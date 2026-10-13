London Student Armaan Martins, Former Rajasthan Royals Intern, Wins CREST Gold Award For Football Research

Armaan Martins, a student at St. Paul’s School in London, has received the CREST Gold Award for his research into how football players’ talent and performance are valued. His project combines economics, data science and statistical modelling to study whether players’ wages accurately reflect their abilities and performance.

Research Studies The Link Between Wages and Talent

Martins’ research looks at the relationship between football players’ wages and different measures of their talent and performance. The study aims to identify cases where players may be overvalued or undervalued based on how much they earn compared with their performance.

His independently written research has been accepted by the National High School Journal of Science. He also presented his work at an international social sciences conference in Stockholm. Along with the CREST Gold Award, Martins has received associate membership of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society.