India are on the backfoot after Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. After conceding a 110-run lead in the first innings, India need to really play out of their skin to win or even draw the match. New Zealand have a healthy lead of 243 runs with 7 wickets in hand at the end of the third day. They are clearly favourites to win the match. However, Test cricket is known to have some extraordinary comebacks and anything is possible. In this article, we will be discussing 3 scenarios: How can India win the match? How can India save the match and force a draw? And how can India lose this match? Stumps on Day 3! Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar with the wickets in the last session ☝️ Back tomorrow for the penultimate day of the series. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/YFd3nwaJeB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2026

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Where Does the Match Stand After Day 3? New Zealand have a healthy lead of 243 runs after the end of Day 3, with 7 wickets in hand. Two days of play are left, which account for 6 sessions. New Zealand will look to extend their lead to around 400 runs and give India at least 4 sessions to bat in order to get them out and win this Test match. New Zealand scored 356 runs in the first innings. In reply, India scored 246 runs, majorly powered by Dhruv Jurel's gritty 88-run knock. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Scorecard After Day 3 Team Innings Score New Zealand 1st Innings 356 India 1st Innings 246 New Zealand 2nd Innings 133/3 New Zealand lead by 243 runs with 7 wickets remaining at stumps on Day 3. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: 3 Possible Scenarios That Can Decide the Match

There are 3 possible outcomes for India in the Christchurch Test. They can still win the match, save it by batting out the remaining time or lose it if New Zealand manage to take all 10 wickets in the fourth innings. Scenario 1: How Can India Win the Match? Mathematically, India are still in a position to win this match, but it seems very tough from this situation. All they need to do is get New Zealand out as early as possible on Day 4, bat again in the fourth innings and chase down whatever target New Zealand set after their second innings. For example, if New Zealand get all out for 200 runs in their second innings, India will have a target of 311 runs to win the match. India need to take all 7 remaining New Zealand wickets as early as possible on Day 4.

They need to restrict New Zealand from extending their lead further.

India will then have to chase down the target in the fourth innings to win the match.

Scenario 2: How Can India Draw the Match? A draw is still very much possible as of now, with 2 days of play left. India need to save their 10 wickets in the fourth innings of the match to draw the Test match. For this, they need to bat sensibly. If New Zealand are able to give India a big target of around 400 to 500 runs, they need to somehow restrict their bowlers from taking all 10 wickets. For example, if New Zealand score 200 more runs from here and get all out for 333 runs in their second innings, India will need to somehow play till the end of the fifth day. India need to bat out the remaining time without losing all 10 wickets.

The batters need to show patience and avoid playing unnecessary shots.

If India manage to survive until the end of Day 5, the match will end in a draw. Scenario 3: How Can India Lose the Match?