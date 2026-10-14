DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Highlights: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule

Tamil Nadu Public Exam 2027 (OUT) Time Table: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 and Class 12 public examination time table for 2027 today, October 14, 2026. More than 15 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 Tamil Nadu board examinations this year. The schedule for the Class 11 (Plus One) arrear examination has also been released.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan announced the exam dates via a press conference in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 (SSLC) Public Exam Time Table 2027

The SSLC public examinations are scheduled to begin on March 17 and conclude on April 12, 2027. Practical assessments will take place from February 19 to February 26, giving students time to complete the required assessments before the theory examinations begin.

Date Day Part Subject 17.03.2027 WEDNESDAY Part - I Tamil and other language papers 25.03.2027 THURSDAY Part - II ENGLISH 31.03.2027 WEDNESDAY Part - III MATHEMATICS 05.04.2027 MONDAY Part - III SCIENCE 09.04.2027 FRIDAY Part - III SOCIAL SCIENCE 12.04.2027 MONDAY Part - IV OPTIONAL LANGUAGE

Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE Second Year) Public Exam Time Table 2027

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027. Students will have to appear for practical examinations before the theory papers, with the practical schedule set for February 8 to February 18.

Date Day Part Subject 03.03.2027 WEDNESDAY Part - I Tamil and other language papers 08.03.2027 MONDAY Part - II ENGLISH 12.03.2027 FRIDAY Part - III Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography 15.03.2027 MONDAY Part - III Communicative English, Ethics And Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering 19.03.2027 FRIDAY Part - III Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics And Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management And Secretariatship 23.03.2027 TUESDAY Part - III Physics, Economics, Employability Skills 29.03.2027 MONDAY Part - III Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition And Dietetics, Textile & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

Tamil Nadu Class 11 (HSE First Year) Public Exam Time Table 2027

The Class 11 public examinations are scheduled for arrear candidates only. The theory examinations will begin on March 5 and continue until April 1, 2027. The schedule does not specify practical examination dates for these candidates.

For 2018 to 2025 arrear candidates only, as stated in the uploaded timetable.

Date Day Part Subject 05.03.2027 FRIDAY Part - I Tamil and other language papers 16.03.2027 TUESDAY Part - II ENGLISH 18.03.2027 THURSDAY Part - III CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY 22.03.2027 MONDAY Part - III MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General) 24.03.2027 WEDNESDAY Part - III PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS 30.03.2027 TUESDAY Part - III COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING (VOCATIONAL), BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING 01.04.2027 THURSDAY Part - III BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIATSHIP