International Jaguar Day is observed every year on November 29 to raise awareness about the conservation of jaguars. The species is currently classified as Near Threatened by the IUCN, with its population declining due to habitat loss and poaching. The jaguar belongs to the cat family and is the largest wild cat in the Americas. It is mainly found across North, Central and South America, with its range extending from Mexico to Argentina. On the occasion of International Jaguar Day, here are 10 GK questions to test your knowledge about this animal. International Jaguar Day 2026: 10 GK Questions and Answers Q1. When is International Jaguar Day observed every year? A) November 25

B) November 27

C) November 29

D) December 1 Answer: C) November 29 Explanation: International Jaguar Day is observed annually on November 29 to raise awareness about jaguar conservation.

Q2. What is the scientific name of the jaguar? A) Panthera leo

B) Panthera onca

C) Panthera pardus

D) Panthera tigris Answer: B) Panthera onca Explanation: Panthera onca is the scientific name of the jaguar, a member of the Panthera genus. Q3. Which continent is the natural habitat of jaguars? A) Africa

B) Asia

C) Europe

D) North and South America Answer: D) North and South America Explanation: Jaguars are native to the Americas, with their range extending from Mexico through Central America to parts of South America. Q4. Which of the following is the largest wild cat found in the Americas? A) Cougar

B) Jaguar

C) Ocelot

D) Cheetah Answer: B) Jaguar Explanation: The jaguar is the largest wild cat in the Americas and the third-largest cat species in the world after tigers and lions. Q5. How can a jaguar be distinguished from a leopard by its coat pattern?

A) Stripes across its body

B) Spots inside its rosettes

C) Plain golden fur

D) White patches on its legs Answer: B) Spots inside its rosettes Explanation: Unlike leopards, jaguars generally have spots inside their dark rosette patterns. Q6. Which of the following animals is commonly hunted by jaguars? A) Capybara

B) Kangaroo

C) Polar bear

D) Camel Answer: A) Capybara Explanation: Jaguars are carnivorous predators and commonly hunt animals such as capybaras, deer, peccaries and caimans. Also READ | GK Quiz on Asian Games 2026: 10 Surprising Asian Games Facts-Based Questions That Will Test Your Sports IQ Q7. Which of the following abilities makes jaguars particularly well-adapted to wetland habitats? A) Flying over water

B) Swimming efficiently

C) Living underwater

D) Climbing underwater trees Answer: B) Swimming efficiently

Explanation: Jaguars are excellent swimmers and can hunt aquatic and semi-aquatic animals in rivers and wetlands. Q8. What is the conservation status of the jaguar on the IUCN Red List? A) Least Concern

B) Near Threatened

C) Endangered

D) Critically Endangered Answer: B) Near Threatened Explanation: The jaguar is currently classified as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List, with populations face serious threats. Q9. Which country is home to around half of the world's wild jaguar population? A) Mexico

B) Argentina

C) Brazil

D) Colombia Answer: C) Brazil Explanation: Brazil holds around half of the world's wild jaguars, with the Amazon region serving as an important habitat. Q10. What is one of the major objectives of the Jaguar 2030 Roadmap? A) Establishing 30 priority jaguar landscapes by 2030

B) Introducing jaguars into African forests

C) Creating artificial breeding habitats in Europe

D) Moving all wild jaguars into protected zoos