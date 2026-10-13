Which Indian National Park Protects the Sangai Deer?
Which Indian national park protects the Sangai deer? Discover Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur, its location, floating phumdis, wildlife, history and conservation facts.
India has several national parks that protect rare wildlife and endangered species. One of the country’s most unusual protected areas is Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur, which is the last natural habitat of the endangered Sangai deer. It is also recognised as the world’s only floating national park.
Which Indian National Park Protects the Sangai Deer?
The national park that protects Sangai deer is Keibul Lamjao National Park. It is location in Bishnupur district, Manipur. It is spread over an approximate area of 40 square kilometres and was established in 1977.
Keibul Lamjao National Park
|Feature
|Details
|National park
|Keibul Lamjao National Park
|State
|Manipur
|District
|Bishnupur
|Geographical area
|Approximately 40 sq km
|Year of establishment
|1977
|Famous animal
|Sangai deer
|Scientific name of Sangai
|Rucervus eldii eldii
|Sangai’s popular name
|Dancing deer of Manipur
|Important habitat feature
|Floating phumdis
|Nearby lake
|Loktak Lake
|Major conservation purpose
|Protection of Sangai and its wetland habitat
Why Is Keibul Lamjao National Park Called the World’s Only Floating National Park?
The park contains floating masses of vegetation, soil and organic matter. These floating formations create meadows over the wetland. The formations are called phumdis. It is the only floating national park in the world
What Is the Sangai Deer and Why Is It Famous?
The scientific name of sangai deer is Rucervus eldii eldii. The common name is Manipur brow-antlered deer. The Sangai is a subspecies of Eld’s deer. Its most distinctive feature is its brow-antlered structure.
Why Is Sangai Called the Dancing Deer of Manipur?
The deer walks across uneven and floating phumdis. Its careful steps across the soft vegetation give it a dancing appearance The name 'dancing deer' refers to the animal’s graceful movement across the floating meadows.
When Was Keibul Lamjao National Park Established?
|Year
|Important event
|1951
|The Sangai was reported to have become extinct in its known habitat.
|1953
|The deer was rediscovered in the Keibul Lamjao area.
|1975
|A census counted only 14 Sangai deer.
|1977
|Keibul Lamjao was notified as a national park.
|2016
|The Manipur Forest Department reported a population of 260 Sangai in its ground census.
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