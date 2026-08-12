Lok Sabha Seats State Wise 2026: Full List of All 543 Constituencies

Lok Sabha is the lower house of the Parliament of India, it has a total of 543 elected members who represent the constituencies from 28 states and 8 union territories.

The number of seats has remained same since as per the 1971 Census since 1976. But, a recent change was proposed in 2026 to increase the number of seats to 850.

Let us look at the Lok Sabha seats state wise in the table below.

Lok Sabha Seats State Wise List

The Lok Sabha seats were allocated to the states based on the population, and the most Lok Sabha seats are held by Uttar Pradesh at 80, followed by Maharashtra at 48, and West Bengal at 40.