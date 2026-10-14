SSB Head Constable Result 2026 OUT, Download HC Ministerial Scorecard PDF- Link Here

Through this recruitment drive, the SSB is aiming for 233 head constable posts in various departments, including Communication, Electrician, Veterinary and Steward. The SSB Head Constable 2026 result has been released on the official recruitment portal of SSB- recruitment.ssb.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their results using their roll number and password. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to move to the next round, which is a typing test.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced the SSB Head Constable Ministerial result on October 14, 2026. The written exam result has been released online on the official website of SSB for the exam conducted on July 07, 2026. As per the official notice, the result link will remain active for 10 days, from October 14, 11:30 PM to October 24, 2026, 11:30 PM.

SSB has released the SSB Head Constable 2026 result for various trades. The Candidates can check their SSB Head Constable 2026 result on the official website of SSB. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF.

The next stage will be a skill test (typing test).

The number of shortlisted candidates is 15 times the number of vacancies.

Candidates can check their result from October 14, 11:30 PM to October 24, 2026, 11:30 PM.

The result link will be active for 10 days.

A total of 233 vacancies will be filled.

The SSB Head Constable 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the SSB Head Constable 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, recruitment.ssb.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘SSB Head Constable (Ministerial) 2026 Result’ link.

Step 3: The result notice PDF will open; click on the result link given there.

Step 4: A new window will open; enter your roll number, password, and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SSB Head Constable Scorecard PDF

SSB has released the SSB Head Constable result 2026 scorecard on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The SSB Head Constable Scorecard PDF will contain the following information.