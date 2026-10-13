IIM Rohtak PG Diploma In Sports Management Application Form 2026 OUT: Check Fees, Course Details, How To Apply
IIM Rohtak has released the application form for its 16-month Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management for graduates interested in sports business and administration. The programme covers sports marketing, event management, finance, analytics and sports law. Check the eligibility criteria, selection process, curriculum, fees and admission status.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has invited applications for Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management for professionals looking to build their knowledge of the sports industry. The 16-month programme combines management education with sports-specific subjects and is designed to help learners understand areas such as sports marketing, event management, finance and sports analytics.
The programme is offered through a mix of online learning and interactive sessions, allowing participants to attend classes remotely. Successful candidates receive an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management along with IIM Rohtak executive alumni status.
IIM Rohtak Sports Management Diploma: Eligibility and Fees
The programme is open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade point average. Work experience in a relevant field is an added advantage, according to the institute’s admission information.
The selection process includes an online Sports Aptitude Assessment Test and a personal interview. Candidates must register online and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000.
What Will Students Learn? Curriculum Details
The 16-month programme is divided into four terms, with approximately 910 hours of learning, including online and offline sessions, project work and industry visits. Up to four on-campus modules are planned at IIM Rohtak. Online classes are tentatively scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The curriculum covers several areas of sports management, including:
Sports marketing: Advanced sports marketing, digital marketing and integrated marketing communication.
Sports operations: Sports event management, facilities planning and management, and supply chain issues.
Finance and business: Financial management for sports organisations, project finance and sports entrepreneurship.
Technology and analytics: Technology in sports, sports statistics and data analytics.
People and leadership: Sports psychology, leadership, team management and athlete and league management.
Law and policy: Sports law, ethics, compliance and government sports policies.
The course also covers international sports management, sports merchandise, sports economics and the management of large sporting events. The institute notes that the curriculum may change.
Programme fees
The total fee for the programme stands at Rs. 7,86,000. This covers tuition, alumni fees, academic charges, examinations, textbooks and study materials. The fee is non-refundable and can be paid in installments.
Students will also be required to pay additional charges for on-campus modules, boarding and accommodation. The listed campus-module charges are Rs. 2,360 per day without accommodation and Rs. 2,950 per day for double occupancy with meals. Candidates should check the latest brochure for the fee applicable to their batch.
How to Apply?
To apply, candidates need to visit the official website iimrohtak.ac.in and head over to the executive Sports diploma course page.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.