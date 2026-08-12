Lok Sabha Seats State Wise 2026: Full List of All 543 Constituencies
Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament has 543 elected seats spread across 28 states and 8 union territories, with Uttar Pradesh holding the most seats at 80. Check the state wise Lok Sabha seats here.
Lok Sabha is the lower house of the Parliament of India, it has a total of 543 elected members who represent the constituencies from 28 states and 8 union territories.
The number of seats has remained same since as per the 1971 Census since 1976. But, a recent change was proposed in 2026 to increase the number of seats to 850.
Let us look at the Lok Sabha seats state wise in the table below.
Lok Sabha Seats State Wise List
The Lok Sabha seats were allocated to the states based on the population, and the most Lok Sabha seats are held by Uttar Pradesh at 80, followed by Maharashtra at 48, and West Bengal at 40.
|
State
|
Lok Sabha Seats
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80
|
Maharashtra
|
48
|
West Bengal
|
42
|
Bihar
|
40
|
Tamil Nadu
|
39
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
29
|
Karnataka
|
28
|
Gujarat
|
26
|
Rajasthan
|
25
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
25
|
Odisha
|
21
|
Kerala
|
20
|
Telangana
|
17
|
Assam
|
14
|
Jharkhand
|
14
|
Punjab
|
13
|
Chhattisgarh
|
11
|
Haryana
|
10
|
Uttarakhand
|
5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
Arunachal Pradesh / Goa / Manipur / Meghalaya / Tripura
|
2 each
|
Mizoram / Nagaland / Sikkim
|
1 each
The 8 Union Territories account for 19 seats among themselves; Delhi has the highest number of seats at 7, Jammu and Kashmir has 5 seats, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have 1 seat each.
Did You Know
The Delimitation Bill, 2026 was introduced on 16th April 2026, proposing to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha to 850, with 815 coming from states and 35 from Union Territories. However, it failed to attain the required two-third majority in the Lok Sabha on 17th April, 2026.
Why have Lok Sabha seat numbers stayed the same since 1976?
The number of seats in Lok Sabha remained same after a constitutional amendment in 1976 locked the number of seats as the 1971 Census level.
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