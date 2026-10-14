Curtin University Opposes Plan to Merge 3 Major Australian Universities

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Curtin University in Western Australia has announced that it will strongly oppose a plan to merge three major public universities into one large institution. The proposal involves Curtin University, Murdoch University and the University of Western Australia (UWA). According to media reports, the proposed merger could create a university with nearly 120,000 students, making it one of the largest institutions of its kind in Australia. However, Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Harlene Hayne has warned that the plan could increase costs, create administrative problems and reduce choices for students. The Western Australian government has started preparing a business case to examine the possible merger. A business case is a detailed study that looks at the costs, benefits, risks and practical steps involved in a proposal. The government has not yet approved the merger.

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