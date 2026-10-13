London Student Armaan Martins, Former Rajasthan Royals Intern, Wins CREST Gold Award For Football Research
London student Armaan Martins has won the CREST Gold Award for research examining how football players’ wages compare with their talent and performance. His work combines economics and data science, with additional projects in IPL auction forecasting and grassroots cricket analytics.
Armaan Martins, a student at St. Paul’s School in London, has received the CREST Gold Award for his research into how football players’ talent and performance are valued. His project combines economics, data science and statistical modelling to study whether players’ wages accurately reflect their abilities and performance.
Research Studies The Link Between Wages and Talent
Martins’ research looks at the relationship between football players’ wages and different measures of their talent and performance. The study aims to identify cases where players may be overvalued or undervalued based on how much they earn compared with their performance.
His independently written research has been accepted by the National High School Journal of Science. He also presented his work at an international social sciences conference in Stockholm. Along with the CREST Gold Award, Martins has received associate membership of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society.
Student Develops Sports Analytics Platforms, Worked With Rajasthan Royals
Apart from his academic research, Martins has worked on projects that use data and technology to solve practical problems in sports and education.
He developed Bat & Bids, a platform designed to forecast player auction prices in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also created CricketIQ, which aims to support grassroots cricket clubs, and HireProof, a placement platform that was piloted with NGO VIDYA.
Martins also completed an internship with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, where he worked on models designed to predict player auction values, according to ET. His work connects his interest in data science with the business and decision-making side of professional sports.
Other Achievements In Mathematics and Sports
Martins has also earned recognition in other fields. He is a multiple gold medallist in the UK Mathematics Challenge and was shortlisted for the Oxford Anthea Bell Prize for Young Translators.
In 2026, he won the Queen’s Club Under-19 squash championship, adding a sporting achievement to his academic and research work.
His projects cover both professional and grassroots sports, with a focus on using data and statistical methods to understand player performance, team requirements and talent valuation.
The CREST Gold Award recognises student-led research and practical projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The award is part of a programme that encourages students to investigate topics independently and develop research skills.
ALSO READ| IIM Rohtak PG Diploma In Sports Management Application Form 2026 OUT: Check Fees, Course Details, How To Apply
ALSO READ| Delhi CM Inaugurates School, NSUT Hostel, ITI Centres Of Excellence; Lays Foundation Stones
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.