Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC vs Traditional First AC: Indian Railways is introducing a new level of comfort to overnight train journeys with the Vande Bharat Sleeper. Its First AC (1A) coach comes with modern interiors, improved sleeping arrangements, advanced safety systems and upgraded passenger facilities. But how different is it from the traditional First AC coach available in premium trains such as Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express? Both offer air-conditioned travel, sleeping berths and comfortable facilities. However, Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC introduces several modern features, including automatic sliding doors, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, improved berth cushioning and a hot-water shower. Let's compare both First AC experiences and understand what makes Vande Bharat Sleeper different.

Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC vs Traditional First AC – Quick Comparison Features Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC Traditional First AC Coach design Modern interiors and updated fittings Conventional coach interiors Berths Ergonomically designed cushioned berths Standard cushioned sleeping berths Doors Centrally controlled automatic sliding doors Conventional manually operated doors Gangways Fully sealed and wider gangways Conventional vestibule arrangements Charging points 3-pin socket, USB Type-A and Type-C ports Charging sockets, depending on coach design Reading lights Integrated berth reading lights Reading lights, depending on coach Shower facility Hot-water shower in First AC Facilities vary by coach and train Toilets Modern vacuum-based toilet system Conventional toilet arrangements, depending on coach Safety KAVACH, CCTV, fire detection and emergency communication systems Safety arrangements vary by coach and train Ride comfort Advanced suspension and noise-reduction measures Depends on coach design and suspension Passenger information Digital passenger information and communication systems Conventional passenger information arrangements

Note: Traditional First AC facilities are not identical across all trains. The comparison focuses on the officially announced features of Vande Bharat Sleeper and conventional Indian Railways First AC coaches. Modern Interiors vs Traditional Coach Design One of the first differences passengers may notice is the interior design of the coaches. Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC Traditional First AC Modern interior design Conventional compartment-style design Updated coach fittings Standard coach fittings LED direct and indirect lighting Conventional lighting arrangements Modern passenger information systems Conventional information arrangements Ergonomically designed interiors Traditional cabin and coupe arrangements Vande Bharat Sleeper focuses on modern interiors and updated passenger facilities. Traditional First AC, on the other hand, offers a familiar compartment-style arrangement with private cabins and coupes.

Better Berth Cushioning and Sleeping Comfort Sleeping comfort is particularly important during overnight train journeys. Vande Bharat Sleeper has introduced ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning. Feature Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC Traditional First AC Sleeping arrangement First AC sleeping berths First AC sleeping berths Berth design Ergonomically designed Conventional design Cushioning Improved cushioning Standard cushioned berths Main focus Better body support and sleeping comfort Comfortable overnight travel According to the Ministry of Railways, Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed to provide improved sleeping comfort through specially designed cushioned berths. Traditional First AC also offers comfortable sleeping arrangements, but Vande Bharat Sleeper introduces an updated berth design.

Automatic Doors vs Manual Doors Another noticeable difference is the door system. Feature Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC Traditional First AC Door system Centrally controlled automatic sliding plug doors Conventional manually operated doors Gangway Fully sealed flexible gangways Conventional vestibule arrangements Movement between coaches Wider and sealed gangways Conventional inter-coach passage The automatic door system is one of the modern features of Vande Bharat Sleeper. Its fully sealed gangways also help passengers move between coaches. Charging Points and Reading Lights Modern passengers carry smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices. Therefore, charging facilities are an important part of the overnight travel experience. Charging facility Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC Traditional First AC Three-pin charging socket Yes Available, depending on coach USB Type-A port Yes Not a standard feature across traditional coaches USB Type-C port Yes Not a standard feature across traditional coaches Integrated reading light Yes Available, depending on coach Modern charging arrangements Upgraded facilities Varies by coach design

Vande Bharat Sleeper provides an integrated reading light with a three-pin charging socket and switch. It also includes USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports. These facilities make it easier for passengers to charge modern electronic devices during long journeys. Hot-Water Shower and Modern Toilet Facilities Bathroom facilities are another important part of the First AC experience. Feature Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC Traditional First AC Shower facility Yes Depends on the coach Hot-water shower Yes Not a uniform facility across all trains Toilet system Vacuum-based evacuation Depends on coach design Toilet fittings Modern fittings Conventional fittings Hygiene arrangements Modern sanitation technology Varies by coach One of the important features of Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC is its hot-water shower facility.

It also comes with ergonomically designed odour-free toilets and a vacuum-based toilet evacuation system. Traditional First AC coaches also provide washroom facilities, but their design and available amenities may differ from one train to another. Advanced Safety and Security Features Safety is another major area where Vande Bharat Sleeper introduces modern railway technology. Safety feature Vande Bharat Sleeper Traditional First AC KAVACH Provided Depends on train route and equipment CCTV cameras Provided in all coaches Varies by train Fire detection system Provided Safety systems vary by coach Fire barrier doors Provided Depends on coach design Emergency talk-back system Provided Depends on train Passenger emergency alarm Provided Available as part of conventional safety arrangements UV-C disinfection technology Provided in air-conditioning system Not a standard feature across traditional coaches

Some important safety features of Vande Bharat Sleeper include: KAVACH: An indigenous train collision avoidance system.

CCTV cameras: Help with passenger surveillance.

Fire detection system: Helps identify fire-related emergencies.

Fire barrier doors: Improve fire safety inside the train.

Emergency talk-back system: Allows passengers to communicate with the train manager or loco pilot during emergencies.

UV-C disinfection technology: Used in the air-conditioning system. These features make Vande Bharat Sleeper a technologically advanced train compared with conventional coach designs. Better Ride Quality and Noise Reduction Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed especially for long-distance overnight journeys. Its advanced suspension and noise-reduction features aim to provide a smoother travelling experience.

Feature Vande Bharat Sleeper Traditional First AC Suspension Advanced suspension system Depends on coach design Noise reduction Noise insulation and mitigation measures Depends on coach construction Couplers Jerk-free semi-permanent couplers Conventional coupler arrangements, depending on rake Ride comfort Designed for smoother travel Depends on train and track conditions Gangway design Fully sealed flexible gangways Conventional vestibules These improvements are intended to reduce vibrations and noise during the journey, helping passengers rest comfortably. How Many First AC Coaches Does Vande Bharat Sleeper Have? The initial Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset has a total of 16 coaches. Here is its complete coach composition: Coach category Number of coaches AC First Class (1A) 1 AC 2-Tier (2A) 4 AC 3-Tier (3A) 11 Total 16



Train details Information Total coaches 16 First AC coaches 1 AC 2-Tier coaches 4 AC 3-Tier coaches 11 Total passenger capacity Approximately 823 Maximum design speed Up to 180 kmph This means only one coach is dedicated to First AC passengers in the initial 16-coach configuration. What Makes Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC Special? Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC is not an entirely new travel class. Instead, it is a modernised version of the existing First AC experience. Here are its major highlights: No. Special feature Passenger benefit 1 Improved berth cushioning Better sleeping comfort 2 Modern interiors Updated travel experience 3 Automatic sliding doors Modern entry arrangements 4 USB Type-A and Type-C ports Convenient device charging 5 Hot-water shower Better bathing facilities 6 Vacuum-based toilets Modern sanitation 7 KAVACH and CCTV Improved safety and surveillance 8 Advanced suspension Smoother ride 9 Noise insulation Quieter coach environment 10 Emergency talk-back system Better emergency communication