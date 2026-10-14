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DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Highlights: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule

By Sahil Behl
Oct 15, 2026, 12:16 IST

TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table (OUT) 2027: School Education Minister A Rajmohan has released the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two examination time tables for 2027. Check the complete schedule for all Classes here.

DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Highlights: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule
DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Highlights: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Tamil Nadu Class 10 (SSLC) and 12 (Plus two) 2027 time table was released on October 14.
  • School Education Minister A Rajmohan announces the 2027 examination dates via a press conference.
  • Check the direct link and official websites to download DGE Tamil Nadu Time Table 2027.

Tamil Nadu Public Exam 2027 (OUT) Time Table: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 and Class 12 public examination time table for 2027 today, October 14, 2026. More than 15 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 Tamil Nadu board examinations this year. The schedule for the Class 11 (Plus One) arrear examination has also been released.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan announced the exam dates via a press conference in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 (SSLC) Public Exam Time Table 2027

The SSLC public examinations are scheduled to begin on March 17 and conclude on April 12, 2027. Practical assessments will take place from February 19 to February 26, giving students time to complete the required assessments before the theory examinations begin.

Date

Day

Part

Subject

17.03.2027

WEDNESDAY

Part - I

Tamil and other language papers

25.03.2027

THURSDAY

Part - II

ENGLISH

31.03.2027

WEDNESDAY

Part - III

MATHEMATICS

05.04.2027

MONDAY

Part - III

SCIENCE

09.04.2027

FRIDAY

Part - III

SOCIAL SCIENCE

12.04.2027

MONDAY

Part - IV

OPTIONAL LANGUAGE

Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE Second Year) Public Exam Time Table 2027

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027. Students will have to appear for practical examinations before the theory papers, with the practical schedule set for February 8 to February 18.

Date

Day

Part

Subject

03.03.2027

WEDNESDAY

Part - I

Tamil and other language papers

08.03.2027

MONDAY

Part - II

ENGLISH

12.03.2027

FRIDAY

Part - III

Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

15.03.2027

MONDAY

Part - III

Communicative English, Ethics And Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

19.03.2027

FRIDAY

Part - III

Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics And Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management And Secretariatship

23.03.2027

TUESDAY

Part - III

 Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

29.03.2027

MONDAY

Part - III

Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition And Dietetics, Textile & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

Tamil Nadu Class 11 (HSE First Year) Public Exam Time Table 2027

The Class 11 public examinations are scheduled for arrear candidates only. The theory examinations will begin on March 5 and continue until April 1, 2027. The schedule does not specify practical examination dates for these candidates.

For 2018 to 2025 arrear candidates only, as stated in the uploaded timetable.

Date

Day

Part

Subject

05.03.2027

FRIDAY

Part - I

Tamil and other language papers

16.03.2027

TUESDAY

Part - II

ENGLISH

18.03.2027

THURSDAY

Part - III

CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY

22.03.2027

MONDAY

Part - III

MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General)

24.03.2027

WEDNESDAY

Part - III

PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

30.03.2027

TUESDAY

Part - III

COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING (VOCATIONAL), BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

01.04.2027

THURSDAY

Part - III

BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIATSHIP

TN 2027 Public Exams 2027: Exam timings

Activity

Time

Reading the question paper

10.00 a.m. to 10.10 a.m.

Verification of particulars by the candidate

10.10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m.

Duration of the examination

10.15 a.m. to 01.15 p.m.
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 15, 2026, 12:16 IST

    TN 10th, 12th Date Sheet LIVE: Tamil Nadu 2027 Public Exam Schedule

    The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has scheduled the 2027 public examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 across March and April. Class 12 theory exams will be held from March 3 to 29, Class 11 arrear exams from March 5 to April 1, and Class 10 SSLC exams from March 17 to April 12. Practical examinations for Classes 12 and 10 will take place in February.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 12:15 IST

    Tamil Nadu Public Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Overall Schedule

    The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has scheduled the 2027 public examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 across March and April. Class 12 theory exams will be held from March 3 to 29, Class 11 arrear exams from March 5 to April 1, and Class 10 SSLC exams from March 17 to April 12. Practical examinations for Classes 12 and 10 will take place in February.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:44 IST

    TN Public Exam LIVE: How To Download DGE Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 Time Table 2027?

    • Visit the official TN DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in.
    • Click on the Higher Secondary Examination or SSLC Examination section, depending on your class.
    • Click on the relevant link for the TN HSE Second Year Time Table (Plus Two) or SSLC Examination Time Table.
    • The examination schedule PDF will appear on the screen.
    • Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
  • Oct 15, 2026, 07:43 IST

    TN Board Exam 2027: Admit Card to be Issued Later

    Although the timetable for the TN SSLC and HSE Examination 2027 has been released online, the admit cards will be issued later. The link for downloading the hall tickets will be available on the official website. Schools will download the hall tickets and distribute the same to students after the school seal and principal signature is attented. Students need to make sure they collect the hall tickets from their respective schools. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 07:16 IST

    TN Exam 2027 Timetable: Exam Time

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 11th and 12th examination will be conducted in a single session. The exams will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates appearing for the board exams must report to the centres atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam. TN SSLC, HSC Plus 1 and Plus 2 board exam 2027 will be conducted from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 06:51 IST

    DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 Released

    Tamil Nadu Education Department has released the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Tamil Nadu Board will be conducting the TN SSLC examination 2027 from March 17 to April 12, 2027, while the TN HSE Plus 2 Examination 2027 will be conducted from March 3 to 29, 2027. Students preparing to appear for the exams must make sure they cross-check the timetable while preparing for the exam. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 17:30 IST

    TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027: Direct Link To Official Websites

  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:59 IST

    TN Public Exam 2027 LIVE Updates: Exam Timings For Class 10, 11, 12

    Activity

    Time

    Reading the question paper

    10.00 a.m. to 10.10 a.m.

    Verification of particulars by the candidate

    10.10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m.

    Duration of the examination

    10.15 a.m. to 01.15 p.m.
  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:40 IST

    TN Public Exams 2027 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 11 (HSE First Year) Time Table 2027

    Examination Details

    Dates

    Practical examinations

    Not specified

    Theory examinations

    March 5–April 1, 2027

    Tentative result date

    May 7, 2027
  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:20 IST

    TN Public Exams 2027: Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE Second Year) Time Table 2027

    Examination Details

    Dates

    Practical examinations

    February 8–18, 2027

    Theory examinations

    March 3–29, 2027

    Tentative result date

    May 7, 2027
  • Oct 14, 2026, 15:56 IST

    TN Public Exam Time Table LIVE: SSLC Exam Time Table Details

    Examination Details

    Dates

    Practical examinations

    February 19–26, 2027

    Theory examinations

    March 17–April 12, 2027

    Tentative result date

    May 20, 2027
  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:41 IST

    TN Public Exam LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Arrear Exam 2027 Dates

    The Tamil Nadu Class 11 (HSE First Year) examinations will be conducted for arrear candidates only. The theory papers are scheduled from March 5 to April 1, 2027. The results are tentatively expected on May 7, while practical examination dates have not been specified in the schedule.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:24 IST

    TN Public Exams LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Exam 2027 Dates

    The Tamil Nadu SSLC public examinations will take place from March 17 to April 12, 2027. Practical examinations are scheduled for February 19 to 26. The tentative result date for Class 10 students is May 20, 2027.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:05 IST

    TN Public Exam LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam 2027 Dates

    The Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE Second Year) theory examinations are scheduled from March 3 to March 29, 2027. Practical exams will be conducted from February 8 to 18. The results are tentatively expected to be announced on May 7, 2027.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:35 IST

    DGE TN Public Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE: Download PDF Here Shortly

    Students will be able to check the examination dates and download the respective time table PDFs from the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and dge.tn.gov.in/timetable.html or through the direct link here

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:31 IST

    TN Public Exam 2027 LIVE: Time Table Out

    The DGE, Tamil Nadu has released the TN 10th and 12th public examination time table 2027 on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

    Class 12 (HSE Second Year)

    • Theory examinations: March 3 to 29, 2027

    • Practical examinations: February 8 to 18, 2027

    • Tentative result date: May 7, 2027

    Class 10 (SSLC)

    • Theory examinations: March 17 to April 12, 2027

    • Practical examinations: February 19 to 26, 2027

    • Tentative result date: May 20, 2027

    Class 11 (HSE First Year – Arrear Candidates Only)

    • Theory examinations: March 5 to April 1, 2027

    • Practical examination dates: Not specified in the schedule

    • Tentative result date: May 7, 2027

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:24 IST

    TN Public Exam 2027 LIVE: Time Table PDF Not Out Yet; Avoid Such Claims

    The Tamil Nadu 2027 public examination PDF has not been made available at the official website dge.tn.gov.in. The School Education Minister is yet to announce the exam dates for Class 10 and 12 public examination. The press conference is ongoing. 

    Stay updated here. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:19 IST

    Where To Download TN 10th, 12th Time Table PDF?

    Students can download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 public examination time table 2027 on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. You need to head to the SSLC or HSE examination section to download the time table of your respective Classes. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:13 IST

    TN Public Exam 2027 LIVE: 10th, 12th Time Table Announced

    The DGE, Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th board examination time table today, October 14, 2026. The PDF will become available for download on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Check direct link here. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:03 IST

    TN Public Exam Time Table 2027: Around 15 Lakh Students Await SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates

    More than 15 lakh students expected to appear for the Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC and 12th HSE 2nd year examination are awaiting the time table, scheduled to be released shortly by the School Education Minister at a press conference, being held in Chennai. 

    Live Visuals From Conference:

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:51 IST

    TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table LIVE: Education Minister Addresses Conference With Officials

    The School Education Minister had started the press conference at around 12:30 pm and will show the official schedule for the examination dates of Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 public examination, along with Class 11. 

    Check latest visuals from the press conference below:

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:40 IST

    TN Public Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE Updates: Press Conference Started

    The School Education Minister Minister A Rajmohan has started the press conference and will shortly release the TN public examination time table 2027. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:38 IST

    TN Public Exam Time Table 2027: SSLC, Plus Two Time Table Out?

    According to the official schedule, the school education minister will release the SSLC and plus two time table for Tamil Nadu public examination 2027 at around 12:30 pm. 

    Stay updated with latest updates here. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:25 IST

    TN 10th, 12th Public Exams 2027: Time Table Releasing In Five Minutes

    School Education Minister is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 public examination time table shortly, after which, the scheduled PDF will become available for download at dge.tn.gov.in.

    The direct link will be shared here. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:14 IST

    TN 2027 Board Exam Time Table LIVE: SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two Time Table Shortly

    The Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 public examination 2027 time table will be released shortly at around 12:30 pm by the School Education Minister of the state. 

    The direct link will be shared here. Stay updated with live updates here. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:59 IST

    TN Board Exams 2027 LIVE: Where to Check TN Public Exam Time Table 2027 PDF

    Students will be able to check and download the Tamil Nadu Public Exam Time Table 2027 from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, after its release. They should look for the public examination timetable link and check the subject-wise dates, examination timings and practical exam schedule mentioned in the PDF. Students are advised to refer to the official timetable for confirmed dates.


  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:43 IST

    TN Public Exam Time Table 2027 to Cover Class 10, 12 and Class 11 Arrear Exams

    The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the 2027 public examination schedule for Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSE (+2) and Class 11 arrear candidates under the old syllabus. The timetable will include subject-wise examination dates to help students plan their preparation and revision.


  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:32 IST

    DGE TN Board Exam 2027 Date LIVE: TN Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 Were Held Between March and April

    The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations for 2026 were conducted from March 2 to March 26, while the Class 10 SSLC examinations took place from March 11 to April 6. The Class 11 arrear examinations under the old syllabus were held from March 3 to March 27. Students can check last year’s schedule to understand the examination timeline ahead of the release of the 2027 timetable.


  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:07 IST

    Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu 2027 Time Table

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:48 IST

    DGE TN 10th, 12th Time Table LIVE Updates: Over 15 Lakh Students Expected To Appear

    This year also, more than 15 lakh students are expected to appear for the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th public examination. 

    Last year, 9.09 lakh and 8.27 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and 12 examination, respectively. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:35 IST

    TN Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE Updates: Education Minister To Announce Time Table

    School Education Minister Minister A Rajmohan will announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10), Plus one (Class 11) and Plus two (Class 12) public examination schedule 2027 today, October 14 at 12:30 pm through a press conference. 

    To download, students will need to visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in and head over to the respective SSLC and Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) sections.  

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:25 IST

    DGE TN 2027 Time Table LIVE :Where To Check TN 10th, 12th Time Table?

    Students will be able to check the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th examination time table 2027 on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. You need to visit the respective sections of the examination to download the date sheet. 

    Check the direct link below:

    Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC 2027 Time Table PDF Download

    Tamil Nadu 12th Plus Two 2027 Time Table PDF Download

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:21 IST

    Tamil Nadu Board Exam Date 2027 LIVE: TN SSLC, Plus Two Time Table Out Today At 12:30 PM

    The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will release the public examination time table 2027 today, October 14, 2026 at 12:30 pm. The date sheet will be released for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10; Plus one arrear examinations (Class 11); and Plus two public examination (Class 12). 

    Check the direct link and official websites here. 

How To Download DGE Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 Time Table 2027?

  • Visit the official TN DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the Higher Secondary Examination or SSLC Examination section, depending on your class.
  • Click on the relevant link for the TN HSE Second Year Time Table (Plus Two) or SSLC Examination Time Table.
  • The examination schedule PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Official Websites To Download DGE TN 2027 Time Table

Candidates can check and download the Tamil Nadu 2027 time table for Class 10, 11 and 12 public examination through the direct links of official websites provided below:

 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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