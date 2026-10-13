IISER Tirupati, University Of Melbourne Launch Dual Science Degree, Students To Earn Two Honours Degrees

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati and the University of Melbourne have launched a new dual degree programme for science students. Under this four-year course, students will study in India for the first two years and complete the remaining two years in Australia. After completing the programme, they will receive two Bachelor of Science honours degrees, one from each institution. The programme was launched at the University of Melbourne’s Global Centre in New Delhi on October 12, 2026. It aims to give Indian students international academic exposure and research opportunities while reducing the cost of studying abroad for all four years. IISER Tirupati-Melbourne Dual Degree: Course Details The Bachelor of Science Integrated (Honours) 2+2 programme will allow students to study different science subjects at the two institutions. The available majors include biotechnology, chemistry, ecosystem science, environmental science, food science, genetics, physics and plant science.

Students will follow a mapped syllabus designed to maintain academic standards across both institutions. Faculty members from IISER Tirupati and the University of Melbourne will teach the programme. IISER Tirupati Director Professor Santanu Bhattacharya said the arrangement would significantly reduce the cost compared with studying in Australia for the entire four-year period. Graduates may also pursue a master’s degree and could receive advanced standing, which may reduce the time needed to complete further studies. Admission Process and Student Intake Students will not be admitted through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT). Instead, the institutions will introduce a separate qualifying test for the programme. According to Professor Bhattacharya, the selection process will be different from the regular IAT and will take into account social justice and other relevant parameters.

The first batch may include up to 50 students, depending on the number of applications received and the overall selection process. The institutions plan to review the programme after the first year and make changes where needed. Research and International Exposure Students enrolled in the programme will automatically become part of the Science Global Scholars Program. This initiative aims to support research collaboration and the movement of academic talent between institutions. The partnership is also expected to create opportunities for students to engage with research, internships, start-ups and industry-related work. University of Melbourne Dean of Science Professor Moira O’Bryan said the partnership model would help the institution work with Indian institutions and expand international education opportunities.