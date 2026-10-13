IIT Kharagpur Launches GATE-JAM Prep Platform, Free AI Tutor With ‘Scan and Ask’ Feature

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched two free digital learning initiatives to help students understand academic subjects and prepare for competitive examinations. The initiatives include an AI-powered tutor available through the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and an online preparation platform for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). The platforms were launched by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on October 12, 2026, at IIT Kharagpur’s Research Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata. The launch was part of the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. IIT Kharagpur's NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor To Help Students Learn IIT Kharagpur has developed the NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor in collaboration with Fermi AI. The tool is available through the National Digital Library of India, an educational initiative supported by the Ministry of Education.

The AI tutor is designed to help students understand concepts instead of simply providing answers. It uses questions, hints and explanations to guide learners through problems and encourage independent thinking. Scan And Ask Feature Its ‘Scan & Ask’ feature allows students to seek help with questions in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Students can use it to understand difficult topics, identify mistakes and improve their problem-solving skills. Registered NDLI users can access the AI tutor free of charge through the library’s website. IIT Kharagpur Launches Free GATE and JAM Preparation Platform The institute has also introduced a free online preparation platform for students appearing for GATE and JAM. These examinations are important for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering, science and related fields.