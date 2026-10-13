Delhi CM Inaugurates School, NSUT Hostel, ITI Centres Of Excellence; Lays Foundation Stones
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has inaugurated a new government school in Dwarka, a women’s hostel at NSUT and high-tech Centres of Excellence at three ITI training centres in Jahangirpuri, Dhirpur and Narela. She also laid foundation stones for the G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic project in Okhla and two new facilities at NSUT to expand technical education and skill training.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated several education and technical training projects under the Seva Sankalp Campaign. These include a new government co-educational senior secondary school in Dwarka, a women’s hostel at the East Campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and high-tech Centres of Excellence at three Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).
Gupta also laid the foundation stones for the G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic project in Okhla, an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a Faculty Office Building at NSUT. The projects aim to improve educational infrastructure, strengthen technical training and create more opportunities for young people in Delhi, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.
The Chief Minister said education is not just about earning a degree but also about helping young people become self-reliant, develop their talents and contribute to nation-building.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and other dignitaries.
New Dwarka School To Have Smart Classrooms, ICT Lab
The newly constructed government school in Dwarka can accommodate around 2,000 students from Classes 6 to 12. It will offer all three academic streams in Class 11.
The school has 75 rooms, including smart classrooms, specialised laboratories, a modern library, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab and staff rooms. It also has facilities for music, sports and other co-curricular activities.
NSUT Women’s Hostel to Accommodate 120 Students
The newly inaugurated women’s hostel at NSUT’s East Campus has a capacity of 120 students. The facility aims to support women’s education and encourage greater participation in technical institutions.
The hostel will provide residential facilities to students, particularly those coming from distant areas, allowing them to stay closer to their place of study.
High-Tech ITI Centres To Provide Industry-Based Training
Gupta inaugurated high-tech Centres of Excellence at ITI Jahangirpuri, ITI Dhirpur (Sir C.V. Raman ITI) and ITI Narela. These centres aim to equip students with technical skills that match the changing needs of industries.
The Jahangirpuri centre is expected to benefit around 1,000 trainees every year, while the Dhirpur centre is expected to train around 1,200 trainees annually. The Narela centre will focus on preparing students for opportunities in renewable and green energy.
According to the official release, students will receive practical training in industrial automation, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital manufacturing, CNC machining, robotics, 3D scanning, solar technology, smart energy and energy efficiency.
G.B. Pant College and Polytechnic Project in Okhla
The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic project in Okhla. The proposed campus will bring engineering, polytechnic education, skill development and research facilities together.
The planned infrastructure includes modern laboratories, smart classrooms, a library and hostels. Once completed, the institution aims to increase its student capacity from around 2,880 to 7,000, providing more students with access to technical and vocational education.
NSUT To Get Advanced Manufacturing Lab
The foundation stones were also laid for an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a dedicated Faculty Office Building at NSUT’s main campus.
The Advanced Manufacturing Lab is expected to provide practical, industry-focused training to around 2,000 students. It will help them gain experience with modern manufacturing technologies and develop skills required by employers.
The Faculty Office Building will provide space for academic preparation, research, student guidance and collaboration among faculty members.
Delhi Government Focuses on Skills and Modern Education
CM Rekha Gupta said modern infrastructure, technology and skill development facilities are important for preparing students for future challenges. She added that the government aims to connect education with practical skills, employment and entrepreneurship.
She also said the Delhi Government was working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by prioritising education, innovation, skill development and self-reliance.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government was working to improve educational facilities across the capital, with a focus on technology-enabled learning under the National Education Policy (NEP).
He added that the government was developing ITIs in areas such as Narela, Hari Nagar and Shahdara as Centres of Excellence to provide training suited to modern industries.
The Higher Education Department is also preparing to launch the Delhi Skill Mission soon. The government aims to strengthen school infrastructure, promote digital learning and expand skill development opportunities so that more students can access quality education and prepare for employment.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.