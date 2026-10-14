SSB Head Constable Result 2026 OUT, Download HC Ministerial Scorecard PDF- Link Here
SSB Head Constable Ministerial Result 2026 Released: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced the SSB Head Constable 2026 result for the exam conducted on July 07, 2026. The result has been released online on the official website of SSB. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the SSB Head Constable Ministerial result.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced the SSB Head Constable Ministerial result on October 14, 2026. The written exam result has been released online on the official website of SSB for the exam conducted on July 07, 2026. As per the official notice, the result link will remain active for 10 days, from October 14, 11:30 PM to October 24, 2026, 11:30 PM.
Through this recruitment drive, the SSB is aiming for 233 head constable posts in various departments, including Communication, Electrician, Veterinary and Steward. The SSB Head Constable 2026 result has been released on the official recruitment portal of SSB- recruitment.ssb.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their results using their roll number and password. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to move to the next round, which is a typing test.
SSB Head Constable Ministerial Result 2026: Key Highlights
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A total of 233 vacancies will be filled.
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The result link will be active for 10 days.
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Candidates can check their result from October 14, 11:30 PM to October 24, 2026, 11:30 PM.
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The number of shortlisted candidates is 15 times the number of vacancies.
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The next stage will be a skill test (typing test).
SSB Head Constable Ministerial Result 2026 PDF Download
SSB has released the SSB Head Constable 2026 result for various trades. The Candidates can check their SSB Head Constable 2026 result on the official website of SSB. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.
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SSB Head Constable 2026 Result PDF Notice
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SSB Head Constable 2026 Result Link
How to Check SSB Head Constable Results?
The SSB Head Constable 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the SSB Head Constable 2026 exam result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, recruitment.ssb.gov.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘SSB Head Constable (Ministerial) 2026 Result’ link.
Step 3: The result notice PDF will open; click on the result link given there.
Step 4: A new window will open; enter your roll number, password, and click on the ‘Login’ button.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.
Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on SSB Head Constable Scorecard PDF
SSB has released the SSB Head Constable result 2026 scorecard on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The SSB Head Constable Scorecard PDF will contain the following information.
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Candidate Name
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Register Number
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Recruitment Name
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
SSB Head Constable Result 2026: What Next After Result?
All the shortlisted candidates have to appear for a skill test (typing test) which is qualifying in nature, and candidates have to type in Hindi or English on a computer. The minimum required speed is given below:
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English Typing: Minimum speed of 35 WPM on a computer.
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Hindi Typing: Minimum speed of 30 WPM on a computer.
SSB Head Constable Result 2026: Post-wise Number of Vacancies
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will fill 233 posts of Head Constable Ministerial through the SSB Head Constable exam. Post-wise vacancies are provided below:
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Post
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Vacancies
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Head Constable (Communication)
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197
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Head Constable (Electrician)
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29
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Head Constable (Veterinary)
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5
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Head Constable (Steward)
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2
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Total
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233
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc