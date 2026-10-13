India has several national parks that protect rare wildlife and endangered species. One of the country’s most unusual protected areas is Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur, which is the last natural habitat of the endangered Sangai deer. It is also recognised as the world’s only floating national park.

Which Indian National Park Protects the Sangai Deer?

The national park that protects Sangai deer is Keibul Lamjao National Park. It is location in Bishnupur district, Manipur. It is spread over an approximate area of 40 square kilometres and was established in 1977.

Keibul Lamjao National Park