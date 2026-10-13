Calcutta University Revises UG Exam Rules: New Grading System, 5 Marks for Attendance From 2026–27

Calcutta University (CU) is introducing a new grading system for undergraduate (UG) courses and bringing back marks for classroom attendance. The changes are aimed at making it easier for students to understand their academic performance and encouraging them to attend classes regularly.

The decision was taken by the university's syndicate, its decision-making body. According to a university notice, the new grading system will apply to students admitted to the first semester of undergraduate courses in the 2026–27 academic session.

The university has also changed the rules for internal assessment and attendance. These changes will apply to regular and backlog students from the upcoming odd-semester examinations.

Calcutta University UG Grading System: How Will It Work?

Under the new system, students will receive a grade and grade points based on the marks they score. A grade is a category that represents a student's performance, while grade points are numbers assigned to those grades.