total to 103 sites.

Ramsar Site Location Ramsar Site Number Sukhna Wetland Chandigarh 2602 Sauj Jheel Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh 2603

1. Sukhna Wetland, Chandigarh

Sukhna Wetland is located at the edge of Chandigarh, near the foothills of the Outer Himalayas. It is a peri-urban reservoir that supports resident and migratory waterbirds.