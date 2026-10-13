Calcutta University Revises UG Exam Rules: New Grading System, 5 Marks for Attendance From 2026–27
From the 2026–27 academic session, new undergraduate students will receive grades and grade points based on their marks. The university has also brought back attendance marks to encourage students to attend classes regularly.
Calcutta University (CU) is introducing a new grading system for undergraduate (UG) courses and bringing back marks for classroom attendance. The changes are aimed at making it easier for students to understand their academic performance and encouraging them to attend classes regularly.
The decision was taken by the university's syndicate, its decision-making body. According to a university notice, the new grading system will apply to students admitted to the first semester of undergraduate courses in the 2026–27 academic session.
The university has also changed the rules for internal assessment and attendance. These changes will apply to regular and backlog students from the upcoming odd-semester examinations.
Calcutta University UG Grading System: How Will It Work?
Under the new system, students will receive a grade and grade points based on the marks they score. A grade is a category that represents a student's performance, while grade points are numbers assigned to those grades.
The grading system will follow this structure:
- 90–100 marks: Outstanding (O), 10 grade points
- 80–89 marks: Excellent (A+), 9 grade points
- 70–79 marks: Very Good (A), 8 grade points
- 60–69 marks: Good (B+), 7 grade points
- 50–59 marks: Above Average (B), 6 grade points
- 40–49 marks: Average (C), 5 grade points
- 30–39 marks: Pass (P), 4 grade points
- Below 30 marks: Fail (F), 0 grade points
This system will help students understand their performance beyond just looking at their marks.
How Will Attendance Marks Be Calculated?
Calcutta University has also brought back marks for attendance. Under the revised rules, students can earn up to five marks based on how regularly they attend classes.
The attendance marks will be awarded as follows:
- Above 90% attendance: 5 marks
- 80–89% attendance: 4 marks
- 75–79% attendance: 3 marks
- 60–74% attendance: 2 marks
- Below 60% attendance: No marks
The move is intended to encourage students to attend classes regularly and take part in classroom learning.
What Will Change in Internal Assessment?
Internal assessment means the evaluation conducted by a college during a semester, apart from the main university examination. It may include tests, assignments or other academic work.
Under the revised rules, each theory paper in the first six semesters will carry 75 marks. The university will conduct a written examination worth 50 marks, while the remaining 25 marks will be handled by the college through tutorial and internal assessment. Of these 25 marks, 20 will be for internal assessment and five for attendance.
The changes are expected to give students a clearer picture of their academic progress while placing greater importance on regular classroom participation.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.