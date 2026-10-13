IIT Kharagpur Launches GATE-JAM Prep Platform, Free AI Tutor With ‘Scan and Ask’ Feature
IIT Kharagpur has launched a free AI tutor and an online GATE-JAM preparation platform to help students learn academic concepts and prepare for competitive exams. The AI tutor supports Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology through guided questions, hints and explanations.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched two free digital learning initiatives to help students understand academic subjects and prepare for competitive examinations. The initiatives include an AI-powered tutor available through the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and an online preparation platform for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM).
The platforms were launched by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on October 12, 2026, at IIT Kharagpur’s Research Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata. The launch was part of the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
IIT Kharagpur's NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor To Help Students Learn
IIT Kharagpur has developed the NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor in collaboration with Fermi AI. The tool is available through the National Digital Library of India, an educational initiative supported by the Ministry of Education.
The AI tutor is designed to help students understand concepts instead of simply providing answers. It uses questions, hints and explanations to guide learners through problems and encourage independent thinking.
Scan And Ask Feature
Its ‘Scan & Ask’ feature allows students to seek help with questions in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Students can use it to understand difficult topics, identify mistakes and improve their problem-solving skills.
Registered NDLI users can access the AI tutor free of charge through the library’s website.
IIT Kharagpur Launches Free GATE and JAM Preparation Platform
The institute has also introduced a free online preparation platform for students appearing for GATE and JAM. These examinations are important for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering, science and related fields.
The platform aims to make study resources more accessible, particularly for students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. It is also intended to reduce students’ dependence on expensive coaching services.
The initiative will provide online learning support to help aspirants prepare for these examinations.
IIT Kharagpur Focuses on Wider Access to Education
IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the institute aims to extend quality education beyond its campus and make learning resources available to students from different backgrounds.
The initiatives also support the broader objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly the use of technology to improve access to education.
Through these platforms, IIT Kharagpur aims to help more students access academic guidance and competitive exam preparation resources without additional coaching costs.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.