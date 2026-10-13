IIM Rohtak PG Diploma In Sports Management Application Form 2026 OUT: Check Fees, Course Details, How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has invited applications for Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management for professionals looking to build their knowledge of the sports industry. The 16-month programme combines management education with sports-specific subjects and is designed to help learners understand areas such as sports marketing, event management, finance and sports analytics. The programme is offered through a mix of online learning and interactive sessions, allowing participants to attend classes remotely. Successful candidates receive an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management along with IIM Rohtak executive alumni status. IIM Rohtak Sports Management Diploma: Eligibility and Fees The programme is open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent grade point average. Work experience in a relevant field is an added advantage, according to the institute’s admission information.

The selection process includes an online Sports Aptitude Assessment Test and a personal interview. Candidates must register online and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000. What Will Students Learn? Curriculum Details The 16-month programme is divided into four terms, with approximately 910 hours of learning, including online and offline sessions, project work and industry visits. Up to four on-campus modules are planned at IIM Rohtak. Online classes are tentatively scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The curriculum covers several areas of sports management, including: Sports marketing: Advanced sports marketing, digital marketing and integrated marketing communication. Sports operations: Sports event management, facilities planning and management, and supply chain issues. Finance and business: Financial management for sports organisations, project finance and sports entrepreneurship.