Curtin University Opposes Plan to Merge 3 Major Australian Universities
Curtin University has strongly opposed a proposed merger with Murdoch University and the University of Western Australia, warning it could cost more than $1 billion and reduce student choice. The state government is examining the proposal before making a final decision.
Curtin University in Western Australia has announced that it will strongly oppose a plan to merge three major public universities into one large institution. The proposal involves Curtin University, Murdoch University and the University of Western Australia (UWA).
According to media reports, the proposed merger could create a university with nearly 120,000 students, making it one of the largest institutions of its kind in Australia. However, Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Harlene Hayne has warned that the plan could increase costs, create administrative problems and reduce choices for students.
The Western Australian government has started preparing a business case to examine the possible merger. A business case is a detailed study that looks at the costs, benefits, risks and practical steps involved in a proposal. The government has not yet approved the merger.
Also read:
CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in
DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule
Why Is Curtin University Opposing the Merger?
Hayne said combining the three universities could lead to higher costs and disrupt their existing work. She argued that a much larger institution would not automatically provide better education or improve competition.
She also warned that the merger could reduce academic diversity and limit students' choices. Academic diversity means having different universities offering varied courses, teaching methods, research opportunities and areas of specialisation.
Curtin believes students should continue to have access to different institutions rather than being required to choose from a single, combined university.
The university has also raised concerns about the financial impact. Hayne pointed to South Australia's recent university merger, saying it could involve up to 650 million Australian dollars in state government spending by 2032, along with another 462 million dollars from university reserves.
She questioned whether Western Australia should spend a similar amount when the state faces housing pressures, rising living costs and shortages of healthcare workers.
Why Does the Government Want to Merge Universities?
The Western Australian government says the proposed merger could help its universities compete more effectively with institutions in other Australian states and overseas.
It believes a larger university could attract more domestic and international students and secure additional research funding. Research funding is money provided to universities to support scientific studies, academic projects and new discoveries.
The government will examine whether the merger could be funded by the universities themselves and what changes would be needed to bring the institutions together.
What Happens Next?
A committee will oversee the study, with findings expected by mid-2027. University leaders, staff, students and other stakeholders are expected to be consulted. For now, the merger remains a proposal, and the government will make a final decision after reviewing the findings.
Read:
Private Schools Association Seeks Separate Law to Protect Teachers and Schools
Meghalaya Approves Nodal School System 2026 to Ease Admissions, Reduce Paperwork for Students
Stay updated in real-time!
📢 Join our WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb2Mqc8GJP8L2bwzC10z
🔔 Join our Telegram Channel: http://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.