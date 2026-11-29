The concussion substitute rule was introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019. Under this rule, a player can be replaced by another player in case of a head injury or similar incident during a cricket match. The replacement player can participate in the match after getting approval from the match referee. A similar case was witnessed on Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch, where Prasidh Krishna came in as a concussion substitute, replacing Akash Deep. In this article, check out what exactly happened to Akash Deep, along with the rules and regulations of the concussion substitute in cricket. What is a Concussion Substitute in Cricket? A concussion substitute is a replacement in which a new player is allowed to take the field in place of another player in case of a suspected concussion during a cricket match.

Under this rule, a team can replace an injured player with a like-for-like replacement, which means that the replacement player should perform a similar role to the injured player. For example, if a bowler suffers a concussion or suspected concussion during a match, the team can request another bowler as his replacement. Similarly, if a batter suffers a concussion, the team can request another batter to replace him. However, the final decision depends on the match referee, who considers the role of both players before approving the replacement. What are the Official ICC Rules for a Concussion Substitute? The International Cricket Council (ICC) has mentioned the rules and regulations for concussion replacements under Clause 1.2.7 – Concussion Replacement in its playing conditions. Here are the major rules:

1. Eligibility for Replacement: A player must suffer a concussion or suspected concussion due to a head or neck injury during the match. 2. Medical Assessment: The concussion or suspected concussion must be formally diagnosed by the Team Medical Representative. 3. Replacement Request: The Team Medical Representative or Team Manager must submit a Concussion Replacement Request to the ICC Match Referee with the required details of the injured player, incident and proposed replacement. 4. Like-for-Like Replacement: The proposed replacement must be a like-for-like player who can perform a similar role to the injured player. 5. Match Referee Approval: The replacement request must be approved by the ICC Match Referee. The referee considers whether the proposed replacement gives the team an excessive advantage.

6. Assessment of Replacement: The match referee considers the likely role of the injured player for the remainder of the match and the normal role of the proposed replacement. 7. Final Decision: The decision of the ICC Match Referee regarding a concussion replacement request is final, and neither team has the right to appeal. 8. Injured Player Cannot Return: Once the concussion replacement is approved, the injured player cannot participate further in the match. 9. Match Records: Both the concussion replacement and the injured player are considered to have played in the match for records and statistical purposes. Source: ICC What Happened to Akash Deep? During Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch, Akash Deep was hit on his helmet by a short delivery from Kyle Jamieson. The incident took place in the 53rd over of India's first innings.